AMD's 4Q/FY19 Financial Report: Revenue up 50% from 4Q18, Debt Halved

AMD just announced its 4Q 2019 and Financial Year 2019 Earnings Report. Here are the key points, along with AMD's presentation.

Today AMD announced its 4Q 2019 revenue of $2.13 billion, up 18% from the previous quarter and up 50% from the same quarter last year. This is accompanied by a 45% gross margin for Q4, AMD's highest on record, up from 38% from Q4 last year and up from 43% in Q3.

For the full financial year, AMD is reporting revenue of $6.73 billion, up 4% from 2018, and a full year gross margin of 43%, up from 38%.

For 4Q 2019, the $2.13 billion revenue is split with $1.66 billion coming from the Computing and Graphics segment (+69% YoY and +30% QoQ due to strong Ryzen and Radeon sales), $465 million from the Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom (EESC) group (+7% YoY, -11% QoQ, due to strong EPYC but weaker semi-custom sales), and other operating losses of $57m.

Within Q4, AMD paid down a lot of debt - down from $1087m in 3Q19 to $563m in 4Q19, which would lead to suggestions that AMD could pay off its debt by the start of 3Q20. This also corresponds with a positive free cash flow, increasing from $1209m in 3Q to $1503m in 4Q.

AMD's Q4 was driven by sales of its Ryzen and Radeon hardware, with the Ryzen 3000 series ramp starting to happen (after initially having too few wafers on back order with TSMC) and the launch of new Radeon 5000 series graphics cards. The EESC gain of +7% YoY is lower than I personally expected, driven by better EPYC sales but weaker semi-custom as we ramp into new consoles in the second half of the year - we have expected EPYC to be a big money spinner for AMD, but we're still waiting for that ramp to happen in significant numbers similar to Ryzen/Radeon as Rome gets a foothold in the server market. We expect the new Threadripper CPUs to make an impact in Q1/Q2, albeit minor given the size of the HEDT market compared to the standard desktop market.

AMD's official call is set here for 5:30pm ET, so we'll listen in and add anything extra said on the call.

AMD's official press release states the following:

SANTA CLARA, Calif. - Jan. 28, 2020 AMD (NASDAQ:AMD) today announced revenue for the fourth quarter of 2019 of $2.13 billion, operating income of $348 million, net income of $170 million and diluted earnings per share of $0.15. On a non-GAAP(*) basis, operating income was $405 million, net income was $383 million and diluted earnings per share was $0.32. For fiscal year 2019, the company reported revenue of $6.73 billion, operating income of $631 million, net income of $341 million and diluted earnings per share of $0.30. On a non-GAAP(*) basis, operating income was $840 million, net income was $756 million and diluted earnings per share was $0.64.

This is breaking news. More information will be added over time.