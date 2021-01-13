CES 2021: ADATA Claims to have DDR5 Module, But Sends Us Renders

Planning for the next-generation of processors, ADATA has sent us a render of its first DDR5 module at CES 2021, with supported speeds of up to DDR4-8400.

Memory partners and manufacturers during 2020 started to outline their plans for DDR5, including specifications and architecture. This includes announcements from the big three memory giants, including SK Hynix, Samsung, and Micron. ADATA has gone one step further and unveiled a render of what its DDR5 module could potentially look like, with a generic green PCB, with eight memory chips in two banks of four. This is despite the fact that we have already seen DDR5 engineering samples in the wild.



ADATA's DDR5 Module render for CES 2021

ADATA states that it has has teamed up with both MSI and GIGABYTE to test its new DDR5 memory. This is to ensure that it has compatibility for DDR5 ready processors that will be announced. ADATA states its DDR5 memory can support speeds of up to 8400 MT/s, although this is likely to be at the launch and is in the upper range of what is expected on DDR5. Similarly with its 64 GB per module claim - this is DDR5 specification, and ADATA hasn't shown us anything to suggest that initial modules will start at 64 GB capacities.

ADATA hasn't revealed which memory chips it intends to use for its modules, but all we know for now is that it will release DDR5 memory, and it will follow official specifications.

