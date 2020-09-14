ABOUT BENCH FORUMS PODCAST LOGIN REGISTER
AMD Teases First Radeon RX 6000 Video Card Picture

 by Ryan Smith on September 14, 2020 5:30 PM EST
6 Comments | Add A Comment
In a very brief teaser, AMD this afternoon has released a picture of their first Radeon RX 6000 video card.

No further details about the card are given, but based on the sizable triple fan design and dual 8-pin PCIe power connectors, it stands to reason that we’re looking at one of AMD’s high-end card designs. Overall the design looks reminicant of the Radeon VII, which is not terribly surprising since that is the last high-end (high-powered) video card released by AMD.

Don’t be surprised if we see more teasers over the coming weeks, as AMD gears up for its October CPU and GPU presentations. AMD will be holding its “Next Generation Radeon Graphics” keynote on October 28th at noon Eastern.

Gallery: AMD Teases First Radeon RX 6000 Video Card Picture (Full Resolution)

Source: AMD

6 Comments

  • austinsguitar - Monday, September 14, 2020 - link

    i actually kinda like it. looks alright Reply

  • Flunk - Monday, September 14, 2020 - link

    Looks like a picture of fans and a plastic shroud. Reply

  • eastcoast_pete - Monday, September 14, 2020 - link

    Okay, nice picture of a plastic mock-up. How about a picture of the GPU chip, or the PCB, or some performance numbers? Unless AMD gives people a reason to not shell out for an RTX 3070 or 3080 now, they'll loose a lot of sales just by not giving any hints of what they have instead. Reply

  • Hul8 - Monday, September 14, 2020 - link

    That's not how pre-announcement teasers work. Reply

  • Hul8 - Monday, September 14, 2020 - link

    I mean, if they did publish 1st party performance numbers, people would be crying about the reviewers not being able to verify them yet. Reply

  • Wreckage - Monday, September 14, 2020 - link

    Will they finally be faster than a 1080ti? Reply
