Cooler Master MasterAir G200P Super Low Profile RGB Cooler: 39.4mm for 95W

Cooler Master has introduced its new CPU cooler for small form-factor PCs. The MasterAir G200P is 39.4 mm tall, and CM claims it features an advanced heatsink, a relatively quiet fan, and addressable RGB LEDs that enable modders to build attractive compact desktops.

The MasterAir G200P measures 95×92×39.4 mm (3.7×3.6×1.6 inch) and features an aluminum base plate with over 50 fins and two C-shaped heat pipes as well as a copper base. The cooler is equipped with a 92-mm PWM fan with RGB lighting that features a rotational speed between 800 and 2,600 RPM ± 10% and can generate up to 35.5 CFM air flow and up to 26 dBA noise.

Cooler Master’s MasterAir G200P is compatible with all modern processor sockets from AMD and Intel, though the manufacturer does not disclose a 'maximum' TDP, but does rate the cooler for use with 95 W CPUs. Typically, low-profile CPU coolers that are around 30 mm tall are rated for CPUs with a 35 W ~ 65 W TDP, but the MasterAir G200P is slightly taller and has heat pipes, so the manufacturer rates it for 95 W processors.

One of the key selling points of the MasterAir G200P is its addressable RGB lighting that can be controlled using software from leading motherboards makers.

The Cooler Master MasterAir G200P Specifications MAP-G2PN-126PC-R1 CPU TDP 95 W Material Copper base, aluminum fins Dimension with Fan 95 mm (W) × 39.4 mm (H) × 92 mm (D) Heat Pipes 2 × C-shaped heat pipes Air Pressure ~ 2.4 mm H2O Air Flow (CFM) 35.5 CFM Speed 800 ~ 6600 ± 10% RPM Noise 6 ~ 28 dBA Type of Bearing ? Life Expectancy 40,000 hours at unknown temperature Weight ? grams Compatibility AMD AM4/FM2+/FM2/FM1/AM3+/AM3/AM2+/AM2 Intel LGA1151/1150/1155/1156

Cooler Master’s MasterAir G200P is immediately available from leading retailers like Amazon at an MSRP of $44.99. The device is covered with a two-year limited warranty.

