CES 2021: HP ENVY 14 Refreshed by Brett Howse on January 10, 2021
Laptops
- Laptops
- Intel
- HP
- CES
- Trade Shows
- Tiger Lake
- CES 2021
One of the best value laptops in HP’s lineup is their ENVY series. Featuring premium materials, the ENVY lineup brings a lot of the best of HP, without the higher price tag of some of their higher end lineups such as the Spectre series. For 2021, HP has refreshed the ENVY 14 with the latest internals, but also added a 16:10 display.
|HP ENVY Laptop
|ENVY 14
|CPU
|Core i5-1135G7
Quad-Core
Up to 4.2 GHz
|GPU
|NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Ti Max-Q
4GB GDDR6
|Display
|14-inch 1920x1200 IPS
16:10 Aspect Ratio
400 Nits
100% sRGB
|RAM
|16 GB DDR4-3200 (not accessible)
|Storage
|256 GB M.2 PCIe
|Networking
|Intel AX201 W-Fi 6
Bluetooth 5.0
|I/O
|1 x Thunderbolt 4
2 x USB Type-A 5 Gbps
1 x Headset jack
1 x HDMI 2.0
Micro SD Reader
|Dimensions
|313 x 224 x 18 mm
12.33 x 8.82 x 0.71 inches
|Weight
|1.60 kg / 3.53 lbs
|Price
|$999 USD
|Availability
|January 2021
HP ENVY 14
Powered by the latest Intel Tiger Lake platform in the Core i5-1135 G7, the new 14-inch ENVY gets off on the right foot, but the new laptop also features the NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Ti Max-Q graphics card, meaning this portable laptop has some very powerful graphics available in a non-gaming laptop. The laptop offers 16 GB of DDR4-3200, and a 256 GB M.2 SSD.
The biggest change for this year though is the introduction of a taller 16:10 display, similar to what we’ve seen in several laptops over the last few months. The 1920x1200 resolution IPS panel offers 400 nits of brightness, and covers 100% of the sRGB color gamut. It also includes touch, and the bezels offer an 87% screen to body ratio.
The laptop features a sandblasted anodized aluminium finish, meaning it should not be as big of a fingerprint magnet as some of the glossier finishes.
The ENVY 14 offers lots of connectivity, with one Thunderbolt 4 port, as well as two USB Type-A ports for legacy devices. There is an HDMI 2.0 output, as well as a Micro SD card reader.
Intel’s Wi-Fi 6 AX201 network adapter powers the wireless, and brings with it Bluetooth 5.0.
The ENVY 14 offers an above average battery capacity, coming in at 63 Wh, so battery life should be quite good. It also features a 135-Watt AC adapter.
The new ENVY 14 will be available in January on HP.com starting at $999.
Source: HP
jeremyshaw - Sunday, January 10, 2021 - linkOne thing that I often wonder about laptops that dump a lot of heat next to one hinge, do the hinges wear out at different rates?
That being said, if it's $1000 for the i5 Tiger Lake, GTX1650Ti, 16:10 400nit FHD, 16GB RAM, 256GB NVMe, 63Whr battery, and 1TB4, then the pricing doesn't seem too bad. Reply