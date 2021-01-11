Lenovo CES 2021 ThinkPad X1 Lineup: New Designs, New Displays for Flagship Laptops

Today at CES, Lenovo is announcing updates to some of their most popular laptops in the ThinkPad X1 series. Lenovo is refreshing not just with the standard new CPUs, but also is following the industry trend of taller aspect ratio displays. The newest model to the lineup is the ThinkPad X1 Titanium Yoga, featuring a 3:2 aspect, and the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 and ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 6 are both getting 16:10 displays. Finally, there is a new ThinkPad X12 Detachable 12.3-inch convertible tablet.

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Lineup ThinkPad X1 Titanium Yoga ThinkPad X1 Carbon ThinkPad X1 Yoga ThinkPad X12 Detachable CPU 11th Gen Intel Core

Up to i7 with vPro GPU Up to Intel Iris Xe Display 13.5-inch 3:2 IPS

2256 x 1504

450 nit 100% sRGB 14-inch 16:10 IPS

1920x1200 sRGB

Optional UHD 100% P3 HDR400 14-inch 16:10 IPS

1920x1200 sRGB

Optional UHD 100% P3 HDR400 12.3-inch 3:2 IPS

FHD+ 400 nit RAM Up to 16 GB LPDDR4x Up to 32 GB LPDDR4-4267 Up to 32 GB LPDDR4-4267 Up to 16 GB LPDDR4x Storage Up to 1 TB PCIe 3.0 Up to 2 TB PCIe 4.0 Up to 2 TB PCIe 4.0 Up to 1 TB PCIe 3.0 Networking Wi-Fi 6

Optional LTE

Optional 5G Wi-Fi 6

Optional LTE

Optional 5G Wi-Fi 6

Optional LTE

Optional 5G Wi-Fi 6

Optional LTE I/O 1 x Thunderbolt 4

1 x USB 3.2 Type-C

1 x Nano SIM

1 x Headset 2 x Thunderbolt 4

2 x USB 3.2 Type-A

1 x HDMI 2.0

1 x Nano SIM

1 x Headset 2 x Thunderbolt 4

2 x USB 3.2 Type-A

1 x HDMI 2.0

1 x Nano SIM

1 x Headset 1 x Thunderbolt 4

1 x USB 3.2 Type-C

1 x Nano SIM

1 x Headset Dimensions 297 x 233 x 11.5 mm

11.71 x 9.14 x 0.45 inches 314 x 222 x 14.9 mm

12.38 x 8.72 x 0.59 inches 314 x 223 x 14.9 mm

12.38 x 8.77 x 0.59 inches 283 x 203 x 8.8 mm

11.15 x 8.01 x 0.35 inches Weight 1.15 kg / 2.54 lbs 1.13 kg / 2.49 lbs 1.39 kg / 3 lbs 760 g / 1.67 lbs Price $1899 USD $1429 USD $1569 USD $1149 USD Availability January 2021 February 2021 February 2021 January 2021

ThinkPad X1 Titanium Yoga

Not just a special edition of the normal X1 Yoga, the new ThinkPad X1 Titanium Yoga is the thinnest ThinkPad ever produced at just 11 mm Z-height. With a weight starting at 1.15 kg / 2.54 lbs, it is also one of the lightest, making this new 13.5-inch laptop one of Lenovo’s most portable ThinkPads ever. Powered by 11th Gen Intel Core up to an i7 with vPro, and this business device will have plenty of grunt to churn through presentations. With up to 16 GB of LPDDR4x memory, and up to 1 TB of PCIe storage, the X1 Titanium Yoga should be more than ample for almost any business application.

Not just Titanium in name, this thin and light 2-in-1 laptop is actually skinned in titanium, giving a unique appearance and feel to the device. The convertible features a 3:2 aspect ratio 13.5-inch display which works enhances the usability in laptop mode, since there is more vertical real estate, but also makes it a much better convertible device for use in the hand.

