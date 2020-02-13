ASUS ROG Huracan G21: A Small PC with 8-core and RTX 2080

ASUS ROG Huracan G21: A Small PC with 8-core and RTX 2080by Anton Shilov on February 13, 2020 10:00 AM EST
- Posted in
- Desktop
- Intel
- Asus
- ROG
- NVIDIA
- Coffee Lake-H
- Huracan
- GeForce RTX
ASUS this week updated its compact ROG Huracan G21 gaming system. The new enthusiast-class machine retains a stylish miniature case that allows easy access to components, but offers more CPU and GPU choices and provides considerably higher performance than before.
The futuristic chassis of the ASUS ROG Huracan G21 measures 129.9×372.4×366.1 mm, which is clearly smaller than a traditional tower desktop. ASUS engineers have managed to pack the machine with everything that its bigger brothers have to offer, including Intel’s eight-core Core i9-9900K CPU, NVIDIA’s GeForce RTX 2080, up to 32 GB of RAM, an M.2-2280 PCIe 3.0 x4 SSD, two 2.5-inch SSDs/HDDs, one 3.5-inch HDD, and even a DVD drive (possibly, to install older games). See general specifications in the table below.
As mentioned above, the chassis allow owners of the ROG Huracan G21 to upgrade the system hassle free. Furthermore, ASUS equipped its ‘baby’ gaming PC with a very well-thought cooling system with multiple inlets, so no component is going to overheat. In fact, the ROG Huracan has a special magnetically attached foldable panel on its side that can be easily opened to further improve thermal and actual performance. Speaking of performance, it is necessary to note that the PC comes with the ASUS ROG Aegis III application that enables easier performance tuning and monitoring of components.
Reasserting its ‘enthusiast-class’ pedigree, the ROG Huracan G21 features a robust set of I/O capabilities, including multiple USB 3.1 Gen 1/2 Type-A/Type-C connectors, Intel’s I219-V GbE adapter, Intel’s Wireless-AC 9560 Wi-Fi 5 solution, various display outputs (depending on the graphics card), and an audio subsystem equipped with the ESS Sabre DAC and offering analog and S/P DIF connectors for a 5.1 speaker system.
|The 2020 ASUS ROG Huracan G21
|G21CX
|CPU
|Intel Core i9-9900K
Intel Core i7-9700K
Intel Core i5-9400
|CPU
|Intel Z390
|Graphics
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 8 GB
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 8 GB
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 6 GB
|Memory
|Up to 32 GB DDR4-2666
|Storage
|M.2
|128 GB, 256 GB, 512 GB SSD with SATA or PCIe 3.0 x4 interface
|2.5-inch
|One hot-swap bay
|3.5-inch
|1 TB or 2 TB HDD
|ODD
|Slim Super Multi DVD drive
|Wi-Fi + Bluetooth
|Intel Wireless-AC 9560 Wi-Fi 5 + Bluetooth 5
|Ethernet
|Intel I219-V
|Display Outputs
|Depends on GPU
|Audio
|Realtek ALC1150 with ESS DAC and amplifier
|USB
|Front
|2 × USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-A
1 × USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-C
|Back
|2 × USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-A
4 × USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-A
|Other I/O
|Analog and S/P DIF audio connectors
|Dimensions
|Width
|12.99 cm
|Height
|36.61 cm
|Depth
|37.24 cm
|PSU
|External
2 × 280W adapters
1 × 230W and 1 × 280W adapters
2 × 230W adapters
1 × 180W and 1 × 280W adapters
1 × 180W and 1 × 230W adapters
|OS
|Windows 10 Home or Windows 10 Pro
To make the ROG Huracan system look as good as it performs and enable owners to customize its looks, it also has multiple RGB LEDs that can be controlled using ASUS’ Aura Sync software.
So far, ASUS only lists the 2020 ROG Huracan G21CX computers on its website, so expect the machine to show up shortly. Availability will vary from region to region, but it is reasonable to expect ASUS to launch the systems across the world more or less at the same time.
Related Reading
- CES 2020: ASUS Unveils ROG Z11 Mini ITX Chassis For Gamers
- ASUS ROG Spring System Updates: Gaming Big and Small
- ASUS ROG GT51 Desktop: Overclocked i7-6700K, GTX 1080 SLI, 64 GB DDR4, $4999
- ASUS GR Series Goes Broadwell i5-5200U: The GR6
Post Your CommentPlease log in or sign up to comment.
2 Comments
View All Comments
Aephe - Thursday, February 13, 2020 - link3 years on and they're (not just Asus) still bangin on with the 9750Hs and 9900Ks. I wanted to skip the hassle of building my own system, but apparently I can't avoid it if I want an AMD system. Yes there is some hyperbole in there. Reply
PeachNCream - Thursday, February 13, 2020 - linkPer Intel , the 9900K was launched in Q4 2018.
https://ark.intel.com/content/www/us/en/ark/produc...
The 9750H was launched in Q2 2019. (Not even a model of CPU listed as available for this system, by the way so I don't know if there is any direct relevance in this case.)
https://ark.intel.com/content/www/us/en/ark/produc...
I don't see how any company could have been selling either of these processor models in Feb of 2017 given their published release dates. What am I misunderstanding? Is this more of a comment about AMD becoming more competitive with Zen cores rather than Intel's 9xxx series release? Reply