A Custom Loop LCS for a Compact PC? Corsair Floats Hydro X XD3 Pump/Reservoir

A Custom Loop LCS for a Compact PC? Corsair Floats Hydro X XD3 Pump/Reservoirby Anton Shilov on February 26, 2020 10:00 AM EST
Corsair has unveiled its new Hydro X XD3 RGB pump/reservoir combo, which is designed for building ultra-compact custom loop liquid cooling systems for smaller enthusiast-class PCs. As SFF gaming rigs are getting rather popular these days, Corsair’s pump/reservoir is poised to become a success among the target audience.
The Corsair Hydro X series XD3 RGB pump/reservoir combo measures 114 mm × 114 mm × 58 mm, allowing it to fit easily into many form-factor PC cases, such as Corsair’s own 280X. The device uses the Xylem DDC 3.2 PWM9 pump and includes standard G1/4-inch BSPP ports, a 180 ml reservoir, an integrated temperature sensor that measures coolant temperatures and allows automatic cooling control when working with an iCUE Commander Pro controller.
The XD3 device can be paired with Corsair’s CPU and GPU water blocks as well as various radiators (preferably compact ones). Like other pieces of hardware for enthusiasts from the company, the XD3 pump/reservoir has 16 addressable RGB LEDs that can be controlled using Corsair’s iCUE software.
Corsair’s Hydro X series XD3 RGB pump/reservoir combo will be available shortly. Corsair has not announced pricing at this time.
Source: Corsair
Ninhalem - Wednesday, February 26, 2020 - linkI'm actually quite intrigued by this. I run a gerry-rigged Phanteks Glacier with a PWM DDC pump in the bottom of the Loque Ghost M2 SFF case, and this would a good drop in replacement if I could mount it flat. And how well it will integrate with the Aquacomputer Aquaero 6. Reply