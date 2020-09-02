Intel Launches Tiger Lake: A Live Blog (Noon ET, 9am PT)by Dr. Ian Cutress on September 2, 2020 11:56 AM EST
AnandTech Live Blog: The newest updates are at the top. This page will auto-update, there's no need to manually refresh your browser.
12:08PM EDT - much lower voltages
12:08PM EDT - We created magic
12:07PM EDT - Redefined metal stack
12:07PM EDT - lowered voltage across the board
12:07PM EDT - Leakage sensitive IPs
12:07PM EDT - 40nm Poly Pitch ((did he say that?))
12:06PM EDT - CPU redesigned to enable frequency gains
12:06PM EDT - Redefined 10nm to 10nm SuperFin
12:06PM EDT - Now Boyd Phelps
12:06PM EDT - Iris Xe graphics, Better than 90% of all discrete GPU notebooks sold last year
12:05PM EDT - +20% on productivity
12:05PM EDT - 4x faster for content creators
12:05PM EDT - New Branding
12:05PM EDT - 50 designs in market for holiday, over 150+ designs in total
12:05PM EDT - More than 50 new designs in total
12:05PM EDT - ASUS Expertbook - 14inch only 870g
12:04PM EDT - Samsung system - Tiger Lake plus 5G
12:04PM EDT - Thin and light designs
12:04PM EDT - Industry Leading AI and TB4
12:04PM EDT - New Xe GPU
12:04PM EDT - New CPU up to 4.8 GHz
12:03PM EDT - PC without compromise
12:03PM EDT - beats the imitators
12:03PM EDT - best CPU on the market
12:03PM EDT - Best Intel CPU Intel has ever built
12:03PM EDT - Not an exaggeration
12:03PM EDT - 9 new SKUs for Tiger Lake
12:03PM EDT - 'World's Best Processor!'
12:02PM EDT - Working across the industry
12:02PM EDT - ASUS
12:02PM EDT - Using new technologies with Intel, stretching the boundaries
12:02PM EDT - Lenovo
12:02PM EDT - Adobe, JOYY, IDC
12:02PM EDT - Reducing the barrier between the human and the work they're doing
12:01PM EDT - JD.com, Tripwire
12:01PM EDT - IQIYI
12:01PM EDT - Samsung
12:01PM EDT - Raja Koduri
12:01PM EDT - Google
12:01PM EDT - Dell
12:01PM EDT - Shifting to use cases
12:01PM EDT - Best Buy, HP
12:00PM EDT - Acer, Microsoft
12:00PM EDT - Starting witht he partners
12:00PM EDT - Leading the ecosystem
12:00PM EDT - Several new ground breaking updates
12:00PM EDT - Challenged ourselves to advance the PC platform
11:59AM EDT - Helping people connect in the current environment
11:59AM EDT - Greg Bryant on the deck
11:59AM EDT - Here we go
11:58AM EDT - Intel is about to launch Tiger Lake. Follow along with our Live Blog!
