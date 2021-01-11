CES 2021: HP ENVY 14 Refreshed

One of the best value laptops in HP’s lineup is their ENVY series. Featuring premium materials, the ENVY lineup brings a lot of the best of HP, without the higher price tag of some of their higher end lineups such as the Spectre series. For 2021, HP has refreshed the ENVY 14 with the latest internals, but also added a 16:10 display.

HP ENVY Laptop ENVY 14 CPU Core i5-1135G7

Quad-Core

Up to 4.2 GHz GPU NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Ti Max-Q

4GB GDDR6 Display 14-inch 1920x1200 IPS

16:10 Aspect Ratio

400 Nits

100% sRGB RAM 16 GB DDR4-3200 (not accessible) Storage 256 GB M.2 PCIe Networking Intel AX201 W-Fi 6

Bluetooth 5.0 I/O 1 x Thunderbolt 4

2 x USB Type-A 5 Gbps

1 x Headset jack

1 x HDMI 2.0

Micro SD Reader Dimensions 313 x 224 x 18 mm

12.33 x 8.82 x 0.71 inches Weight 1.60 kg / 3.53 lbs Price $999 USD Availability January 2021

HP ENVY 14

Powered by the latest Intel Tiger Lake platform in the Core i5-1135 G7, the new 14-inch ENVY gets off on the right foot, but the new laptop also features the NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Ti Max-Q graphics card, meaning this portable laptop has some very powerful graphics available in a non-gaming laptop. The laptop offers 16 GB of DDR4-3200, and a 256 GB M.2 SSD.

The biggest change for this year though is the introduction of a taller 16:10 display, similar to what we’ve seen in several laptops over the last few months. The 1920x1200 resolution IPS panel offers 400 nits of brightness, and covers 100% of the sRGB color gamut. It also includes touch, and the bezels offer an 87% screen to body ratio.

The laptop features a sandblasted anodized aluminium finish, meaning it should not be as big of a fingerprint magnet as some of the glossier finishes.

The ENVY 14 offers lots of connectivity, with one Thunderbolt 4 port, as well as two USB Type-A ports for legacy devices. There is an HDMI 2.0 output, as well as a Micro SD card reader.

Intel’s Wi-Fi 6 AX201 network adapter powers the wireless, and brings with it Bluetooth 5.0.

The ENVY 14 offers an above average battery capacity, coming in at 63 Wh, so battery life should be quite good. It also features a 135-Watt AC adapter.

The new ENVY 14 will be available in January on HP.com starting at $999.

Source: HP