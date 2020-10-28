AMD's "Where Gaming Begins" Radeon Live Blog: Starts At Noon Eastern (16:00 UTC)

AMD's second and final product keynote of the month is taking place today, with an event AMD has dubbed "Where Gaming Begins". Hosted as always by AMD CEO Dr. Lisa Su, AMD will be focusing on the new Radeon RX 6000 series and more, unveiling for the first time their latest generation of video cards. Powered by the company's new RDNA2 architecture, the RX 6000 cards and associated RDNA2-powered game consoles mark an important launch for AMD as they establish the technological cornerstone of gaming products for years to come.

So please join us at noon Eastern (16:00 UTC) for our live blog coverage of AMD's latest and greatest in video cards.