AMD's "Where Gaming Begins" Radeon Live Blog: Starts At Noon Eastern (16:00 UTC)by Ryan Smith on October 28, 2020 9:15 AM EST
AMD's second and final product keynote of the month is taking place today, with an event AMD has dubbed "Where Gaming Begins". Hosted as always by AMD CEO Dr. Lisa Su, AMD will be focusing on the new Radeon RX 6000 series and more, unveiling for the first time their latest generation of video cards. Powered by the company's new RDNA2 architecture, the RX 6000 cards and associated RDNA2-powered game consoles mark an important launch for AMD as they establish the technological cornerstone of gaming products for years to come.
So please join us at noon Eastern (16:00 UTC) for our live blog coverage of AMD's latest and greatest in video cards.
sorten - Wednesday, October 28, 2020 - linkCrazy to think that AMD is competing with the 800 lb. gorilla in both the CPU and GPU business, and if rumors are true, will have a superior product stack to both as 2020 comes to an end. It's quite a feat considering their position just a few years ago. Reply
brucethemoose - Wednesday, October 28, 2020 - linkLets see if all the cache and tiled rendering rumors are true.
I suppose 128MB of on chip cache is possible. Thats (coincidentally) close to 128mm^2 if its about as dense as Zen 2's L3. But that still a hefty chunk of die space to spend. Reply
nandnandnand - Wednesday, October 28, 2020 - linkRX 6900 XT = RTX 3090? Reply