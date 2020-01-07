CES 2020: MediaTek Announces New Dimensity 800 Mid-Range 5G SoC

Today MediaTek has announced a new entry into its new “Dimensity” 5G SoC product lineup. The new chip is called the Dimensity 800 and represents a mid-range solution for lower cost devices compared to the larger Dimensity 1000 flagship SoC. The chip’s main feature is the fact that it supports 5G connectivity in the sub-6 spectrum, making this amongst the first 5G designs at this price range.

MediaTek SoCs SoC Dimensity 1000 Dimensity 800 CPU 4x Cortex A77 @ 2.6GHz

4x Cortex A55 @ 2.0GHz 4x Cortex A76 @ 2.0GHz

4x Cortex A55 @ 2.0GHz GPU Mali-G77MP9 @ ? MHz Mali-G57MP4 @ ? MHz APU / NPU / AI Proc. / Neural IP 3rd gen APU

2 "big" + 3 "small" + 1 "tiny"



4.5TOPs total perf 3rd Gen APU

"three cores"



+2.4TOPs total perf Memory 4x 16b LPDDR4X 2x 16b LPDDR4X @ 2133MHz ISP/Camera 80MP

or

32MP + 16MP 1x 64MP

or

2x 32+16MP Encode/

Decode 2160p60

H.264 & HEVC

& AV1 (Decode) 2160p30

H.264 & HEVC Integrated Modem 5G Sub-6



DL = 4600Mbps

200MHz 2CA, 256-QAM,

4x4 MIMO



UL = 2500Mbps

200MHz 2CA, 256-QAM,

2x2 MIMO



LTE Category 19 DL 5G Sub-6



DL = ?Mbps

2CA



UL = ?



LTE Category ? DL Connectivity WiFi 6 (802.11ax)

+ Bluetooth 5.1

+ Dual Band GNSS ? Mfc. Process N7 N7

The SoC is powered by an octa-core CPU setup, including 4x Cortex A76 cores at 2GHz alongside 4x Cortex A55 cores at also 2GHz. It’s interesting to see this segmentation in the IP – the A77 cores aren’t that much larger than the A76 cores, but it’s possible MediaTek has been able to optimise the A76 for higher density implementations, hence also the quite low frequency even though the new chip comes manufactured on TSMC’s 7nm N7 process node.

On the GPU side, we’re seeing a Mali-G57MP4 at an undisclosed frequency. The G57 is a derivative of the Valhall GPU family and covers the lower end spectrum of possible configurations.

The chip features a cut-down DRAM interface with only 2-ch (2x16b) LPDDR4X support at up to 2133MHz, so half the bandwidth of the Dimensity 1000.

The chip still comes with MTK’s newest 3rd generation in-house APU/NPU for AI acceleration, but doesn’t disclose the breakdown in the same way they did with the D1000. They do state there’s up to 2.4TOPs of inferencing throughput which is actually still a very respectable figure for a SoC at this range.

The Dimensity 800 comes with 5G Sub-6 integrated modem; MediaTek discloses 2CC CA on the downlink. MTK at this time didn’t disclose more information on the throughput and how it compares to the D1000, but they do state DSS (Dynamic Spectrum Sharing) as a feature of the D800 which is an important characteristic for the chip’s modem.

We’ll be seeing Dimensity 800 based products being announced and come to market throughout 2020.

