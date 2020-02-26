Sapphire Announces Two 4x4 AMD Ryzen Embedded Motherboards

Sapphire has introduced two new miniature motherboards based on AMD’s Ryzen Embedded V1000/R1000 APUs. The new platforms are designed for the most compact highly-integrated machines for industrial and commercial applications.

Sapphire’s NP-FP5 and BP-FP5 compact motherboards feature a 4x4-inch footprint and are based on AMD’s Ryzen Embedded V1000 or R1000 APUs, which offer up to four Zen cores, an integrated Radeon Vega GPU, and a TDP of up to 25 W. The actively cooled systems support up to 32 GB of DDR4-2400 memory using two SO-DIMMs, feature one M.2 slot for an SSD with a PCIe 3.0 x4 or SATA interface, and one M.2-2230 slot for a Wi-Fi module.

The basic NP-FP5 supports two display outputs (using two mDP 1.4 connectors), one GbE port, and two USB 3.1 connectors (other USB ports can be supported using headers). Meanwhile, the more advanced BP-FP5 also has one SATA 6 Gbps + a SATA power connector, three display outputs (using two DP 1.4 and an HDMI connector), two USB 3.1 ports, two GbE connectors, one header for a RS232/422/485 port and Infineon’s SLB9670 TPM 2.0 on board.

One of the first systems that will use Sapphire’s BP-FP5 and NP-FP5 compact motherboards will be SimpleNUC’s Post Oak (with AMD Ryzen Embedded V1605B or R1606G APU) and Red Oak (AMD Ryzen Embedded R1505G or R1305G APU) UCFF PCs. The company will be offering PCs in various configurations to meet different price and performance targets.

Sapphire's 4x4 Motherboards w/AMD Ryzen Embedded V1000/R1000 APUs NP-FP5 BP-FP5 APU

(Soldered Down) AMD Ryzen Embedded V1000/R1000 with up to four AMD Zen cores Graphics AMD Radeon Vega (integrated) Display Outputs 2 × Mini DisplayPort 1.4 2 × DisplayPort 1.4

1 × HDMI 2.0 Memory 2 × DDR4 SO-DIMM slots for up to 32 GB of DDR4-2400 SDRAM Ethernet 1 × GbE 2 × GbE Storage 1 × M.2-2242/2260 (PCIe 3.0 x4 or SATA) 1 × M.2-2242/2280 (PCIe 3.0 x4 or SATA)

1 × SATA 6 Gbps + SATA Power Audio 3.5-mm combo audio jack USB 1 × USB 3.1 Type-A (front)

2 × USB 3.1 Type-A (back)

internal headers 2 × USB 2.0 Type-A (front)

2 × USB 3.1 Type-A (front)

2 × USB 3.1 Type-A (back)

internal headers Serial Port - 1 × RS232/422/485 header Wi-Fi M.2-2230 slot TPM - Infineon SLB9670 TPM2.0 on board Form-Factor 4 inch × 4 inch

Related Reading:

Source: Sapphire