Lenovo claims up to 10.9 hours of battery life from the 44.5 Wh battery, and the device charges over USB-C thanks to the two Thunderbolt 4 ports. There is no USB Type-A available though, so legacy devices will need to be plugged with an adapter, or through a dock.

Lenovo also offers Wi-Fi 6, and cellular connectivity with LTE and 5G options. There is an IR camera with a privacy shutter, and a fingerprint reader.

The new Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Titanium Yoga will be available this month, starting at $1899.

ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9

One of the most popular ThinkPad designs around is the X1 Carbon series, which is a traditional clamshell laptop, and for 2021 the laptop has been completely redesigned and now features a 16:10 aspect ratio display meaning there is more vertical space. Lenovo has also added a wider trackpad, and a larger battery. This Intel Evo design also offers Wi-Fi 6 and optional LTE or 5G connectivity.

Powered by the latest 11th generation Intel core processors, aka Tiger Lake, the new ThinkPad X1 Carbon offers up to an i7 with vPro, up to 32 GB of LPDDR4x-4266 RAM, and up to 2 TB of PCIe 4.0 storage. Coupled with the new Tiger Lake Iris Xe graphics, and this 1.13 kg / 2.49 lb laptop offers a lot of performance in an elegant design.

The larger 57 Wh battery is rated for up to 16 hours of life, and the 65-Watt Type-C charger supports Lenovo’s Rapid Charge technology to get back up and running quickly.

The new 14-inch 16:10 display offers several variations, with 100% P3 gamut coverage and HDR 400 available. Lenovo is also upping the game in terms of communication, with Dolby Voice integrated which uses dynamic leveling to automatically adjust for voice levels and ambient noise levels. The integrated HD webcam also features IR, and the laptop includes a fingerprint reader which doubles as a wake-up button.

The new ThinkPad X1 Carbon will be available in February starting at $1429 USD.

ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 6

Featuring much of the same features as the X1 Carbon, but with the added versatility of the 360° hinge Yoga design, the ThinkPad X1 Yoga also gets a new chassis this year and 16:10 display support.

Much of the internals are similar to the X1 Carbon, with 11th gen Intel Evo offering up to an i7 with vPro, Intel Xe graphics, and the same 32 GB of LPDDR4x-4266 and 2 TB of PCIe 4.0 storage. The battery capacity is the same, at 57 Wh, and it also features Thunderbolt 4 for charging and data.

The big change is again the move to a 16:10 aspect ratio display, adding more vertical room. The X1 Yoga offers the same display choices as the X1 Carbon, but with Touch being available across the board, as it is a convertible laptop.

The X1 Yoga does give up some weight over the X1 Carbon in exchange for more versatility with the Yoga hinge, and starting weight is 1.39 kg / 3 lbs. The aluminum laptop is offered in an attractive Storm Gray color.

For those looking at the new Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga, Lenovo expects availability in February, with prices starting at $1569.

ThinkPad X12 Detachable

For those that need the ultimate in portability, Lenovo is announcing the new ThinkPad X12 Detachable, which is a new take in the mold of the Microsoft Surface Pro. Featuring a 12.3-inch 3:2 display, and detachable keyboard, the new convertible tablet weighs in at just 760 grams / 1.67 lbs, or 1.1 kg / 2.42 lbs with the keyboard attached.

Despite the small size, the ThinkPad X12 Detachable still features up to a quad-core 11th gen Intel Core i7 with vPro, operating at up to 15 Watts and 4.3 GHz. It also features Intel Iris Xe graphics, and up to 16 GB of LPDDR4x memory. On the storage side, Lenovo has up to 1 TB of NVMe on tap.

The 42 Wh battery is rated for almost ten hours of battery life, and the 65-Watt adapter supports Lenovo’s Rapid Charge. The charger works over USB-C, and the ThinkPad X12 Detachable offers a single Thunderbolt 4 port, as well as a second USB-C port which offers USB 3.2.

The convertible tablet also offers LTE connectivity, up to CAT9, along with Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1.

The new ThinkPad X12 Detachable will be available in January starting at $1149 USD.

Source: Lenovo