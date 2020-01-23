HP’s New Rugged Education Edition Chromebooks: 11.6- & 14-Inch Displays, Low-Power CPUs

HP this week introduced its new family of Chromebooks designed for students and teachers. The laptops use low-power SoCs from AMD and Intel to ensure a long battery life, they are rugged enough to survive classes and their feature set is tailored for the specifics of educational environments.

HP’s new family of Education Edition Chromebooks includes four machines: the HP Chromebook 11 G8 EE based on Intel’s dual-core or quad-core Celeron N4000-series ‘Gemini Lake’ SoCs; the HP Chromebook 11A G8 EE featuring AMD’s A4-9120C and A6-9220C SoCs with Excavator x86 cores and a GCN 3-based GPU; the convertible HP Chromebook 11 x360 G3 EE powered by Gemini Lake; and the HP Chromebook 14 G6 also with Gemini Lake inside.

As their names suggest, the notebooks feature a 11.6-inch and 14-inch display with or without touch and/or stylus support. Most of the models will have a 1366×768 resolution, but there will be 14-inch SKUs with a 1920×1080 resolution.

All the 2020 Education Edition Chromebooks machines from HP are built to withstand drops on wood and concrete, they feature a spill-resistant keyboard, and support modern connectivity, such as Wi-Fi 5, USB Type-C, and microSD. In order to ensure that all modern programs for education can run fast enough even when used simultaneously, the systems come equipped with 8 GB of RAM, but their local storage is limited to an eMMC 5.1 drive with capacities ranging from 16 GB to 128 GB. Meanwhile, like all Chromebooks, these are feature Google’s H1 security chip.

HP’s 2020 Education Edition Chromebooks are equipped with a 47.36 Wh battery that provides from 10 to 13.5 hours of battery life, according to the manufacturer. As for portability, the laptops feature a 1.83 cm – 2.09 cm z-height and weight from 1.32 kilograms to 1.54 kilograms. Considering the fact that these Chromebooks will be used primarily in classes and are not supposed to be carried around for a long time, they seem compact and light enough.

HP's 2020 Education Edition Chromebooks Chromebook

11 G8 Chromebook x360 11 G3 Chromebook

11A G8 Chromebook

14 G6 Display Diagonal 11.6-inch 14-inch Resolution 1366×768 1366×768

1920×1080 Type/

Brightness/

Touch SVA/220cd/m²

IPS/220cd/m²

IPS/220cd/m²/T IPS/220cd/m²/T

Gorilla Glass 3

with or without digitizer SVA/220cd/m²

IPS/220cd/m²

IPS/220cd/m²/T SVA/220cd/m²

IPS/250cd/m²

SVA/220cd/m²/T

IPS/250cd/m²/T CPU Intel Celeron N4120 - 4C

Intel Celeron N4100 - 4C

Intel Celeron N4020 - 2C

Intel Celeron N4000 - 2C AMD A6-9220C

AMD A4-9120C

2 cores Celeron N4120

Celeron N4100

Celeron N4020

Celeron N4000 Security Chip Google H1 Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 600 AMD Radeon R5

AMD Radeon R4 UHD 600 RAM 8 GB LPPDR4-2400 8 GB DDR4-1866 8 GB LPPDR4-2400 Storage Capacity 16 GB

32 GB

64 GB 32 GB

64 GB 16 GB

32 GB 16 GB

32 GB

64 GB

128 GB Type eMMC 5.0 Wi-Fi Intel Dual Band Wireless-AC 9560 (Wi-Fi 5) Qualcomm

Wi-Fi 5 Intel Dual Band Wireless-AC 9560 Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.0 Bluetooth 4.2 Bluetooth 5.0 WWAN - GbE - Display Output - HDMI USB Type-A 2 × USB 3.1 Gen 1 2 × USB 2.0 2×USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-C 2 × USB 3.1 Gen 1 1×USB 3.1 Gen 1 Camera Webcam 720p 720P w/shutter Main - 5 MP - - Other I/O microSD, TRRS connector for audio, speakers, microphones Battery 47.36 Wh Dimensions Thickness 1.88 cm | 0.74 in 2.09 cm | 0.82 in 1.88 cm | 0.74 in 1.83 cm | 0.72 in Width 29.5 cm | 11.61 in 32.65 cm | 12.85" Depth 20.53 cm | 8.08 in 22.7 cm | 8.93 in Weight 1.32 kg | 2.91 lbs 1.45 kg | 3.19 lbs 1.37 kg | 3.02 lbs 1.54 kg | 3.38 lbs Battery Life ? ? 10 hours 13.5 hours Price (starting at) ? ? ? ?

HP will start shipping its 2020 Intel-based EE Chromebooks this month, whereas AMD-powered models will be available in February. Prices will vary depending on the configuration.

