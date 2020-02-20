ABOUT BENCH FORUMS PODCAST LOGIN REGISTER
ADATA Releases SE760 USB 3.2 Gen 2 External SSD: Up to 1000 MB/s

 by Anton Shilov on February 20, 2020 3:00 PM EST
High-performance external storage devices are gaining popularity these days as many mobile PCs come with a relatively low-capacity SSD that cannot be upgraded. To that end, ADATA this week announced its new lineup of high-end external SSDs that offer high performance with capacities of up to 1 TB.

The ADATA SE760 external SSDs come in a Black or Titan Gray metallic enclosure that measure 122.2×44×14 mm (4.8×1.73×0.55 inch), which is large enough to house an M.2-2280 SSD and a PCIe-to-USB 3.2 Gen 2 bridge inside. ADATA does not disclose which drives it uses, but we do know that they are rated for up to 1000 MB/s sequential read and write speeds, with capacities ranging from 256 GB to 1 TB.

ADATA’s SE760 external SSDs are bus powered and feature a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C interface, but to maintain compatibility with any PC, the manufacturer bundles the drives both with USB Type-C to Type-C as well as USB Type-C to USB Type-A cables.

When it comes to software compatibility, the ADATA SE760 drives can work with the usual suspects, including systems running Apple’s macOS, Google’s Android, Microsoft’s Windows, and Linux.

Unfortunately, while ADATA has announced the new SE760 drives, they are not disclosing pricing at this time. With 3D NAND prices remaining volatile, manufacturers are increasingly holding of on setting prices until the very last minute, so that they can best gauge the market.

Source: ADATA

  • austinsguitar - Thursday, February 20, 2020 - link

    thats pretty neat Reply

  • PeachNCream - Thursday, February 20, 2020 - link

    Will have to keep an eye out for these to see where prices land. As-is it is interesting, but the cost for the capacity will obviously speak pretty loudly. Reply
