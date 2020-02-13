ASUS ROG Huracan G21: A Small PC with 8-core and RTX 2080

ASUS this week updated its compact ROG Huracan G21 gaming system. The new enthusiast-class machine retains a stylish miniature case that allows easy access to components, but offers more CPU and GPU choices and provides considerably higher performance than before.

The futuristic chassis of the ASUS ROG Huracan G21 measures 129.9×372.4×366.1 mm, which is clearly smaller than a traditional tower desktop. ASUS engineers have managed to pack the machine with everything that its bigger brothers have to offer, including Intel’s eight-core Core i9-9900K CPU, NVIDIA’s GeForce RTX 2080, up to 32 GB of RAM, an M.2-2280 PCIe 3.0 x4 SSD, two 2.5-inch SSDs/HDDs, one 3.5-inch HDD, and even a DVD drive (possibly, to install older games). See general specifications in the table below.

As mentioned above, the chassis allow owners of the ROG Huracan G21 to upgrade the system hassle free. Furthermore, ASUS equipped its ‘baby’ gaming PC with a very well-thought cooling system with multiple inlets, so no component is going to overheat. In fact, the ROG Huracan has a special magnetically attached foldable panel on its side that can be easily opened to further improve thermal and actual performance. Speaking of performance, it is necessary to note that the PC comes with the ASUS ROG Aegis III application that enables easier performance tuning and monitoring of components.

Reasserting its ‘enthusiast-class’ pedigree, the ROG Huracan G21 features a robust set of I/O capabilities, including multiple USB 3.1 Gen 1/2 Type-A/Type-C connectors, Intel’s I219-V GbE adapter, Intel’s Wireless-AC 9560 Wi-Fi 5 solution, various display outputs (depending on the graphics card), and an audio subsystem equipped with the ESS Sabre DAC and offering analog and S/P DIF connectors for a 5.1 speaker system.

The 2020 ASUS ROG Huracan G21 G21CX CPU Intel Core i9-9900K

Intel Core i7-9700K

Intel Core i5-9400 CPU Intel Z390 Graphics NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 8 GB

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 8 GB

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 6 GB Memory Up to 32 GB DDR4-2666 Storage M.2 128 GB, 256 GB, 512 GB SSD with SATA or PCIe 3.0 x4 interface 2.5-inch One hot-swap bay 3.5-inch 1 TB or 2 TB HDD ODD Slim Super Multi DVD drive Wi-Fi + Bluetooth Intel Wireless-AC 9560 Wi-Fi 5 + Bluetooth 5 Ethernet Intel I219-V Display Outputs Depends on GPU Audio Realtek ALC1150 with ESS DAC and amplifier USB Front 2 × USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-A

1 × USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-C Back 2 × USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-A

4 × USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-A Other I/O Analog and S/P DIF audio connectors Dimensions Width 12.99 cm Height 36.61 cm Depth 37.24 cm PSU External

2 × 280W adapters

1 × 230W and 1 × 280W adapters

2 × 230W adapters

1 × 180W and 1 × 280W adapters

1 × 180W and 1 × 230W adapters OS Windows 10 Home or Windows 10 Pro

To make the ROG Huracan system look as good as it performs and enable owners to customize its looks, it also has multiple RGB LEDs that can be controlled using ASUS’ Aura Sync software.

So far, ASUS only lists the 2020 ROG Huracan G21CX computers on its website, so expect the machine to show up shortly. Availability will vary from region to region, but it is reasonable to expect ASUS to launch the systems across the world more or less at the same time.

Source: ASUS (via PC Watch)