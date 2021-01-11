CES 2021: ADATA SE900G External SSD, With RGB

With a varied selection of announcements for CES 2021's new virtual format, ADATA has unveiled a new external solid-state drive with integrated RGB LEDs. The ADATA SE900G looks to redefine portable storage for all the RGB junkies that also require fast SSD performance, with support for up to USB transfers speeds up to 20Gbps via USB 3.2 G2x2.

The SE900G uses a back shell constructed from metal, which ADATA claims is durable and designed to look premium. On the front is a criss-cross design with an integrated RGB light plate, making it easy to spot with its soft textured neon glare.

Looking to offer users the fastest possible performance from an external drive, ADATA has equipped the SE900G with a USB 3.2 G2x2 interface, which is backward compatible with older USB Type-C connections, albeit with lower bandwidth and ultimately lower speeds. ADATA is also claiming peak read and write speeds of up to 2000 MB/s, which is at the high-end of USB 3.2 G2x2's specification. The USB 3.2 G2x2 interface is capable of up to 20 Gbps, which uses two lanes of 10 Gbps at once to deliver its throughput.

ADATA hasn't revealed any details about storage capacities or pricing at this time.

