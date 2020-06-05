AMD Confirms That SmartShift Tech Only Shipping in One Laptop For 2020

AMD Confirms That SmartShift Tech Only Shipping in One Laptop For 2020by Ryan Smith on June 5, 2020 5:00 PM EST
Launched earlier this year, AMD’s Ryzen 4000 “Renoir” APUs brought several new features and technologies to the table for AMD. Along with numerous changes to improve the APU’s power efficiency and reduce overall idle power usage, AMD also added an interesting TDP management feature that they call SmartShift. Designed for use in systems containing both an AMD APU and an AMD discrete GPU, SmartShift allows for the TDP budgets of the two processors to be shared and dynamically reallocated, depending on the needs of the workload.
As SmartShift is a platform-level feature that relies upon several aspects of a system, from processor choice to the layout of the cooling system, it is a feature that OEMs have to specifically plan for and build into their designs. Meaning that even if a laptop uses all AMD processors, it doesn’t guarantee that the laptop has the means to support SmartShift. As a result, only a single laptop has been released so far with SmartShift support, and that’s Dell’s G5 15 SE gaming laptop.
Now, as it turns out, Dell’s laptop will be the only laptop released this year with SmartShift support.
In a comment posted on Twitter and relating to an interview given to PCWorld’s The Full Nerd podcast, AMD’s Chief Architect of Gaming Solutions (and Dell alumni) Frank Azor has confirmed that the G5 15 SE is the only laptop set to be released this year with SmartShift support. According to the gaming frontman, the roughly year-long development cycle for laptops combined with SmartShift’s technical requirements meant that vendors needed to plan for SmartShift support early-on. And Dell, in turn, ended up being the first OEM to jump on the technology, leading to them being the first laptop vendor to release a SmartShift-enabled laptop.
It's a brand new technology and to @dell credit they jumped on it first. I explained reasons why during my interview with @pcworld @Gordonung @BradChacos No more SmartShift laptops are coming this year but the team is working hard on having more options ASAP for 2021.— Frank Azor (@AzorFrank) June 4, 2020
Azor’s comment further goes on to confirm that AMD is working to get more SmartShift-enabled laptops on the market in 2021; there just won’t be any additional laptops this year. Which leaves us in an interesting situation where, Dell, normally one of AMD's more elusive partners, has what's essentially a de facto exclusive on the tech for 2020.
Source: Twitter
Dragonstongue - Friday, June 5, 2020 - linkbe nice of their (GPU in general) would detect the program and adjust power with performance for overall power use, something that is far from ideal at this moment in time.. Imagine how much worldwide power would be saved (as well as wallets) if a high performance GPU would downclock from say 1800Mhz to 500Mhz (or less) yet still have the full performance expected.. granted this would only work with older games/apps
example Diablo 3, no way in heck if you used todays mid to high end GPU it NEEDS to run full clocks, that wastes a bunch of power for nothing (not to mention, produces lots of waste heat)
on that note, would be excellent if we the user could easily set the low 2d (idle basically) 3d and high 3d clocks overall, where the person whom likes to tinker is able to with a few clicks do such things.
That smartshift, sounds exactly what PS5 will be doing.. odd this has not been done for years now, things like Optimus on paper are great, real world has been not exactly great.
hope works out for them overall, maybe will lead to even better things down the line for PC, Laptop, Mobile and so forth, as the many makers seem overall against having a very nice size battery (certainly against top notch cooling regardless of price) at least this in theory will save quite a bit of power overall being "intelligent" allocation of power budget to keep performance up but actual power used as low as possible as often as possible .. to me, that is what it should be.
you know, to save them 4 cell batteries and all that LOL Reply
yannigr2 - Friday, June 5, 2020 - linkSmartShift a feature that is not ready yet or OEMs do not want to use it. And of course Renoir laptops few and with worst hardware components compared to the Intel models.
Someone at AMD mobile is NOT doing/does NOT know how to do, his/her job. Reply