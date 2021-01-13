CES 2021: ADATA Claims to have DDR5 Module, But Sends Us Renders

CES 2021: ADATA Claims to have DDR5 Module, But Sends Us Rendersby Gavin Bonshor on January 13, 2021 1:00 PM EST
Planning for the next-generation of processors, ADATA has sent us a render of its first DDR5 module at CES 2021, with supported speeds of up to DDR4-8400.
Memory partners and manufacturers during 2020 started to outline their plans for DDR5, including specifications and architecture. This includes announcements from the big three memory giants, including SK Hynix, Samsung, and Micron. ADATA has gone one step further and unveiled a render of what its DDR5 module could potentially look like, with a generic green PCB, with eight memory chips in two banks of four. This is despite the fact that we have already seen DDR5 engineering samples in the wild.
ADATA's DDR5 Module render for CES 2021
ADATA states that it has has teamed up with both MSI and GIGABYTE to test its new DDR5 memory. This is to ensure that it has compatibility for DDR5 ready processors that will be announced. ADATA states its DDR5 memory can support speeds of up to 8400 MT/s, although this is likely to be at the launch and is in the upper range of what is expected on DDR5. Similarly with its 64 GB per module claim - this is DDR5 specification, and ADATA hasn't shown us anything to suggest that initial modules will start at 64 GB capacities.
For more information about DDR5, check out the following:
- Cadence DDR5 UpdateL Launching at 4800 MT/s, Over 12 DDR5 SoCs in Development
- SK Hynix: We're Planning for DDR5-8400 at 1.1 Volts
- DDR5 Memory Specification Released: Setting the Stage for DDR5-6400 And Beyond
- Insights into DDR5 Sub-timings and Latencies
ADATA hasn't revealed which memory chips it intends to use for its modules, but all we know for now is that it will release DDR5 memory, and it will follow official specifications.
Interested in more of the latest industry news? Check out our CES 2021 trade show landing page!
Post Your CommentPlease log in or sign up to comment.
4 Comments
View All Comments
FatFlatulentGit - Wednesday, January 13, 2021 - link" ADATA has sent us a render of its first DDR5 module at CES 2021, with supported speeds of up to DDR4-8400"
Pretty sure that's a typo. Reply
MadAd - Wednesday, January 13, 2021 - linkIf that isnt a hint that we need to move off ATX as a platform (with all that entails, including dumping full size 288pin ram) then I dont know what is? Reply
Duwelon - Wednesday, January 13, 2021 - linkDo wot now? ATX is a form factor, not a platform. Reply
Brane2 - Wednesday, January 13, 2021 - linkSo what ?
What c/w/ould you do with it ? Reply