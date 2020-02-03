96-Layer 3D TLC Reaches Embedded & Industrial NVMe SSDs: Transcend Reveals MTE662T

96-Layer 3D TLC Reaches Embedded & Industrial NVMe SSDs: Transcend Reveals MTE662Tby Anton Shilov on February 3, 2020 12:00 PM EST
Though, as always, it takes some time for newer technologies to filter down into the conservative embedded/industrial market, the time has finally come for 96-layer 3D TLC NAND. SSD maker Transcend recently introduced its high-performance MTE662T SSD, one of the world’s first 96-layer 3D TLC-based NVMe drives aimed at commercial and industrial environments. And with sequential read speeds of up to 3400 MB/s, the drive is among the fastest in the segment.
When it comes to SSDs for applications that work 24/7 and/or in harsh environments, predictability and reliability are two things that matter the most, so the devices use appropriate components, are tailored for a particular use case, and have to pass rigorous tests. Transcend’s MTE662T M.2-2280 SSD is designed for embedded or ‘mild’ industrial applications, so it can handle operating temperatures between 0ºC and 70ºC for prolonged periods, can survive 5% ~ 95% RH non-condensing humidity, and endure 2.17 G (peak to peak) vibration with a 10 Hz ~ 700 Hz frequency.
The Transcend MTE662T carries 256 GB, 512 GB or 1 TB of 96-layer 3D TLC BiCS4 memory from Toshiba. The SSD is controlled by by an undisclosed high-end controller with eight NAND channels that supports NVMe 1.3 feature set, an LDPC-based ECC as well as DRAM caching. As far as performance is concerned, the drive promises up to 3400 MB/s sequential read speeds, up to 2300 MB/s sequential write speeds (when pSLC cache is used), as well as a peak read/write random IOPS rating of 340K/355K.
When it comes to endurance and reliability levels, Transcend’s MTE662T SSDs can handle from 550 TB to 2,200 TB written over a three-year warranty period, depending on the drive's capacity. This is not a particularly high rating, but far not all embedded and commercial applications are write intensive. As for MTBF, Transcend has rated the drive for 3,000,000 hours.
|Transcend's MTE662T SSDs
|Capacity
|256 GB
|512 GB
|1 TB
|Model Number
|?
|TS512GMTE662T
|TS1TMTE662T
|Controller
|Unknown
8 NAND channels
NVMe 1.3
LDPC
|NAND Flash
|96-Layer BiCS4 3D TLC NAND
|Form-Factor, Interface, Protocol
|M.2-2280, PCIe 3.0 x4, NVMe 1.3
|Sequential Read
|3200 MB/s
|3400 MB/s
|3400 MB/s
|Sequential Write
|1300 MB/s
|2300 MB/s
|1800 MB/s
|Random Read IOPS
|190K IOPS
|340K IOPS
|305K IOPS
|Random Write IOPS
|320K IOPS
|355K IOPS
|350K IOPS
|Pseudo-SLC Caching
|Supported
|DRAM Buffer
|Yes, capacity unknown
|TCG Opal Encryption
|?
|Power Consumption
|Sleep: 1 W
Operation: 3.3 W
|Operating Temperature
|0°C (32°F) ~ 70°C (158°F)
|Storage Temperature
|-40°C (-40°F) ~ 85°C (185°F)
|Humidity
|5% ~ 95% RH, non condensing
|Shock
|1500 G, 0.5 ms, 3 axis
|Operating Vibration
|2.17 G (peak-to-peak), 10 Hz ~ 700 Hz (frequency)
|Warranty
|3 years
|MTBF
|3,000,000 hours
|TBW
|550 TB
|1,100 TB
|2,200 TB
|DPWD
|~2
|MSRP
|?
|?
|?
Transcend will start sales of the MTE662T SSD in February. Exact prices will depend on the volume ordered and other factors.
