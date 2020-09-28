Yet Another Gaming Accessory with RGB: Uninterruptible Power Supply!by Dr. Ian Cutress on September 28, 2020 9:41 AM EST
- Posted in
- Cases/Cooling/PSUs
- Gaming
- RGB
- RGB LED
- UPS
- Schneider Electric
Just when you thought there was a gaming version of everything, with shiny flashing LEDs – we’ve seen storage SSDs, M.2 drives, fans, speakers, chairs, keyboards, headsets, mice, even backpacks, there’s still one that you are missing. Enter the Schneider Electric APC Back-UPS Pro Gaming UPS.
A UPS, or Uninterruptable Power Supply, enables whatever is plugged into it to keep functioning during a power outage, as well as help smooth out power delivery in areas that might suffer from fluctuating brown-outs. At the heart of any UPS is a big battery, capable of sustaining a power load for a specified amount of time. Normal UPS devices for PCs deal with basic office machines, however it is the workstation and gaming market that need to survive on systems pulling 500W to 1000W continuously, and as a result the batteries have to be bigger, but also have to supply enough juice.
Normally the goal of the UPS, when it takes over from a power outage, is to give the user enough time to save their work and close down the system. For gaming, this means finishing the match. This Pro Gaming UPS also provides additional connections for routers and hotspots, keeping the external internet connection going (assuming the gaming machine and the router are in the same location).
So what makes a UPS a gaming-related UPS? LEDs, preferably RGB LEDs. This unit has 12 of them, all seemingly in that ring around a mini display. The chassis itself comes in either an Arctic or Midnight color, and the unit's display shows how much of the battery is charged and the expected lifetime when running on battery only mode.
The unit has six battery back-up outlets for devices to keep powered during a power outage, and supports a true sine wave output. A further four outlets are provided as surge protected outlets, similar to a standard 4-way socket extension. Two USB Type-A and a Type-C port are on the front in order to charge smartphones and tablets.
The press release provided unfortunately doesn’t go into any detail about the capacity of the UPS. Typically with a UPS one would expect some technical details regarding time and peak power – running a 50W HTPC will clearly last longer than a 1600W gaming machine. Based on the design, it looks like a repackaged BR1500MS, a unit with a total of 10 outlets capable of a peak 900W or 1500VA. The BR1500MS runtime graph shows that:
- At 100W, 77.7 minutes of power
- At 500W, 12.0 minutes of power
- At 900W, 4.1 minutes of power
The unit takes 16 hours to charge. The BR1500MS retails for $220. The Gaming UPS has an extra USB port, and we wonder how much the RGBs might cost too.
As we don’t know any details about this specific gaming UPS (BGM1500 for Arctic, BGM1500B for Midnight), it would be hard to draw conclusions. The device is set for launch in October, but also there is no indication of which markets it will launch in. If we find out more we will update this news piece.
It’s worth noting that a UPS doesn’t save you from a BSOD. But the PR agency involved are probing to see who wants review samples. It would be an interesting unit to test. The question would be how to test.
Post Your CommentPlease log in or sign up to comment.
6 Comments
View All Comments
FreckledTrout - Monday, September 28, 2020 - linkI personally like the design. Calling it gaming and adding RGB is kind of stupid. Reply
deil - Monday, September 28, 2020 - linkAt least its not glowing like Chernobyl. it seems that RGB is an power left indication, so it makes sense in a way Reply
drexnx - Monday, September 28, 2020 - linkAt $220, this thing better be at least line-interactive topology, but of course the press release doesn't even say... Reply
Flunk - Monday, September 28, 2020 - linkGood luck finishing the match with your 600+ watt gaming PC. 1500VA is enough for finishing up a task quickly in an office, not for full-blast gaming. Reply
firewrath9 - Monday, September 28, 2020 - linkIf you have a power outage, the last thing I'd be worried about is finishing my game up. I'd be more interesed in file integrity, and this has plenty of power to let a computer shut down safely without data corruptio/loss. Reply
hop8303 - Monday, September 28, 2020 - linkI am making a good pay from home 1900 Buckets/week, that is brilliant, beneath a year agone i used to be unemployed amid a monstrous economy. I pass on God consistently i used to be invested these bearings, and at present, I should pay it forward and impart it to everyone................. COPY THIS LINK FOR FULL DETAIL >>>>www.jobztalk.com Reply