ATP Unveils N600S-Series Industrial SSDs w/ MCU-Based Power Loss Protection

ATP has revealed its new N600S-series SSDs for industrial and commercial applications. The industrial-grade SSDs are designed to offer high performance and write endurance while also offering extreme physical endurance, as well as extensive power loss protection (PLP) technology for electrical endurance.

ATP’s N600S-series drives are based on an NVMe 1.3 controller with eight NAND channels that supports Low-Density Parity-Check (LDPC) ECC with a 2 KB codeword, end-to-end data protection, and programmable RAID engine. The drives are set to be available in 120 GB, 240 GB, 480 GB, 960 GB, and 1920 GB configurations and offer sequential read/write performance of up to 3,420/3,050 MB/s, which would make them among the fastest M.2-2280 SSDs for embedded applications with a PCIe 3.0 x4 interface.

ATP plans to offer its N600S drives in in two versions: the N600Sc for commercial temperatures (0ºC - 70ºC) as well as the N600Si for industrial temperatures (-40ºC - 85ºC).

One of the key features of ATP’s N600Sc and N600Si SSDs is the company’s 4th Generation power loss protection (PLP) technology, which the company calls PowerProtector 4. The technology relies on a special microcontroller unit (MCU) that enables protection not only against power loss, but also against excessive input power noise, power-up inrush current, and input over-voltage, which is something that may happen in rough environments. The MCU can be further customized as well, so the PLP feature can be tailored towards particular customers and a particular applications.

ATP's N600S-Series SSDs Capacity 120 GB 240 GB 480 GB 960 GB 1920 GB Model Number ? ? ? ? ? Controller Unknown

8 NAND channels

NVMe 1.3

LDPC w/ 2KB keyword

RAID Engine NAND Flash 3D TLC NAND Form-Factor, Interface, Protocol M.2-2280, PCIe 3.0 x4, NVMe 1.3 Sequential Read up to 3420 MB/s Sequential Write up tp 3050 MB/s Random Read IOPS ? ? ? ? ? Random Write IOPS ? ? ? ? ? Pseudo-SLC Caching Supported DRAM Buffer Yes, capacity unknown TCG Opal Encryption ? Power Consumption Sleep: 1 W

Operation: 3.3 W Operating Temperature Commercial: 0°C (32°F) ~ 70°C (158°F)

Industrial: -40°C (-40°F) ~ 85°C (185°F) Humidity ? Shock ? Operating Vibration ? Warranty ? years MTBF ? hours TBW ? ? ? ? 5,120 TB DPWD ? ? ? ? ? MSRP ? ? ? ? ?

ATP did not announce MSRPs of its N600S-series SSDs, but since the company plans to offer different versions of the drives with ability to tailor them, prices will vary.

Related Reading:

Source: ATP