Hot Chips 2020 Live Blog: Intel's Raja Koduri Keynote (2:00pm PT)by Dr. Ian Cutress on August 17, 2020 4:50 PM EST
AnandTech Live Blog: The newest updates are at the top. This page will auto-update, there's no need to manually refresh your browser.
05:10PM EDT - David Blythe is Xe senior architect
05:10PM EDT - That discussion is where the phrase 'No Transistor Left Behind' comes from
05:09PM EDT - They all knew each other, but many of them were meeting each other for the first time
05:09PM EDT - A little of 20 years, Intel senior architects (hardware and software) got together to discuss heterogenity in Intel's roadmap and software roadmaps
05:08PM EDT - The balance of software abstraction and performance hardware execution is the boundary that Frances worked on and we still work on today
05:05PM EDT - First, paying tribute to Frances Allen, who recently passed away
05:04PM EDT - 'Raja has spent his career enhancing accelerate compute in the technology industry, across graphics, vector compute, consoles, and semi-custom designs'
05:01PM EDT - The title of the talk is 'No Transistor Left Behind'. Raja has had it on a t-shirt at a number of events
04:58PM EDT - Raja M. Koduri, Senior Vice President, Chief Architect, and General Manager of Architecture, Graphics, and Software, Intel'
04:54PM EDT - Hot Chips has gone virtual this year! Lots of talks on lots of products, including Tiger Lake, Xe, POWER10, Xbox Series X, TPUv3, and a special Raja Koduri Keynote. Stay tuned at AnandTech for our live blogs as we commentate on each talk. Intel recently had its own Architecture Day 2020, with Raja Koduri and other Intel specialists disclosing details about process and products. It will be interesting to see if Raja discusses anything akin to roadmaps in this keynote.
Post Your CommentPlease log in or sign up to comment.
3 Comments
View All Comments
LordSojar - Monday, August 17, 2020 - linkOh goody, we can watch him drive Intel's GPU dreams into the ground, and probably whatever last shred of hope they have for their failing business. When your company is run by MBAs and the guy who brought AMD 8 years of GPU drought, one can expect nothing less.
I normally would be excited, but anything Intel says at this point is vaporware until it actually shows up, 2-3 years late and 30% too expensive. Reply
JayNor - Monday, August 17, 2020 - linkI believe David Blythe is credited as chief architect for Xe GPUs. Reply
Dehjomz - Monday, August 17, 2020 - linkDont be such a Debbie downer. Intel innovation is back. So get used to it. The next few years will be exciting. I’m looking forward to seeing what AMD, Arm, Intel, and NVIDIA will do. Reply