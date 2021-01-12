CES 2021: ASUS ROG Zephyrus G15 With Next Gen AMD Ryzen Mobile

During the new CES 2021 digital event, ASUS lifted the lid on its new updated Zephyrus G15. Designed for gaming, the ROG Zephyrus G15 includes multiple configurations, with a 15.6" screen with either a 1080p 144 Hz IPS or 1440p 165 Hz panel AMD's next-generation Ryzen mobile processor.

ASUS has updated ROG Zephyrus G15 with some notable features, including a new 90 Wh battery with a 200 W AC charger. Still, it can be used with its 100 W Type-C charging adapter, which is available separately. ASUS advertises a 10-hour battery life. In terms of size, the ROG Zephrus has a depth of 19.9 mm and weighs just 1.9 KG, which is quite svelte for a gaming notebook.



ASUS ROG Zephyrus G15 2021 in Moonlight White

The ASUS ROG Zephyrus can be had with up to 32 GB of DDR4-3200 SDAM, with AMD's upcoming next-generation Ryzen Mobile processors, and NVIDIA's next-generation RTX mobile graphics. Storage options include either a 512 GB or 1 TB NVMe based PCIe 3.0 x4 M.2 drive, with a choice between a 1080p 144 Hz IPS or 1440p 165 Hz with 100% DCIP-3 color reproduction and up to 400 nits of brightness.

There are plenty of connections, including two USB 3.2 G2 Type-C, two USB 3.2 G1 Type-A, a DisplayPort 1.4, and HDMI 2.0b video output pairing, as well as a single 3.5 mm combo port and an RJ45 port with an unspecific networking controller. ASUS does, however, include a Wi-Fi 6 capable interface with support for BT 5.0 devices. Built into the G15 is a trio of microphones with three modes (Cardioid, Omni, and Stereo), six integrated speakers, with a 20% bigger touchpad than the Zephyrus 2020 G15 model.



ASUS ROG Zephyrus G15 2021 in Eclipse Gray

ASUS hasn't said when it intends to launch the ROG Zephyrus G15 2021 model, but it's likely to coincide with an AMD announcement on its Ryzen 5000 H series mobile processors. The ROG Zephyrus G15 will also be available in two different colors, Eclipse Gray and Moonlight White.

