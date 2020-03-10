Philips's 346P1CRH Curved Monitor: 34 Inches, USB-C, Webcam, Ethernet, KVM, DCI-P3

Philips has unveiled a new curved display aimed primarily at business users, while also offering some capabilities for entertainment as well. The Philips 346P1CRH monitor supports USB-C docking, an integrated KVM switch, a webcam, and an Ethernet port.

The Philips Brilliance 346P1CRH is a 34-inch LCD featuring a 3440×1440 resolution, 500 nits brightness, a 3000:1 contrast ratio, 4 ms response time, 178º/178º viewing angles, and a 100 Hz refresh rate with VESA’s Adaptive-Sync variable refresh rate technology on top. The monitor can display 16.7 million colors and reproduce 120% of the sRGB, 90% of the DCI-P3, and 88% of the Adobe RGB color gamut. Furthermore, the LCD is DisplayHDR 400 certified, which — in addition to Adaptive-Sync — will be nice bonuses for those who plan to use the product not only for work, but for entertainment as well.

Connectivity capabilities of the Philips 346P1CRH are among the key selling features of the device, as many people use multiple PCs and therefore need a decent set of connectors as well as an integrated KVM switch. The monitor can connect to hosts using one DisplayPort 1.4, an HDMI 2.0 port, and a USB Type-C connector that can also deliver up to 90 W of power. Meanwhile, the display also has a DP output for multi-monitor configurations. In addition, the LCD has quad-port USB 3.2 hub, a GbE port, 5W speakers, a 2 MP Full-HD camera with a built-in microphone, and a headphone jack output.

When it comes to ergonomics, the Philips 346P1CRH monitor is equipped with a stand that can adjust height, swivel, and tilt. Meanwhile, since we are dealing with a curved monitor, it naturally only works in landscape mode.

Philips 34-Inch Curved UltraWide Display Brilliance 346P1CRH Panel 34" VA Native Resolution 3440 × 1440 Maximum Refresh Rate 100 Hz Response Time 4 ms Brightness up to 500 cd/m² Contrast up to 3000:1 Backlighting W-LED Viewing Angles 178°/178° horizontal/vertical Curvature 1500R Aspect Ratio 21:9 Color Gamut sRGB: 120%

DCI-P3: 90%

AdobeRGB: 88%

NTSC: 98% Dynamic Refresh Rate Tech Adaptive-Sync Pixel Pitch 0.23175 mm² Pixel Density 110 PPI Inputs 1 × DisplayPort 1.4

1 × HDMI 2.0b

1 × USB-C with 90W PD Audio 3.5 mm output USB Hub 4 × USB 3.2 Type-A connectors Ethernet 1 GbE port Webcam 2 MP with IR sensors Stand Height: 180 mm

Swivel: -/+ 180 degree

Tilt: -5~25 degree MSRP £499

Philips will start sales of the 346P1CRH already this month for the price of £499 in the UK.

