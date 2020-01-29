ABOUT BENCH FORUMS PODCAST LOGIN REGISTER
PC Components
Smartphones & tablets
Systems
ENTERPRISE & IT
GUIDES
DEALS

Cooler Master MasterAir G200P Super Low Profile RGB Cooler: 39.4mm for 95W

 by Anton Shilov on January 29, 2020 10:30 AM EST
5 Comments | Add A Comment
5 Comments + Add A
Comment

Cooler Master has introduced its new CPU cooler for small form-factor PCs. The MasterAir G200P is 39.4 mm tall, and CM claims it features an advanced heatsink, a relatively quiet fan, and addressable RGB LEDs that enable modders to build attractive compact desktops.

The MasterAir G200P measures 95×92×39.4 mm (3.7×3.6×1.6 inch) and features an aluminum base plate with over 50 fins and two C-shaped heat pipes as well as a copper base. The cooler is equipped with a 92-mm PWM fan with RGB lighting that features a rotational speed between 800 and 2,600 RPM ± 10% and can generate up to 35.5 CFM air flow and up to 26 dBA noise.

Cooler Master’s MasterAir G200P is compatible with all modern processor sockets from AMD and Intel, though the manufacturer does not disclose a 'maximum' TDP, but does rate the cooler for use with 95 W CPUs. Typically, low-profile CPU coolers that are around 30 mm tall are rated for CPUs with a 35 W ~ 65 W TDP, but the MasterAir G200P is slightly taller and has heat pipes, so the manufacturer rates it for 95 W processors. 

One of the key selling points of the MasterAir G200P is its addressable RGB lighting that can be controlled using software from leading motherboards makers.

The Cooler Master MasterAir G200P Specifications
  MAP-G2PN-126PC-R1
CPU TDP 95 W
Material Copper base, aluminum fins
Dimension with Fan 95 mm (W) × 39.4 mm (H) × 92 mm (D)
Heat Pipes 2 × C-shaped heat pipes
Air Pressure ~ 2.4 mm H2O
Air Flow (CFM) 35.5 CFM
Speed  800 ~ 6600 ± 10% RPM
Noise 6 ~ 28 dBA
Type of Bearing ?
Life Expectancy 40,000 hours at unknown temperature
Weight ? grams
Compatibility AMD AM4/FM2+/FM2/FM1/AM3+/AM3/AM2+/AM2
Intel LGA1151/1150/1155/1156

Cooler Master’s MasterAir G200P is immediately available from leading retailers like Amazon at an MSRP of $44.99. The device is covered with a two-year limited warranty.

Related Reading

Source: Cooler Master

PRINT THIS ARTICLE
POST A COMMENT

5 Comments

View All Comments

  • Dragonstongue - Wednesday, January 29, 2020 - link

    IMO for the size and only using seems like 2 heatpipes, price of max $34.99 would make far more sense.

    Guess CM still believes they are the "best choice" or something along those lines?

    they also 99% of the time overrate the TDP their coolers can actually handle, I am sure is a decent cooler, but no way in heck can it handle the same cooling capability that their full blown tower style coolers (or anyone else) can handle, but more or less pricing at/above the venerable hyper212 plus is moronic (^.^)     Reply

  • Armourcore9brker - Wednesday, January 29, 2020 - link

    You have to pay for the size. It takes more engineering to do anything in a smaller form factor. Reply

  • flyingpants265 - Wednesday, January 29, 2020 - link

    No, it takes less metal Reply

  • Chaitanya - Wednesday, January 29, 2020 - link

    It takes more machine hours packing fins in a smaller area. Reply

  • PeachNCream - Wednesday, January 29, 2020 - link

    You are both correct. It takes less material which lowers manufacturing costs and generally more careful engineering which can raise costs. Smaller form factor components have also seen lower sales volumes because fewer people are prone to buy compact PC parts so the input costs are spread out among fewer units sold.

    In any event, I would be reluctant to put one of these things on top of a 95W TDP CPU given the current state of TDP ratings being more about sustained load after hitting a thermal budget peak rather than the actual maximum TDP of the CPU. This sort of cooler is probably better suited for 65W TDP-rated chips and even then, good case airflow would certainly help the situation.     Reply
Copyright © 2020. All rights reserved.
BENCH
TOPICS
FOLLOW
ABOUT

Log in

Don't have an account? Sign up now