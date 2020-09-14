Sponsored Post: Tyan Debuts Its 2nd Generation AMD EPYC 7002 Series Server Platform

Whether your business relies on cloud applications, big data, artificial intelligence, or something in-between, you need powerful, reliable hardware to act as a foundation. That's exactly what Tyan's new AMD server platform provides. Purpose-built for high-performance computing it's designed exclusively with the needs of the enterprise in mind.

TYAN is a well-known name in the business. Recognized by cloud service providers throughout Asia, the United States, and EMEA, its AMD EPYC product line is arguably synonymous with high-performance computing, large-scale data centers, and high-volume storage. It now seeks to uphold that reputation with the release of a new line of processor-based server platforms.

TYAN's 2nd-generation AMD EPYC 7002 series is among the best AMD EPYC offerings on the market. From motherboards and barebone s servers to full racks, TYAN's highly customizable off the shelf offerings are designed to save its customers time and money in both product development and general operations. They represent a reliable, affordable, and powerful option for everything from high-performance computing to cloud storage and embedded applications.

Server quality isn't the only reason TYAN is known to be exceptional. The company is committed to continuous support for its server lines, regularly releasing new build plans and product updates in order to keep its product inventory fresh. This built-to-inventory business model not only enables short lead times for server channel partners but also allows customers to quickly spin up existing products with minor modifications to suit their specific requirements.

Below, you can see some of the latest offerings from TYAN's AMD EPYC 7002 series. These platforms adopt the latest PCIe Gen 4 technology which offers exceptional performance for AI, data-driven workloads, and hyper-converged infrastructure applications. If you'd like to learn more about these or other server platforms offered by TYAN, you can check out the company's online exhibition. There, you'll find product reviews, webinars, and more - everything you need in order to decide if TYAN is the right choice for your business's computing needs.

TYAN Transport HX TS75-B8252

A 2U 8-GPU server platform designed for AI inference and in-memory computing workload, this server's 32 DIMM slots can host up to 8 TB of RAM, and it supports up to 9 PCIe Gen.4 x8 slots. For storage, it boasts 12 3.5" tool-less drive bays for 8 SATA and 4 SATA/NVMe U.2 devices, and its AST2500 BMC offers full support for Redfish.

TYAN Transport CX TN73-B8037-X4S

Designed exclusively for cloud workloads, high-volume data centers, and front-end web servers with four front-serviced computing nodes for better serviceability, this 2U 4-node server platform accommodates 16 2.5'' hot-swappable drive bays with support for both NVMe U.2 and SATA devices. It's built with 8 DDR4 DIMM slots, 2 HH/HL PCIe Gen.4 x16 slots, 2 Gigabit Ethernet, and 1 dedicated management ports per server node.

