AMD Teases Radeon RX 6000 Card Performance Numbers: Aiming For 3080?
As part of today’s Zen 3 desktop CPU announcement from AMD, the company also threw in a quick teaser from the GPU side of the company in order to show off the combined power of their CPUs and GPUs. The other half of AMD is preparing for their own announcement in a few weeks, where they’ll be holding a keynote for their forthcoming Radeon RX 6000 video cards.
With the recent launch of NVIDIA’s Ampere-based GeForce RTX 30 series parts clearly on their minds, AMD briefly teased the performance of a forthcoming high-end RX 6000 video card. The company isn’t disclosing any specification details of the unnamed card – short of course that it’s an RDNA2-based RX 6000 part – but the company did disclose a few choice benchmark numbers from their labs.
Dialing things up to 4K at maximum quality, AMD benchmarked Borderlands 3, Gears of War 5, and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (2019). And while these are unverified results being released for marketing purposes – meaning they should be taken with a grain or two of salt – the implied message from AMD is clear: they’re aiming for NVIDIA’s GeForce RTX 3080 with this part.
Assuming these numbers are accurate, AMD’s Borderlands 3 performance are practically in lockstep with the 3080. However the Gears 5 results are a bit more modest, and 73fps would have AMD trailing by several percent. Finally, Call of Duty does not have a standardized benchmark, so although 88fps at 4K looks impressive, it’s impossible to say how it compares to other hardware.
Meanwhile, it’s worth noting that as with all vendor performance teases, we’re likely looking at AMD’s best numbers. And of course, expect to see a lot of ongoing fine tuning from both AMD and NVIDIA over the coming weeks and months as they jostle for position, especially if AMD’s card is consistently this close.
Otherwise, the biggest question that remains for another day is which video card these performance numbers are for. It’s a very safe bet that this is AMD’s flagship GPU (expected to be Navi 21), however AMD is purposely making it unclear if this is their lead configuration, or their second-tier configuration. Reaching parity with the 3080 would be a big deal on its own; however if it’s AMD’s second tier-card, then that would significantly alter the competitive landscape.
Expect to find out the answers to this and more on October 28th, when AMD hosts their Radeon RX 6000 keynote.
Hifihedgehog - Thursday, October 8, 2020 - linkWhile I was expecting Zen 3 to blow past expectations, I am underwhelmed by the RX 6000 series. 61 fps in Borderlands 3 maxed out means it is slower: 5% slower than the RTX 3080 (65 fps) and 20% slower than the RTX 3090 (76 fps). So close and yet so far. The point is beating the competition, not coming close. I guess that I will continue using my GTX 1080 Ti for a couple more years. I am, however, strongly tempted by the Ryzen 9 5950X because it's 4.9 GHz boost is effectively 5.8 GHz on my 3950X and that would be YUGE! Reply
Hifihedgehog - Thursday, October 8, 2020 - linkhttps://www.eurogamer.net/articles/digitalfoundry-... Reply
Slash3 - Thursday, October 8, 2020 - linkIf they price it well and the power/thermals are sensible, it could make a very good alternative to the RTX 3070 or 3080, seemingly slotting in close to the latter in certain loads.
A hypothetical $599 AMD card that's a hair slower than a $699 3080 would be very promising, indeed. Reply
Hifihedgehog - Thursday, October 8, 2020 - linkI mean, from a price perspective, that would be tantalizing, but they again fell short of snatching the performance leadership on the GPU front. Halo positioning would really give them the edge in perceived quality. Even if it is the best price to performance, they still need to outdo NVIDIA. Reply
Slash3 - Thursday, October 8, 2020 - linkI agree that it would put them in a great market and technology position, but I don't think anyone in the tech sector has realistically expected them to pull off an upset at the GPU top tier segment. And playing devil's advocate, I think that's ok.
While they've been plenty competitive before (R9 290X comes to mind), the prospect of having multiple $1,000-1,500 GPUs targeted at gamers duking it out is honestly all a bit fatiguing.
I'd be more interested to see how they approach future MCM style GPU designs that may allow them to help leverage some of their Zen expertise.
Either way, it's still a good time for tech. Reply
Hifihedgehog - Thursday, October 8, 2020 - linkI took a second look at the link where I grabbed my numbers. It appears the 65 fps number I got for the RTX 3080 is wrong. Eurogamer's chart shows 65 at the top but there is an error in the system. The actual mean frame rate it shows is 60.9 fps at the bottom for the RTX 3080. So we are actually looking at RTX 3080 performance. Reply
omi-kun - Thursday, October 8, 2020 - linkIf they come in close in perf but cheaper and use less power, that will be a huge win. Reply
Sttm - Thursday, October 8, 2020 - linkI think AMD has to deliver more performance to offset DLSS 2.0 (which works well and is coming to more and more games). Without a DLSS alternative, without higher overall performance, I don't see it competing.
They'd have to seriously undercut pricing. $499 would be ideal. Reply
Tams80 - Thursday, October 8, 2020 - linkEh. I wouldn't call coming very close to the 3080 a problem.
And comparisons to the 3090 are rather moot, as it's essentially a Titan i.e. not really something any real number of people are going to buy (or even be able to buy at this rate). Reply
Hifihedgehog - Thursday, October 8, 2020 - linkI took a second look at the link where I grabbed my numbers. It appears the 65 fps number I got for the RTX 3080 is wrong. Eurogamer's chart shows 65 at the top but there is an error in the system. The actual mean frame rate it shows is 60.9 fps at the bottom for the RTX 3080. So we are actually looking at RTX 3080 performance. Reply