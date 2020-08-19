Hot Chips 2020 Live Blog: Silicon Photonics for AI (6:00pm PT)

AnandTech Live Blog: The newest updates are at the top. This page will auto-update, there's no need to manually refresh your browser.

08:35PM EDT - Mars uses Nano Optical Electro Mechanical System NOEMS

08:35PM EDT - Many ways to build phase shifters

08:35PM EDT - independent of process, voltage

08:34PM EDT - near-zero

08:34PM EDT - No fundamental energy required

08:34PM EDT - Interference creates a multiplier

08:34PM EDT - Mach Zehnder Interferometer

08:34PM EDT - MZI phase shift interference detection

08:33PM EDT - 10s of watts to single digit microwatts

08:33PM EDT - Free from RC time constants

08:33PM EDT - 10s watts for data transport - free with optics

08:32PM EDT - Takes about the same area

08:32PM EDT - Single MAC at microwatt in photonics vs a milliwatt in electronics

08:32PM EDT - 1000x faster than electronics at 10x speed with 1000x les pwoer for the same die area

08:32PM EDT - Perform computation in the optical domain, even in parallel

08:31PM EDT - Optical transport

08:31PM EDT - Using standard CMOS

08:31PM EDT - a new hw approach is needed

08:31PM EDT - Workloads grow out to datacenter scales

08:29PM EDT - multi-chip solution

08:29PM EDT - Lightmatter Mars

08:29PM EDT - A new type of computer

08:28PM EDT - Lightmatter developers silicon photonics based AI systems