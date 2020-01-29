Cooler Master MasterAir G200P Super Low Profile RGB Cooler: 39.4mm for 95W

Cooler Master MasterAir G200P Super Low Profile RGB Cooler: 39.4mm for 95Wby Anton Shilov on January 29, 2020 10:30 AM EST
Cooler Master has introduced its new CPU cooler for small form-factor PCs. The MasterAir G200P is 39.4 mm tall, and CM claims it features an advanced heatsink, a relatively quiet fan, and addressable RGB LEDs that enable modders to build attractive compact desktops.
The MasterAir G200P measures 95×92×39.4 mm (3.7×3.6×1.6 inch) and features an aluminum base plate with over 50 fins and two C-shaped heat pipes as well as a copper base. The cooler is equipped with a 92-mm PWM fan with RGB lighting that features a rotational speed between 800 and 2,600 RPM ± 10% and can generate up to 35.5 CFM air flow and up to 26 dBA noise.
Cooler Master’s MasterAir G200P is compatible with all modern processor sockets from AMD and Intel, though the manufacturer does not disclose a 'maximum' TDP, but does rate the cooler for use with 95 W CPUs. Typically, low-profile CPU coolers that are around 30 mm tall are rated for CPUs with a 35 W ~ 65 W TDP, but the MasterAir G200P is slightly taller and has heat pipes, so the manufacturer rates it for 95 W processors.
One of the key selling points of the MasterAir G200P is its addressable RGB lighting that can be controlled using software from leading motherboards makers.
|The Cooler Master MasterAir G200P Specifications
|MAP-G2PN-126PC-R1
|CPU TDP
|95 W
|Material
|Copper base, aluminum fins
|Dimension with Fan
|95 mm (W) × 39.4 mm (H) × 92 mm (D)
|Heat Pipes
|2 × C-shaped heat pipes
|Air Pressure
|~ 2.4 mm H2O
|Air Flow (CFM)
|35.5 CFM
|Speed
|800 ~ 6600 ± 10% RPM
|Noise
|6 ~ 28 dBA
|Type of Bearing
|?
|Life Expectancy
|40,000 hours at unknown temperature
|Weight
|? grams
|Compatibility
|AMD
|AM4/FM2+/FM2/FM1/AM3+/AM3/AM2+/AM2
|Intel
|LGA1151/1150/1155/1156
Cooler Master’s MasterAir G200P is immediately available from leading retailers like Amazon at an MSRP of $44.99. The device is covered with a two-year limited warranty.
Source: Cooler Master
Dragonstongue - Wednesday, January 29, 2020 - linkIMO for the size and only using seems like 2 heatpipes, price of max $34.99 would make far more sense.
Guess CM still believes they are the "best choice" or something along those lines?
they also 99% of the time overrate the TDP their coolers can actually handle, I am sure is a decent cooler, but no way in heck can it handle the same cooling capability that their full blown tower style coolers (or anyone else) can handle, but more or less pricing at/above the venerable hyper212 plus is moronic (^.^) Reply
Armourcore9brker - Wednesday, January 29, 2020 - linkYou have to pay for the size. It takes more engineering to do anything in a smaller form factor. Reply
flyingpants265 - Wednesday, January 29, 2020 - linkNo, it takes less metal Reply
Chaitanya - Wednesday, January 29, 2020 - linkIt takes more machine hours packing fins in a smaller area. Reply
PeachNCream - Wednesday, January 29, 2020 - linkYou are both correct. It takes less material which lowers manufacturing costs and generally more careful engineering which can raise costs. Smaller form factor components have also seen lower sales volumes because fewer people are prone to buy compact PC parts so the input costs are spread out among fewer units sold.
In any event, I would be reluctant to put one of these things on top of a 95W TDP CPU given the current state of TDP ratings being more about sustained load after hitting a thermal budget peak rather than the actual maximum TDP of the CPU. This sort of cooler is probably better suited for 65W TDP-rated chips and even then, good case airflow would certainly help the situation. Reply