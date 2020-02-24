Huawei Announces MateBook X Pro New Edition, New MateBook D Laptops

Today Huawei is announcing a refresh of its popular MateBook X Pro laptop line, upgrading the internals to the newest Intel Comet Lake CPUs as well as introducing new colours, as well as officially launching the new MateBook D line in western markets with configuration options such as AMD's Ryzen 5 3500U CPU.

MateBook X Pro - 2020 Edition

Starting off with the new MateBook X Pro (New Edition) – it’s a refresh of the similarly named MateBook X Pro that we reviewed last year with some glowing marks in terms of product value. The Ultrabook changes very little externally, although Huawei has now introduced a new green colour option alongside its “space grey” and “mystic silver” variations.

Huawei Matebook X Pro (New Edition) Core i7

With MX 150 Core i7

Without MX 150 Processor CPU Intel Core i7-10510U Intel Core i7-10510U Cores Quad Core with HT Quad Core with HT Base Freq 1.8 GHz 1.8 GHz Turbo Freq 4.9 GHz 4.9 GHz L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB TDP PL1 = 15W PL1 = 15W Graphics NVIDIA MX150

2GB GDDR5

384 CUDA Cores

~30W TDP Intel HD 630

24 EUs

300-1100 MHz Display 13.9-inch 3000x2000 LTPS

100% sRGB

450 nits

1500:1 contrast ratio DRAM ? GB LPDDR3 ? GB LPDDR3 Storage ? ? Wireless ?? Connectivity 1 x Type-C (Power and Data)

1 x TB3 (Power and Data)

1 x Type-A

3.5mm TRRS Camera Spring Latch

1MP Battery 57.4 Wh Dimensions H x W x D 304 x 217 x 14.6 mm Mass ~1.33 kg < 1.33 kg Price ? Euro ? Euro

Specification wise- the big upgrade for the new edition model is the transition to a new Intel Core-i7-10510U processor with four hyperthreading enabled core, boosting up to clock speeds of 4.9GHz. Huawei hadn’t disclosed the cTDP that it configures the units with, but given the same chassis design to the previous MateBook X Pro, we expect a similar 15W setup.

The device will continue to be offered with an MX150 discrete graphics card as an option, however we’ve been told that this configuration will see limited market availability – for example in the UK market this option won’t be offered as the integrated graphics variant of the laptop had seen significantly more success in its predecessor.

Design wise, we continue to see the same sleek 13.9” design that we found on the previous generation, featuring a 3:2 3000 x 2000 screen that greatly impressed us and which should see a continuation in the new model.

Pricing and availability to be added shortly after Huawei’s press conference this Monday. The previous generation could be had for $1499 / 1899€ with the higher configured MX150 discrete graphics option, and $1199 / 1499€ for the lower configured option.

MateBook D 14 & 15 with Intel Comet Lake & AMD Ryzen 3000 Mobile

The MateBook D 14 and MateBook D 15 aren’t exactly new devices as they had been launched in China back in November, but now Huawei is officially launching the new laptops in western markets.

The devices represent lower cost alternatives to the MateBook X Pro, employing a somewhat less refined chassis and not quite as good display, but still retaining some key Huawei features such as the fingerprint scanner power button or the pop-up key camera.

Huawei's 2019 MateBook D MateBook D 14 MateBook D 15 Display 14-inch 1920×1080 15.6-inch 1920×1080 CPU Intel Core i5-10210U

Intel Core i7-10510U

AMD Ryzen 5 3500U Graphics NVIDIA GeForce MX 250

Radeon Vega 8 Graphics RAM 8 GB SSD 512GB 256GB/512GB + (HDD) Wi-Fi Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac) Bluetooth Bluetooth 5 USB 2 × USB 2.0 Type-A

1 × USB 3.0 Type-A

1 × USB 3.0 Type-C GbE - Card Reader - Other I/O HDMI, microphone, stereo speakers, audio jack Battery 56 Wh 42 Wh Dimensions Width: 322.5 mm

Depth: 214.8 mm

Thickness: 15.9 mm Width: 357.8 mm

Depth: 229.9 mm

Thickness: 16.9 mm Weight 1.38 kilograms 1.62 kilograms Additional Information Link Link Price R5+8GB+512GB: 699€

R7+8GB+512GB: 799€





i5+8GB+512GB+MX250: 949€ R5+8GB+256GB: 649€

R7+8GB+512GB: 799€



i5+8GB+256GB

+1TB+MX250: 949€

The MateBook D series comes in two variants: the 14” aptly named D 14, and the 15.6” D 15. The key difference to the higher-end X Pro series is that the D series come with a lower end 1920 x 1080 resolution screen. Quality-wise, in our hands-on with the laptops we found the screen to hold up extremely well compared to the X Pro’s panel, although Huawei does say that it doesn’t get nearly as bright as it only peaks at 250nits brightness.

The MateBook D 15 has the odd configuration choice of also coming with a HDD for storage, in addition to the standard SSD. This does result in less internal space for the battery, with the 15” variant only sporting a 42Wh battery whilst the smaller 14” unit is able to house a 56Wh battery.

In terms of processor options, we couldn’t quite confirm the configurations that will be available to western markets, but part of the line-up is again the new Intel Core-i7-10510U as well as the option to get the laptop in an AMD variant sporting the Ryzen 5 3500U.

Exact pricing and availability to be confirmed following Monday’s press conference.

Related Reading: