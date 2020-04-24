NVIDIA's GTC 2020 Keynote Is Back On: To Be Broadcast on May 14th

After becoming the victim of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus not once but twice, NVIDIA’s GTC 2020 keynote address has finally been rescheduled. The virtual keynote is now set to be broadcast on YouTube on May 14th, at 6am Pacific (13:00 UTC).

One of the many technology trade shows impacted by the now global pandemic, NVIDIA resorted to breaking up their annual GPU Technology Conference into multiple pieces. A number of presentations and sessions originally scheduled to be given at the show have instead been moved online as part of NVIDIA’s digital GTC 2020 conference. Meanwhile the show-defining keynote speech, as always to be delivered by CEO Jensen Huang, was previously rescheduled as a digital event for March before being postponed entirely.

And while NVIDIA isn’t saying much new about the contents of the keynote itself, it’s still expected to be one of NVIDIA’s most important presentations of the last few years. In particular, this year’s keynote is widely anticipated to include the announcement of a next-generation compute GPU architecture.

NVIDIA's current Volta architecture-based GV100 GPU is now a few years old, and supercomputer planning announcements have tipped the fact that NVIDIA will have a new Tesla accelerator ready later this year. The current generation of Tesla accelerators have been a huge success story for NVIDIA, so there's a great deal of interest in seeing how NVIDIA will keep up that momentum, especially in the face of stiff competition from all directions, from FPGA suppliers to Intel's Xe GPU family.