Sponsored Post: HP OMEN Desktops with AMD Hardware Hit the Sweet Spot for Gamers

While it’s true that 4K gaming is impressive, the fact of the matter is that 4K is a very expensive resolution to target when picking out a pre-built gaming rig. Since 1080p and 1440p both look awesome and are much more affordable to shoot for than 4K, these resolutions are widely considered to be the sweet spot gamers who are budget-conscious should shoot for. If you’re aiming to achieve great performance at those resolutions, your best bet will be to go with one of HP’s OMEN desktops with AMD’s Ryzen processors and Radeon graphics cards.

Why Should You Go With AMD Hardware?

In both the processor and graphics department, AMD is the king of the performance to price ratio. For people who are targeting the 1080p/1440p sweet spot, Ryzen CPUs deliver excellent performance at a price that beats the competition. And in terms of graphics, AMD’s Radeon offerings are more than powerful enough to handle these resolutions while also being budget friendly. Therefore, opting for AMD in your pre-built will result in a more affordable price, all without sacrificing any performance that you need.

Also, AMD’s hardware is built using a 7nm design, which cuts down on power consumption and improves overall efficiency compared to the competition. This translates to less noise and heat generated during use, so you won’t have to worry about your thermals or noise pollution as much as you would with other rigs.

Another reason to consider going with AMD is that your rig will be compatible with AMD FreeSync monitors like the HP OMEN 25 Monitor. FreeSync is a special technology that synchronizes a display’s refresh rate with the framerate of AMD’s graphics cards, which are what powers the graphics of things like games. This significantly reduces or even fully eliminates things like input latency, screen tearing, stuttering, and more.

Which HP OMEN Desktops Should You Consider?

There are two HP OMEN desktops that you should consider picking up if you’re targeting 1080p/1440p: the HP OMEN 25L GT12-0240m and the HP OMEN 30L GT13-0280z.

The HP OMEN 25L GT12-0240m is your best bet if you’re looking for reliable performance at the 1080p mark. You can outfit it with either a Ryzen 5 3500 or a 3600, which are both awesome six-core CPUs for 1080p gaming. You also have the option of upgrading them with RGB air coolers, which not only look nice but will also boost your performance even more.

Meanwhile, its Radeon RX 5500 GPU is stellar for stable 1080p gaming with good frame rates. On top of that, you can get 8, 16, or 32GB of HyperX DDR4 RAM with the rig, which gives you plenty of options to choose from. If you like RGB RAM, it’s available for the 16 and 32GB memory options. In terms of storage, you can get a 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, or 2TB SSD, as well as a secondary 1TB or 2TB HDD hard drive.

In terms of peripheral connectivity, there’s seven USB-A ports (two on the top, five in the back), a USB-C port, one audio-in, one audio-out, one microphone port, and one RJ-45 port for ethernet. Finally, the PC is configurable with Wi-Fi 6 compatibility, which allows it to work with the latest Wi-Fi standard that delivers top speeds, efficiency, and network stability. With a starting cost of just $799, the HP OMEN 25L GT12-0240m is the definitive option for folks looking for reliable, stable performance at 1080p at an affordable price.



The HP OMEN 25L GT12-0240m is a powerful mid-range rig that's affordable and delivers reliable performance at 1080p, making it an excellent choice for gamers on a budget.

If you’re after ultra-level 1080p performance or strong 1440p experience, look no further than the HP OMEN 30L GT13-0280z. Its twelve-core Ryzen 9 3900 with RGB air cooling is an amazing CPU that will deliver top gaming performance, and its Radeon 5700XT the best AMD GPU in the high 1080p/1440p range. It has all of the same great RAM and storage options as the HP OMEN 25L GT12-0240m, and it also has all of the same ports and connectivity options too. And with a starting price of $1,099, the HP OMEN 30L GT13-0280z is one of the most cost-effective ways to get into 1440p gaming ever.



The HP OMEN 30L GT13-0280z is perfect for gamers looking for top-notch 1080p or strong 1440p performance, as it's equipped with more powerful hardware. It's a little pricier, but you get what you pay for.

When Aiming For the Sweet Spot, It Doesn’t Get Better Than This

Whether you’re looking to achieve stable and reliable 1080p performance, an ultra-fast 1080p experience, or a strong 1440p setup, HP OMEN desktops with AMD hardware are the best way to get the best balance between price and power. The HP OMEN 25L GT12-0240m is an affordable and budget-friendly desktop that provides a great 1080p experience, while the HP OMEN 30L GT13-0280z delivers blazing-fast 1080p performance and a strong and stable 1440p experience.