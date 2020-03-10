ABOUT BENCH FORUMS PODCAST LOGIN REGISTER
Philips's 346P1CRH Curved Monitor: 34 Inches, USB-C, Webcam, Ethernet, KVM, DCI-P3

 by Anton Shilov on March 10, 2020 2:00 PM EST
Philips has unveiled a new curved display aimed primarily at business users, while also offering some capabilities for entertainment as well. The Philips 346P1CRH monitor supports USB-C docking, an integrated KVM switch, a webcam, and an Ethernet port.

The Philips Brilliance 346P1CRH is a 34-inch LCD featuring a 3440×1440 resolution, 500 nits brightness, a 3000:1 contrast ratio, 4 ms response time, 178º/178º viewing angles, and a 100 Hz refresh rate with VESA’s Adaptive-Sync variable refresh rate technology on top. The monitor can display 16.7 million colors and reproduce 120% of the sRGB, 90% of the DCI-P3, and 88% of the Adobe RGB color gamut. Furthermore, the LCD is DisplayHDR 400 certified, which — in addition to Adaptive-Sync — will be nice bonuses for those who plan to use the product not only for work, but for entertainment as well.

Connectivity capabilities of the Philips 346P1CRH are among the key selling features of the device, as many people use multiple PCs and therefore need a decent set of connectors as well as an integrated KVM switch. The monitor can connect to hosts using one DisplayPort 1.4, an HDMI 2.0 port, and a USB Type-C connector that can also deliver up to 90 W of power. Meanwhile, the display also has a DP output for multi-monitor configurations. In addition, the LCD has quad-port USB 3.2 hub, a GbE port, 5W speakers, a 2 MP Full-HD camera with a built-in microphone, and a headphone jack output.

When it comes to ergonomics, the Philips 346P1CRH monitor is equipped with a stand that can adjust height, swivel, and tilt. Meanwhile, since we are dealing with a curved monitor, it naturally only works in landscape mode.

Philips 34-Inch Curved UltraWide Display
  Brilliance 346P1CRH
Panel 34" VA
Native Resolution 3440 × 1440
Maximum Refresh Rate 100 Hz
Response Time 4 ms
Brightness up to 500 cd/m²
Contrast up to 3000:1
Backlighting W-LED
Viewing Angles 178°/178° horizontal/vertical
Curvature 1500R
Aspect Ratio 21:9
Color Gamut sRGB: 120%
DCI-P3: 90%
AdobeRGB: 88%
NTSC: 98%
Dynamic Refresh Rate Tech Adaptive-Sync
Pixel Pitch 0.23175 mm²
Pixel Density 110 PPI
Inputs 1 × DisplayPort 1.4
1 × HDMI 2.0b
1 × USB-C with 90W PD
Audio 3.5 mm output
USB Hub 4 × USB 3.2 Type-A connectors
Ethernet 1 GbE port
Webcam 2 MP with IR sensors
Stand Height: 180 mm
Swivel: -/+ 180 degree
Tilt: -5~25 degree
MSRP £499

Philips will start sales of the 346P1CRH already this month for the price of £499 in the UK.

Source: Philips

5 Comments

  • sorten - Tuesday, March 10, 2020 - link

    Can't say I've ever seen a 34" (or bigger than 27", really) monitor in an office. In that setting I would prefer 2 x 27 at work. But I definitely like the feature set for home use. Reply

  • rrinker - Tuesday, March 10, 2020 - link

    I would tend to agree - but also at home. A friend of mine just got a really monster curved screen Samsung that is replacing his 3 x 24", but I just can't quit get into the idea of using one giant monitor and keeping apps in part of the screen. Just the way I work, I guess, and the way my brain compartmentalizes things. Multiple displays just work better for me than one huge wide one. Reply

  • quiksilvr - Tuesday, March 10, 2020 - link

    This looks exactly like their 346B1C except this one is DisplayHDR400 certified like their 49" model. Reply

  • edzieba - Tuesday, March 10, 2020 - link

    Given that 'DisplayHDR 400' is not worth the space the logo takes up on the box art, it likely is the exact same panel with the lower bowl of the 'B' rubbed off to make a 'P'. Reply

  • DavidCatalano - Tuesday, March 10, 2020 - link

    This one has a webcam whereas the 346B1C does not. Otherwise, I agree, they look the same minus the useless HDR400 cert. Reply
