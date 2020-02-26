LG’s V60 ThinkQ 5G Debuts: 6.8-Inch Display, Snapdragon 865, 8 GB RAM

LG’s V60 ThinkQ 5G Debuts: 6.8-Inch Display, Snapdragon 865, 8 GB RAMby Anton Shilov on February 26, 2020 2:30 PM EST
Although Mobile World Congress has been cancelled, companies still have their product cycles and have to reveal new devices ahead of launch in the coming months. LG today announced its new high-end smartphone, the V60 ThinQ 5G, which is based on Qualcomm’s newest flagship platform, features a new camera setup, and has one of the largest displays on the market.
As one would expect from a premium 2020 Google Android smartphone, the LG V60 ThinQ 5G is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 865 SoC alongside the Snapdragon X55 modem as well as the FastConnect 6800 subsystem that supports Wi-Fi 6. Meanwhile, the device also has 8 GB of LPDDR5 RAM as well as 128 GB of NAND flash storage (expandable with a microSD card).
The LG V60 ThinQ 5G comes equipped with a 6.8-inch FullVision P-OLED display featuring a 2460×1080 resolution along with a 20.5:9 aspect ratio (which reminds us of Sony’s Xperia 1 with its distinguished 21:9 screen), one of the largest smartphone display around as far as high-end handsets are concerned. It's a bit odd to see LG use a lower resolution screen than the V50 last year, even at such a large device size and certainly won't be optimal for some users.
Meanwhile, for those who feel that one monitor is not enough, LG will offer a new Dual Screen accessory (featuring a similar size and resolution) for the new phone.
One of the key improvements that the LG V60 ThinQ 5G has over its predecessor is without any doubts its new main camera setup comprising of a 64 MP main sensor, a 13 MP module with a 117º super-wide-angle lens, a 3D time-of-flight (ToF) sensor, and a dual-LED flash. The main camera supports 8K (and 4K60) with HDR10+ video recording, along with various modes to make proper photographs in various conditions. On the front, the smartphone has a 10 MP camera housed inside a dewdrop notch design.
On the audio side of matters, the LG V60 ThinQ 5G comes equipped with stereo speakers, 32-bit quad DACs, and a quad-microphone array. Meanwhile the handset has a 3.5-mm audio jack, making this one of the last Android flagships with the feature, as well as a dedicated Google Assistant button.
Yet another prominent advantage of the new V60 ThinQ 5G is its massive 5000 mAh battery that promises a 21-hour talk time as well as a 590-hour standby time on one charge. The battery can be charged using a Qi wireless charger supporting Qualcomm’s Quick Charge 4.0+ or a USB-C wired charger.
Traditionally for numerous modern high-end handsets, the LG V60 ThinQ 5G features an aluminum frame with Corning’s Gorilla Glass 5 on the front as well as Gorilla Glass 6 on the back. Meanwhile, the device is MIL-STD-810G tested as well as IP68 dust and water resistant (up to 1.5 meters for up to 30 minutes). The product weighs a quite heavy 219 grams (7.72 ounces) and will be available in Classy Blue as well as Classy White finishes.
Other notable hardware features of LG’s latest smartphone are Bluetooth 5.1, an under-display fingerprint reader, and a host of sensors.
|LG V60 ThinQ 5G
|V60
|SoC
|
Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
4x Cortex A55 @ 1.80GHz
4MB sL3
|GPU
|Adreno 650 @ 587 MHz
|DRAM
|8 GB
|Storage
|128 GB
+microSD
|Display
|6.8" FullVision AMOLED
2460 x 1080 (19.5:9)
|Size
|Height
|169.3 mm
|Width
|77.6 mm
|Depth
|8.9 mm
|Weight
|218 grams (7.69 ounces)
|Battery Capacity
|5000 mAh (Typical)
|Wireless Charging
|Qi
|Rear Cameras
|Main
|64 MP 1/7" 0.8µm
f/1.8 w/OIS
|Wide
|13 MP 1/3.4" 1µm
f/1.9
117° super-wide angle
|ToF
|HQVGA 1/4" 14µm
f/1.9
117° super-wide angle
|Front Camera
|10 MP 1/3.1" 1.22μm
f/1.9
|I/O
|USB 2.0 Type-C
Fingerprint reader
|Wireless (local)
|Wi-Fi 6
Bluetooth 5.1
|Cellular
|GSM, CDMA, HSPA, 4G/LTE, 5G
|Splash, Water, Dust Resistance
|IP68
|Dual-SIM
|nano-SIM
|Launch OS
|Android 10
|Launch Price
|?
The LG V60 ThinQ 5G will be available from AT&T, T-Mobile, U.S. Cellular, and Verizon in the coming weeks. Pricing is something that has yet to be disclosed.
Sttm - Wednesday, February 26, 2020 - linkI think it would be quite compelling at $600-800. They do not have the display or camera to match Samsung, so beat them on price! Reply
A5 - Wednesday, February 26, 2020 - linkThe big issue for LG (besides their software) is that the Samsung phones tend to see fairly steep discounts as well.
Even if the practical street price of an LG flagship is $700ish, it's pretty easy to get an equivalent Samsung for a similar price. Reply
Alistair - Wednesday, February 26, 2020 - linkSo they ruined almost everything I love about their phones except for the headphone jack. Samsung S20 is ~150 grams like how LG used to be, I just wanted an S20 with a headphone jack (and less cameras) and a lower price from you, LG. I guess their cellphone division really is dead. No pricing even... Reply
reuthermonkey1 - Wednesday, February 26, 2020 - linkLower screen res than my current V30... Not good.
Heavier
Notch while everyone else is going hole-punch.
I'm sure the price is high if they didn't include it in the announcement. Is it 8k24 like Samsung or 8k30?
I just don't get it. I'd much rather have a higher res/refresh screen. Like I'm going to record 8K video on a 1080 screen?
For an incremental upgrade, is it really that hard to keep the same screen res, skip the second screen BS, add a hole-punch, and increase the battery? Reply
cosmotic - Wednesday, February 26, 2020 - linkUsing screenshots that disguise the notch should be criminal. Reply
shabby - Wednesday, February 26, 2020 - linkLast years v50 had 1440p and a zoom camera and this year's v60 doesn't? *clap clap clap* Reply