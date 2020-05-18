Huawei Matebook X Pro and Matebook 13 2020 Models Available For Pre-Order

Back in February this year, we published an announcement that Huawei was planning on refreshing its Matebook X Pro for 2020. Following on from this, Huawei has announced that it is taking pre-orders on its new Matebook X Pro 2020 models, with both laptops featuring Intel's 10th Gen Comet Lake mobile processors. Available with either an Intel Core i5-10210U and Core i7-10510U processor, the Matebook X Pro features an LTPS 13.9-inch display with touchscreen capabilities. Further to this, Huawei has also announced the pre-order availability of its new Matebook 13 2020 model, which also benefits from Intel's 10th gen Comet Lake mobile processors, with a 512 GB PCIe SSD, and a 13 inch, 2160 x 1440 IPS panel.

The new Huawei Matebook X Pro 2020 model is currently available to pre-order in two different configurations. Starting with the top-spec model, it comes with an Intel Core i7-10510U processor with a 1.8 GHz base frequency and a turbo frequency of up to 4.9 GHz. Included is 16 GB of LPDDR3-2133 memory and a large 1 TB NVMe PCIe SSD, with a 13.9 inch LTPS 3000 x 2000 10-point touchscreen display powered by an NVIDIA GeForce MX250 graphics chip. The Intel Core i5-10210U Matebook X Pro 2020 model is similar in spec but comes with a slightly smaller 512 GB NVMe PCIe SSD, but with the same 16 GB of LPDDR3-2133 memory.



Huawei Matebook X Pro model in Emerald Green

Featured across both of Huawei's new Matebook X Pro 2020 model is a 56 Wh lithium polymer battery which Huawei rates for up to 13 hours of local video playback. This includes a USB Type-C 65 W charging adapter. Also featured within the space grey aluminium alloy frame is a 1-megapixel recessed camera, a Wi-Fi 5 wireless interface with support for BT 5.0 devices, as well as a quad-speaker and microphone array for improved audio output and input quality. Each Matebook X Pro 2020 includes a single USB 3.0 Type-A, two USB 3.1 Type-C ports with support for charging, data transfer, and DisplayPort output capability, as well as a single 3.5 mm microphone and headphone combo jack.

Huawei Matebook X Pro and Matebook 13 Specifications Matebook X Pro 2020 Matebook 13 2020 CPU Intel Core i5-10210U - 4C 8T

Intel Core i7-10510U - 4C 8T Intel Core i5-10210U - 4C 8T

Intel Core i7-10510U - 4C 8T GPU NVIDIA GeForce MX250

Intel UHD Graphics Display 13.9 Inch 3000 x 2000

​3:2 LTPS Touchscreen

91% Screen to body ratio 13 Inch 2160 x 1440

3:2 IPS Touchscreen (i7 Only)

88% Screen to body ratio Memory 16 GB LPDDR3-2133 8 GB LPDDR3-2133

16 GB LPDDR3-2133 (Touchscreen) Storage 512 GB NVMe PCIe SSD

1 TB NVMe PCIe SSD 512 GB PCIe SSD Networking Wi-Fi 5 802.11ac Power 65 W USB Type-C Power Adapter Battery 56 Wh Lithium Polymer 41.7 Wh Lithium Polymer Ports 2 x USB 3.1 Type-C (Charging, DP)

1 x USB 3.0 Type-A

1 x 3.5 mm (phono/mic) 2 x USB 3.1 Type-C (Charging)

1 x 3.5 mm (phono/mic) Dimensions (WxDxH) 304 x 217 x 14.6 mm 286 x 14.9 x 211 mm Weight (Approx) 1.33 kg 1.3 kg Price (USD) Starts at £1300 Starts at £850

Huawei has also announced two new Matebook 13 2020 models which feature differentiating characteristics to the Matebook X Pro 2020 pair, although it is available in both with an Intel Core i7-10510U and cheaper i5-10510U. Focusing on the higher-spec of the two Matebook's, it is shipped with 16 GB of LPDDR3-2133 memory, and a touchscreen 13 inch, 2160 x 1440 IPS display with a 3:2 aspect ratio, which is powered by NVIDIA's GeForce MX250. The lower-spec model has an i5-10510U processor, 8 GB of LPDDR3-2133 memory, and a standard 13 inches 2160 x 1440 IPS display. Both Huawei Matebook 13 2020 models share the same space grey aluminium alloy frame with a 512 GB PCIe SSD, two USB Type-C inputs with one support charging, a 1-megapixel front-facing webcam, dual speaker and microphones, with a single 3.5 mm headphone/combo jack for external audio peripherals.



Huawei Matebook 13 2020 notebook in Space Grey

The new Huawei Matebook X Pro 2020's can be pre-ordered directly from the Hauwei UK website with the Intel Core i7-10510U with 16 GB of LPDDR3-2133 and a 1 TB NVMe PCIe SSD coming at the cost of £1600, with the i5 and 512 GB NVMe PCIe model starting from £1300. The Huawei Matebook 13 2020's offer similar features, albeit not as premium as the Matebook X Pro, and start from £850 for the i5 and 8 GB of LPDDR3 memory, while the higher-spec i7 with a touchscreen IPS panel and 16 GB LPDDR3 model costs £1200.

Each model is only available in space grey at the moment, although Huawei has stated that they will be doing emerald green and mystic silver versions. At the time of writing, all of the new Matebook X Pro 2020 and Matebook 13 2020 models on the Hauwei store come with a choice of a free gift. This includes a MediaPad T5 tablet, FreeBuds3 wireless headphones, or a GT2e smartwatch.

