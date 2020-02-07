Performance in Pink: MSI’s Prestige 14 Laptop Rose Pink w/ 6-Core CPU & GeForce GTX

For many creative users, style is as important as performance when it comes to electronics, which is a reason why the manufacturers release various special edition versions of their products. This week MSI launched its Limited Edition Rose Pink Prestige 14 notebook that combines and eye-catching look and higher-end components.

MSI’s Prestige 14 is mobile powerhouse equipped with a factory-calibrated 4K Ultra-HD or Full-HD monitor that can display 100% of the AdobeRGB color gamut and is therefore aimed at professionals with color critical workloads. Performance vise, the Limited Edition Rose Pink Prestige 14 machine packs Intel’s six-core Core i7-10710U processor that is paired with 16 GB of LPDDR3-2133 DRAM, NVIDIA’s GeForce GTX 1650 GPU with 4 GB of LPDDR5 memory in Max-Q configuration as well as a 512 GB SSD.

Since we are talking about a high-end system aimed at demanding users, the pink notebook supports a rather distinctive set of technologies that includes a Wi-Fi 6 + Bluetooth adapter, two Thunderbolt 3 ports, two USB 2.0 Type-A connectors, an HDMI 2.0 output, a 3.5-mm audio connector for headsets, and a microSD card reader. When it comes to multimedia capabilities, MSI’s Limited Edition Rose Pink Prestige 14 is equipped with a webcam with IR sensors, stereo speakers, and a microphone array.

MSI’s Limited Edition Rose Pink Prestige 14 laptop with a Full-HD display is now available from retailers like Amazon and Newegg for $1399. Each notebook comes bundled with a pink sleeve bag, pink mouse and key chain so that people could emphasize their style even further.

In addition to the aforementioned version with Intel’s six-core CPU and a discrete GeForce GTX GPU, MSI also plans to release a 4K Ultra-HD version to address a more demanding audience.

Related Reading:

Source: MSI