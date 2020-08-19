Hot Chips 2020 Live Blog: Silicon Photonics for AI (6:00pm PT)by Dr. Ian Cutress on August 18, 2020 8:25 PM EST
08:35PM EDT - Mars uses Nano Optical Electro Mechanical System NOEMS
08:35PM EDT - Many ways to build phase shifters
08:35PM EDT - independent of process, voltage
08:34PM EDT - near-zero
08:34PM EDT - No fundamental energy required
08:34PM EDT - Interference creates a multiplier
08:34PM EDT - Mach Zehnder Interferometer
08:34PM EDT - MZI phase shift interference detection
08:33PM EDT - 10s of watts to single digit microwatts
08:33PM EDT - Free from RC time constants
08:33PM EDT - 10s watts for data transport - free with optics
08:32PM EDT - Takes about the same area
08:32PM EDT - Single MAC at microwatt in photonics vs a milliwatt in electronics
08:32PM EDT - 1000x faster than electronics at 10x speed with 1000x les pwoer for the same die area
08:32PM EDT - Perform computation in the optical domain, even in parallel
08:31PM EDT - Optical transport
08:31PM EDT - Using standard CMOS
08:31PM EDT - a new hw approach is needed
08:31PM EDT - Workloads grow out to datacenter scales
08:29PM EDT - multi-chip solution
08:29PM EDT - Lightmatter Mars
08:29PM EDT - A new type of computer
08:28PM EDT - Lightmatter developers silicon photonics based AI systems
