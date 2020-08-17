Hot Chips 2020 Live Blog: Intel's Raja Koduri Keynote (2:00pm PT)

AnandTech Live Blog: The newest updates are at the top. This page will auto-update, there's no need to manually refresh your browser.

05:10PM EDT - David Blythe is Xe senior architect

05:10PM EDT - That discussion is where the phrase 'No Transistor Left Behind' comes from

05:09PM EDT - They all knew each other, but many of them were meeting each other for the first time

05:09PM EDT - A little of 20 years, Intel senior architects (hardware and software) got together to discuss heterogenity in Intel's roadmap and software roadmaps

05:08PM EDT - The balance of software abstraction and performance hardware execution is the boundary that Frances worked on and we still work on today

05:05PM EDT - First, paying tribute to Frances Allen, who recently passed away

05:04PM EDT - 'Raja has spent his career enhancing accelerate compute in the technology industry, across graphics, vector compute, consoles, and semi-custom designs'

05:01PM EDT - The title of the talk is 'No Transistor Left Behind'. Raja has had it on a t-shirt at a number of events

04:58PM EDT - Raja M. Koduri, Senior Vice President, Chief Architect, and General Manager of Architecture, Graphics, and Software, Intel'

04:54PM EDT - Hot Chips has gone virtual this year! Lots of talks on lots of products, including Tiger Lake, Xe, POWER10, Xbox Series X, TPUv3, and a special Raja Koduri Keynote. Stay tuned at AnandTech for our live blogs as we commentate on each talk. Intel recently had its own Architecture Day 2020, with Raja Koduri and other Intel specialists disclosing details about process and products. It will be interesting to see if Raja discusses anything akin to roadmaps in this keynote.