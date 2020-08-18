Hot Chips 2020 Live Blog: Intel 10nm Agilex FPGAs (8:30am PT)by Dr. Ian Cutress on August 18, 2020 10:50 AM EST
AnandTech Live Blog: The newest updates are at the top. This page will auto-update, there's no need to manually refresh your browser.
AnandTech Live Blog: The newest updates are at the top. This page will auto-update, there's no need to manually refresh your browser.
Post Your CommentPlease log in or sign up to comment.
2 Comments
View All Comments
JayNor - Tuesday, August 18, 2020 - linkIt would be interesting to know if agilex FPGAs are being used in the Aurora project.
It would also be interesting to know if eASIC migration can be done from 10nm agilex designs and, if so, what process they are using. Reply
JayNor - Tuesday, August 18, 2020 - linkIt would be interesting to know if oneAPI will provide some abstraction of tiled matrix processing that will be common between the new AMX CPU instructions and the XMX FPGA capabilities, as they have apparently made an attempt to do for SIMD operations. Reply