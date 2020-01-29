Quick Notes: Navi Refresh and RDNA2 Both In 2020, According to AMD

Quick Notes: Navi Refresh and RDNA2 Both In 2020, According to AMDby Ryan Smith on January 28, 2020 9:00 PM EST
As part of today’s FY2019 earnings call, AMD CEO Dr. Lisa Su had a few words to say about AMD’s future GPU plans – an unexpected nugget of information since we weren’t expecting AMD to reveal anything further at this time.
In short, for this year AMD is planning on both Navi product refreshes as well as parts based on the forthcoming RDNA 2 GPU architecture. To quote Lisa Su:
In 2019, we launched our new architecture in GPUs, it's the RDNA architecture, and that was the Navi based products. You should expect that those will be refreshed in 2020 - and we'll have a next generation RDNA architecture that will be part of our 2020 lineup. So we're pretty excited about that, and we'll talk more about that at our financial analyst day. On the data centre GPU side, you should also expect that we'll have some new products in the second half of this year.
All told, it looks like AMD is setting themselves up for a Vega-like release process, launching new silicon to replace their oldest existing silicon, and minting new products based on existing and/or modestly revised silicon for other parts of their product stack. This would be very similar to what AMD did in 2017, where the company launched Vega at the high-end, and refreshed the rest of their lineup with the Polaris based Radeon RX 500 series.
AMD's GPU Roadmap As Of July 2019
But as always, the devil is in the details. And for that, we’ll have to stay tuned for AMD’s financial analyst day in March.
Source: AMD FY2019 Earnings Call
7 Comments
eragonhyd - Tuesday, January 28, 2020 - linkWonder if their next-gen APUs can skip RDNA1.0 and jump straight to v2.0. Given that both Zen3 and RDNA2 are late 2020 launches, this seems within the realm of possibility. Reply
Hul8 - Tuesday, January 28, 2020 - linkI'd think that with the additional tuning required to keep power consumption down, APUs will continue to be around a year behind the dGPUs.
There's also the fact that since APUs are lower cost parts, whenever a new architecture involves use of a new - or even leading edge - process node, use of that node for these kinds of cost-sensitive products might not make financial sense for a long time. (See: All Ryzen generation APUs until now.) Reply
Frenetic Pony - Tuesday, January 28, 2020 - linkKind of... weird. Is it bad wording? Why would you have a "refresh" of Navi AND "next generation RDNA architecture" in the same year? Reply
Ian Cutress - Tuesday, January 28, 2020 - linkDifferent market segments probably Reply
uefi - Tuesday, January 28, 2020 - linkHopefully AMD follow the nvidia super route of refreshing with higher binned dies, instead of mere higher clocks of the same die. Reply
Hul8 - Tuesday, January 28, 2020 - linkEasy:
Introduce 2 - 4 halo RDNA2 parts in the top as 6800/XT and 6700/XT.
Refresh or rebrand 5700 series into 6600, 5600 into 6500, etc. Reply
SolarBear28 - Tuesday, January 28, 2020 - linkIf RDNA 2 supports ray tracing it makes sense that it would debut on cards that are actually powerful enough to do it (aka Big Navi). While the rest of the lineup gets a refresh probably without ray tracing. Reply