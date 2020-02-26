Sapphire Announces Two 4x4 AMD Ryzen Embedded Motherboards

Sapphire Announces Two 4x4 AMD Ryzen Embedded Motherboardsby Anton Shilov on February 26, 2020 8:00 AM EST
Sapphire has introduced two new miniature motherboards based on AMD’s Ryzen Embedded V1000/R1000 APUs. The new platforms are designed for the most compact highly-integrated machines for industrial and commercial applications.
Sapphire’s NP-FP5 and BP-FP5 compact motherboards feature a 4x4-inch footprint and are based on AMD’s Ryzen Embedded V1000 or R1000 APUs, which offer up to four Zen cores, an integrated Radeon Vega GPU, and a TDP of up to 25 W. The actively cooled systems support up to 32 GB of DDR4-2400 memory using two SO-DIMMs, feature one M.2 slot for an SSD with a PCIe 3.0 x4 or SATA interface, and one M.2-2230 slot for a Wi-Fi module.
The basic NP-FP5 supports two display outputs (using two mDP 1.4 connectors), one GbE port, and two USB 3.1 connectors (other USB ports can be supported using headers). Meanwhile, the more advanced BP-FP5 also has one SATA 6 Gbps + a SATA power connector, three display outputs (using two DP 1.4 and an HDMI connector), two USB 3.1 ports, two GbE connectors, one header for a RS232/422/485 port and Infineon’s SLB9670 TPM 2.0 on board.
One of the first systems that will use Sapphire’s BP-FP5 and NP-FP5 compact motherboards will be SimpleNUC’s Post Oak (with AMD Ryzen Embedded V1605B or R1606G APU) and Red Oak (AMD Ryzen Embedded R1505G or R1305G APU) UCFF PCs. The company will be offering PCs in various configurations to meet different price and performance targets.
|Sapphire's 4x4 Motherboards w/AMD Ryzen Embedded V1000/R1000 APUs
|NP-FP5
|BP-FP5
|APU
(Soldered Down)
|AMD Ryzen Embedded V1000/R1000 with up to four AMD Zen cores
|Graphics
|AMD Radeon Vega (integrated)
|Display Outputs
|2 × Mini DisplayPort 1.4
|2 × DisplayPort 1.4
1 × HDMI 2.0
|Memory
|2 × DDR4 SO-DIMM slots for up to 32 GB of DDR4-2400 SDRAM
|Ethernet
|1 × GbE
|2 × GbE
|Storage
|1 × M.2-2242/2260 (PCIe 3.0 x4 or SATA)
|1 × M.2-2242/2280 (PCIe 3.0 x4 or SATA)
1 × SATA 6 Gbps + SATA Power
|Audio
|3.5-mm combo audio jack
|USB
|1 × USB 3.1 Type-A (front)
2 × USB 3.1 Type-A (back)
internal headers
|2 × USB 2.0 Type-A (front)
2 × USB 3.1 Type-A (front)
2 × USB 3.1 Type-A (back)
internal headers
|Serial Port
|-
|1 × RS232/422/485 header
|Wi-Fi
|M.2-2230 slot
|TPM
|-
|Infineon SLB9670 TPM2.0 on board
|Form-Factor
|4 inch × 4 inch
Source: Sapphire
Unashamed_unoriginal_username_x86 - Wednesday, February 26, 2020 - linkThe Raspberry π just got a whole lot deadlier...
... They're not even the same size, why am I making this joke ); Reply
James5mith - Wednesday, February 26, 2020 - linkSame-size competition for nucs. I like it. But does it seriously cap at 32GB capacity for RAM? 2x32GB SO-DIMMs aren't expensive anymore, and are relatively mainstream. 64GB support should hopefully be a firmware update away. Reply
5080 - Wednesday, February 26, 2020 - linkSurprising that it doesn't support faster SO-DIMM's especially since it supports multiple 4k displays for signage applications. Reply
b1ghen - Wednesday, February 26, 2020 - linkAnd again it fails by using Realtek LAN, dual Intel NIC and it would have been a sweet tiny and capable pfSense machine Reply