Philips's 346P1CRH Curved Monitor: 34 Inches, USB-C, Webcam, Ethernet, KVM, DCI-P3

Philips's 346P1CRH Curved Monitor: 34 Inches, USB-C, Webcam, Ethernet, KVM, DCI-P3by Anton Shilov on March 10, 2020 2:00 PM EST
- Posted in
- Monitors
- Displays
- Philips
- WQHD
- Curved Display
Philips has unveiled a new curved display aimed primarily at business users, while also offering some capabilities for entertainment as well. The Philips 346P1CRH monitor supports USB-C docking, an integrated KVM switch, a webcam, and an Ethernet port.
The Philips Brilliance 346P1CRH is a 34-inch LCD featuring a 3440×1440 resolution, 500 nits brightness, a 3000:1 contrast ratio, 4 ms response time, 178º/178º viewing angles, and a 100 Hz refresh rate with VESA’s Adaptive-Sync variable refresh rate technology on top. The monitor can display 16.7 million colors and reproduce 120% of the sRGB, 90% of the DCI-P3, and 88% of the Adobe RGB color gamut. Furthermore, the LCD is DisplayHDR 400 certified, which — in addition to Adaptive-Sync — will be nice bonuses for those who plan to use the product not only for work, but for entertainment as well.
Connectivity capabilities of the Philips 346P1CRH are among the key selling features of the device, as many people use multiple PCs and therefore need a decent set of connectors as well as an integrated KVM switch. The monitor can connect to hosts using one DisplayPort 1.4, an HDMI 2.0 port, and a USB Type-C connector that can also deliver up to 90 W of power. Meanwhile, the display also has a DP output for multi-monitor configurations. In addition, the LCD has quad-port USB 3.2 hub, a GbE port, 5W speakers, a 2 MP Full-HD camera with a built-in microphone, and a headphone jack output.
When it comes to ergonomics, the Philips 346P1CRH monitor is equipped with a stand that can adjust height, swivel, and tilt. Meanwhile, since we are dealing with a curved monitor, it naturally only works in landscape mode.
|Philips 34-Inch Curved UltraWide Display
|Brilliance 346P1CRH
|Panel
|34" VA
|Native Resolution
|3440 × 1440
|Maximum Refresh Rate
|100 Hz
|Response Time
|4 ms
|Brightness
|up to 500 cd/m²
|Contrast
|up to 3000:1
|Backlighting
|W-LED
|Viewing Angles
|178°/178° horizontal/vertical
|Curvature
|1500R
|Aspect Ratio
|21:9
|Color Gamut
|sRGB: 120%
DCI-P3: 90%
AdobeRGB: 88%
NTSC: 98%
|Dynamic Refresh Rate Tech
|Adaptive-Sync
|Pixel Pitch
|0.23175 mm²
|Pixel Density
|110 PPI
|Inputs
|1 × DisplayPort 1.4
1 × HDMI 2.0b
1 × USB-C with 90W PD
|Audio
|3.5 mm output
|USB Hub
|4 × USB 3.2 Type-A connectors
|Ethernet
|1 GbE port
|Webcam
|2 MP with IR sensors
|Stand
|Height: 180 mm
Swivel: -/+ 180 degree
Tilt: -5~25 degree
|MSRP
|£499
Philips will start sales of the 346P1CRH already this month for the price of £499 in the UK.
Related Reading:
- Philips Unveils Brilliance 439P9H SuperWide 32:10 Curved Prosumer Monitor
- HP Launches Their S430c 43.4-Inch Ultrawide Curved Display
- Philips Brilliance 499P9H Ultra-Wide 49-Inch Monitor Now Available
- Philips Reveals 346B1C 34-Inch 100 Hz Curved UltraWide Monitor with USB-C Docking
- Philips Brilliance 272P7VUBNB: A Sub-$350 27-Inch 4K IPS Monitor with 65W USB PD & GbE
- HP’s E344c: A 34-Inch Curved Ultra-Wide Productivity Monitor
- Philips 328P6VU Professional 4K Display: DisplayHDR 600, USB-C, GbE
Source: Philips
Post Your CommentPlease log in or sign up to comment.
5 Comments
View All Comments
sorten - Tuesday, March 10, 2020 - linkCan't say I've ever seen a 34" (or bigger than 27", really) monitor in an office. In that setting I would prefer 2 x 27 at work. But I definitely like the feature set for home use. Reply
rrinker - Tuesday, March 10, 2020 - linkI would tend to agree - but also at home. A friend of mine just got a really monster curved screen Samsung that is replacing his 3 x 24", but I just can't quit get into the idea of using one giant monitor and keeping apps in part of the screen. Just the way I work, I guess, and the way my brain compartmentalizes things. Multiple displays just work better for me than one huge wide one. Reply
quiksilvr - Tuesday, March 10, 2020 - linkThis looks exactly like their 346B1C except this one is DisplayHDR400 certified like their 49" model. Reply
edzieba - Tuesday, March 10, 2020 - linkGiven that 'DisplayHDR 400' is not worth the space the logo takes up on the box art, it likely is the exact same panel with the lower bowl of the 'B' rubbed off to make a 'P'. Reply
DavidCatalano - Tuesday, March 10, 2020 - linkThis one has a webcam whereas the 346B1C does not. Otherwise, I agree, they look the same minus the useless HDR400 cert. Reply