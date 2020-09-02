Intel Launches Tiger Lake: A Live Blog (Noon ET, 9am PT)

AnandTech Live Blog: The newest updates are at the top. This page will auto-update, there's no need to manually refresh your browser.

12:08PM EDT - much lower voltages

12:08PM EDT - We created magic

12:07PM EDT - Redefined metal stack

12:07PM EDT - lowered voltage across the board

12:07PM EDT - Leakage sensitive IPs

12:07PM EDT - 40nm Poly Pitch ((did he say that?))

12:06PM EDT - CPU redesigned to enable frequency gains

12:06PM EDT - Redefined 10nm to 10nm SuperFin

12:06PM EDT - Now Boyd Phelps

12:06PM EDT - Iris Xe graphics, Better than 90% of all discrete GPU notebooks sold last year

12:05PM EDT - +20% on productivity

12:05PM EDT - 4x faster for content creators

12:05PM EDT - New Branding

12:05PM EDT - 50 designs in market for holiday, over 150+ designs in total

12:05PM EDT - More than 50 new designs in total

12:05PM EDT - ASUS Expertbook - 14inch only 870g

12:04PM EDT - Samsung system - Tiger Lake plus 5G

12:04PM EDT - Thin and light designs

12:04PM EDT - Industry Leading AI and TB4

12:04PM EDT - New Xe GPU

12:04PM EDT - New CPU up to 4.8 GHz

12:03PM EDT - PC without compromise

12:03PM EDT - beats the imitators

12:03PM EDT - best CPU on the market

12:03PM EDT - Best Intel CPU Intel has ever built

12:03PM EDT - Not an exaggeration

12:03PM EDT - 9 new SKUs for Tiger Lake

12:03PM EDT - 'World's Best Processor!'

12:02PM EDT - Working across the industry

12:02PM EDT - ASUS

12:02PM EDT - Using new technologies with Intel, stretching the boundaries

12:02PM EDT - Lenovo

12:02PM EDT - Adobe, JOYY, IDC

12:02PM EDT - Reducing the barrier between the human and the work they're doing

12:01PM EDT - JD.com, Tripwire

12:01PM EDT - IQIYI

12:01PM EDT - Samsung

12:01PM EDT - Raja Koduri

12:01PM EDT - Google

12:01PM EDT - Dell

12:01PM EDT - Shifting to use cases

12:01PM EDT - Best Buy, HP

12:00PM EDT - Acer, Microsoft

12:00PM EDT - Starting witht he partners

12:00PM EDT - Leading the ecosystem

12:00PM EDT - Several new ground breaking updates

12:00PM EDT - Challenged ourselves to advance the PC platform

11:59AM EDT - Helping people connect in the current environment

11:59AM EDT - Greg Bryant on the deck

11:59AM EDT - Here we go

11:58AM EDT - Intel is about to launch Tiger Lake. Follow along with our Live Blog!