Corsair Unveils New iCUE RGB Pro XT Liquid CPU Coolers: 240, 280 & 360mm

One of the most predominant brands in cooling and peripherals market, Corsair, has unveiled its latest range of AIO CPU coolers at CES. The iCUE RGB Pro XT range is available in three different sizes. Each version comes supplied with Corsair's ML Series PWM fans and has RGB LEDs on the pump which can be controlled by its iCUE RGB utility.

Consisting of three different models, the Corsair iCUE RGB Pro XT range of liquid coolers supports a wide variety of platforms including Intel's LGA115x desktop sockets with support for socket 2011/2066, as well as AMD's desktop AM4, AM3, AM2, and its HEDT TR4 socket. Each cooler has 16 addressable RGB LED's integrated into the pump which can be controlled using Corsair's iCUE RGB software.

The Corsair iCUE H100i RGB Pro XT comes with a 240 mm radiator and is supplied with two Corsair ML120 120 mm PWM cooling fans. Moving up the range, the slightly larger iCUE H115i RGB Pro XT has a 280 mm radiator has two Corsair ML140 PWM fans to keep it cool. The biggest model of the trio is the iCUE H150i RGB Pro XT cooler with its large 360 mm radiator, and three ML120 PWM 120 mm cooling fans. The Corsair PWM ML120 mm fans have a dynamic range of between 400 and 2400 rpm, while the ML140 fans spin between 400 and 2000 rpm.

The 240 mm version has an MSRP of $120, while the 280 mm costs slightly more at $140. The triple-fan 360 mm version has a current MSRP of $160, and all three models are available to purchase directly from Corsair, and at major retailers.