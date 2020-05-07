ABOUT BENCH FORUMS PODCAST LOGIN REGISTER
PC Components
Smartphones & tablets
Systems
ENTERPRISE & IT
GUIDES
DEALS

MediaTek Announces Dimensity 1000+ SoC

 by Andrei Frumusanu on May 7, 2020 1:00 PM EST
0 Comments | Add A Comment
0 Comments + Add A
Comment

Today MediaTek announced a follow-up in its SoC line-up with the new Dimensity 1000+. This seems to be a binned or revisioned variant of the Dimensity 1000 announced last year, although we currently lack details on the exact changes.

MediaTek SoCs
SoC Dimensity 1000 Helio G90
(Helio G90T)
CPU 4x Cortex A77 @ 2.6GHz
4x Cortex A55 @ 2.0GHz		 2x Cortex A76 @ 2.0GHz
(2.05GHz)
6x Cortex A55 @ 2.0GHz
GPU Mali-G77MP9 @ ? MHz Mali G76 MP4 @ 720MHz
(800MHz)
APU / NPU / AI Proc. / Neural IP "3rd gen APU"
2 "big" + 3 "small" + 1 "tiny"

4.5TOPs total perf		 2x APU


+1TOPs total perf
Memory 4x 16b LPDDR4x LPDDR4X @ 2133MHz
ISP/Camera 80MP
or
32MP + 16MP		 1x 48MP (64MP)
or
2x 24+16MP
Encode/
Decode		 2160p60
H.264 & HEVC
& AV1 (Decode)		 2160p30
H.264 & HEVC
Integrated Modem 5G Sub-6

DL = 4600Mbps
200MHz 2CA, 256-QAM,
4x4 MIMO

UL = 2500Mbps
200MHz 2CA, 256-QAM,
2x2 MIMO

LTE Category 19 DL		 Category 12/13

DL = 600Mbps
3x20MHz CA, 256-QAM, 4x4 MIMO

UL = 150Mbps
2x20MHz CA,64-QAM
Connectivity WiFi 6 (802.11ax)
+ Bluetooth 5.1
+ Dual Band GNSS		  
Mfc. Process N7 12FFC

The Dimensity 1000+ is powered by 4x Cortex-A77 cores up to 2.6GHz and 4x Cortex A55 cores up to 2 GHz. Although we never saw any kind of Dimensity 1000 powered devices out there in the wild, we did manage to get our hands on an Oppo Reno 3 with a Dimensity 1000L – a lower binned variant of the flagship chip.

Even this lower binned variant performed quite excellently, able to showcase higher performance as well as better power efficiency compared to competing SoCs such as the Snapdragon 765.

The GPU is a Mali G77MP9 – but again since we never saw the full featured D1000 in the wild we don’t know how the D1000+ will perform. The lower-binned D1000L certainly showcased good performance at excellent power consumption.

The SoC includes a 5G modem capable of sub-6GHz frequencies (which covers the vast majority of markets). The chip also currently is the only mobile chip this year that support AV1 hardware decoding, an interesting feature that makes MediaTek’s offerings more future-proof than other chipsets.

Today’s announcement generally seems a bit meagre on details on what the D1000+ provides over the D1000. Vivo’s iQOO is said to be designing a phone powered by the new chipset, which hopefully means we’ll finally see the full potential of the Dimensity 1000 SoC materialise.

Related News:

Source: MediaTek

PRINT THIS ARTICLE
POST A COMMENT

0 Comments

View All Comments

Copyright © 2020. All rights reserved.
BENCH
TOPICS
FOLLOW
ABOUT

Log in

Don't have an account? Sign up now