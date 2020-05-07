MediaTek Announces Dimensity 1000+ SoC

MediaTek Announces Dimensity 1000+ SoCby Andrei Frumusanu on May 7, 2020 1:00 PM EST
- Posted in
- Mobile
- SoC
- MediaTek
- Dimensity 1000
- SoCs
Today MediaTek announced a follow-up in its SoC line-up with the new Dimensity 1000+. This seems to be a binned or revisioned variant of the Dimensity 1000 announced last year, although we currently lack details on the exact changes.
|MediaTek SoCs
|SoC
|Dimensity 1000
|Helio G90
(Helio G90T)
|CPU
|4x Cortex A77 @ 2.6GHz
4x Cortex A55 @ 2.0GHz
|2x Cortex A76 @ 2.0GHz
(2.05GHz)
6x Cortex A55 @ 2.0GHz
|GPU
|Mali-G77MP9 @ ? MHz
|Mali G76 MP4 @ 720MHz
(800MHz)
|APU / NPU / AI Proc. / Neural IP
|"3rd gen APU"
2 "big" + 3 "small" + 1 "tiny"
4.5TOPs total perf
|2x APU
+1TOPs total perf
|Memory
|4x 16b LPDDR4x
|LPDDR4X @ 2133MHz
|ISP/Camera
|80MP
or
32MP + 16MP
|1x 48MP (64MP)
or
2x 24+16MP
|Encode/
Decode
|2160p60
H.264 & HEVC
& AV1 (Decode)
|2160p30
H.264 & HEVC
|Integrated Modem
|5G Sub-6
DL = 4600Mbps
200MHz 2CA, 256-QAM,
4x4 MIMO
UL = 2500Mbps
200MHz 2CA, 256-QAM,
2x2 MIMO
LTE Category 19 DL
|Category 12/13
DL = 600Mbps
3x20MHz CA, 256-QAM, 4x4 MIMO
UL = 150Mbps
2x20MHz CA,64-QAM
|Connectivity
|WiFi 6 (802.11ax)
+ Bluetooth 5.1
+ Dual Band GNSS
|Mfc. Process
|N7
|12FFC
The Dimensity 1000+ is powered by 4x Cortex-A77 cores up to 2.6GHz and 4x Cortex A55 cores up to 2 GHz. Although we never saw any kind of Dimensity 1000 powered devices out there in the wild, we did manage to get our hands on an Oppo Reno 3 with a Dimensity 1000L – a lower binned variant of the flagship chip.
Even this lower binned variant performed quite excellently, able to showcase higher performance as well as better power efficiency compared to competing SoCs such as the Snapdragon 765.
The GPU is a Mali G77MP9 – but again since we never saw the full featured D1000 in the wild we don’t know how the D1000+ will perform. The lower-binned D1000L certainly showcased good performance at excellent power consumption.
The SoC includes a 5G modem capable of sub-6GHz frequencies (which covers the vast majority of markets). The chip also currently is the only mobile chip this year that support AV1 hardware decoding, an interesting feature that makes MediaTek’s offerings more future-proof than other chipsets.
Today’s announcement generally seems a bit meagre on details on what the D1000+ provides over the D1000. Vivo’s iQOO is said to be designing a phone powered by the new chipset, which hopefully means we’ll finally see the full potential of the Dimensity 1000 SoC materialise.
Related News:
- MediaTek Announces Dimensity 1000 SoC: Back To The High-End With 5G
- CES 2020: MediaTek Announces New Dimensity 800 Mid-Range 5G SoC
- Intel and MediaTek Announce Partnership To Bring 5G Modems to PCs
- MediaTek Announces New Helio G90 Series SoCs: Gaming Focused Mid-Range
- MediaTek Announces 7nm 5G With Cortex-A77 CPU, Mali-G77 GPU Coming
Source: MediaTek
Post Your CommentPlease log in or sign up to comment.
0 Comments
View All Comments