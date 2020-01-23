HP’s New Rugged Education Edition Chromebooks: 11.6- & 14-Inch Displays, Low-Power CPUs

HP’s New Rugged Education Edition Chromebooks: 11.6- & 14-Inch Displays, Low-Power CPUsby Anton Shilov on January 23, 2020 1:00 PM EST
- Posted in
- Laptops
- HP
- Chromebook
- Convertible
- Notebooks
- Excavator
- Gemini Lake
HP this week introduced its new family of Chromebooks designed for students and teachers. The laptops use low-power SoCs from AMD and Intel to ensure a long battery life, they are rugged enough to survive classes and their feature set is tailored for the specifics of educational environments.
HP’s new family of Education Edition Chromebooks includes four machines: the HP Chromebook 11 G8 EE based on Intel’s dual-core or quad-core Celeron N4000-series ‘Gemini Lake’ SoCs; the HP Chromebook 11A G8 EE featuring AMD’s A4-9120C and A6-9220C SoCs with Excavator x86 cores and a GCN 3-based GPU; the convertible HP Chromebook 11 x360 G3 EE powered by Gemini Lake; and the HP Chromebook 14 G6 also with Gemini Lake inside.
As their names suggest, the notebooks feature a 11.6-inch and 14-inch display with or without touch and/or stylus support. Most of the models will have a 1366×768 resolution, but there will be 14-inch SKUs with a 1920×1080 resolution.
All the 2020 Education Edition Chromebooks machines from HP are built to withstand drops on wood and concrete, they feature a spill-resistant keyboard, and support modern connectivity, such as Wi-Fi 5, USB Type-C, and microSD. In order to ensure that all modern programs for education can run fast enough even when used simultaneously, the systems come equipped with 8 GB of RAM, but their local storage is limited to an eMMC 5.1 drive with capacities ranging from 16 GB to 128 GB. Meanwhile, like all Chromebooks, these are feature Google’s H1 security chip.
HP’s 2020 Education Edition Chromebooks are equipped with a 47.36 Wh battery that provides from 10 to 13.5 hours of battery life, according to the manufacturer. As for portability, the laptops feature a 1.83 cm – 2.09 cm z-height and weight from 1.32 kilograms to 1.54 kilograms. Considering the fact that these Chromebooks will be used primarily in classes and are not supposed to be carried around for a long time, they seem compact and light enough.
|HP's 2020 Education Edition Chromebooks
|Chromebook
11 G8
|Chromebook x360 11 G3
|Chromebook
11A G8
|Chromebook
14 G6
|Display
|Diagonal
|11.6-inch
|14-inch
|Resolution
|1366×768
|1366×768
1920×1080
|Type/
Brightness/
Touch
|SVA/220cd/m²
IPS/220cd/m²
IPS/220cd/m²/T
|IPS/220cd/m²/T
Gorilla Glass 3
with or without digitizer
|SVA/220cd/m²
IPS/220cd/m²
IPS/220cd/m²/T
|SVA/220cd/m²
IPS/250cd/m²
SVA/220cd/m²/T
IPS/250cd/m²/T
|CPU
|Intel Celeron N4120 - 4C
Intel Celeron N4100 - 4C
Intel Celeron N4020 - 2C
Intel Celeron N4000 - 2C
|AMD A6-9220C
AMD A4-9120C
2 cores
|Celeron N4120
Celeron N4100
Celeron N4020
Celeron N4000
|Security Chip
|Google H1
|Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 600
|AMD Radeon R5
AMD Radeon R4
|UHD 600
|RAM
|8 GB LPPDR4-2400
|8 GB DDR4-1866
|8 GB LPPDR4-2400
|Storage
|Capacity
|16 GB
32 GB
64 GB
|32 GB
64 GB
|16 GB
32 GB
|16 GB
32 GB
64 GB
128 GB
|Type
|eMMC 5.0
|Wi-Fi
|Intel Dual Band Wireless-AC 9560 (Wi-Fi 5)
|Qualcomm
Wi-Fi 5
|Intel Dual Band Wireless-AC 9560
|Bluetooth
|Bluetooth 5.0
|Bluetooth 4.2
|Bluetooth 5.0
|WWAN
|-
|GbE
|-
|Display Output
|-
|HDMI
|USB
|Type-A
|2 × USB 3.1 Gen 1
|2 × USB 2.0
|2×USB 3.1 Gen 1
|Type-C
|2 × USB 3.1 Gen 1
|1×USB 3.1 Gen 1
|Camera
|Webcam
|720p
|720P w/shutter
|Main
|-
|5 MP
|-
|-
|Other I/O
|microSD, TRRS connector for audio, speakers, microphones
|Battery
|47.36 Wh
|Dimensions
|Thickness
|1.88 cm | 0.74 in
|2.09 cm | 0.82 in
|1.88 cm | 0.74 in
|1.83 cm | 0.72 in
|Width
|29.5 cm | 11.61 in
|32.65 cm | 12.85"
|Depth
|20.53 cm | 8.08 in
|22.7 cm | 8.93 in
|Weight
|1.32 kg | 2.91 lbs
|1.45 kg | 3.19 lbs
|1.37 kg | 3.02 lbs
|1.54 kg | 3.38 lbs
|Battery Life
|?
|?
|10 hours
|13.5 hours
|Price (starting at)
|?
|?
|?
|?
HP will start shipping its 2020 Intel-based EE Chromebooks this month, whereas AMD-powered models will be available in February. Prices will vary depending on the configuration.
Related Reading:
- Acer Launches Chromebook 871/Chromebook 712: Intel’s Comet Lake Inside
- HP Unveils Chromebooks for Enterprise: AMD and Intel
- HP Unveils Chromebox Enterprise G2: A Chrome OS-Based Business Desktop
- HP at CES 2019: HP Chromebook 14 Combines AMD and Chrome OS
Source: HP
Post Your CommentPlease log in or sign up to comment.
5 Comments
View All Comments
Lakados - Thursday, January 23, 2020 - linkI would be intereseted in these but my experience with HP so far on parts replacements and availability has been less than stellar. Ruggid is great but kids destroy the keyboards on these things and often the screens too. At least 3x a semester somebody will forget a pen at the top of the keyboard and close the screen cracking it, and there is always one little brat who thinks it will be funny to re arrange the keyboard and they break it in the process. I am looking at 6 of them just to my left that have been busted this way this year. Reply
phoenix_rizzen - Thursday, January 23, 2020 - linkArticle says eMMC 5.1, table says eMMC 5.0. One of those should be corrected. Reply
HStewart - Thursday, January 23, 2020 - linkOne thing that I have not figure out, why are not Chromebooks using Qualcomm instead of Windows. It just seams a better fit and only thing I can think of it deficiency in OS. For me personally, I would never consider either a Chromebook or Windows for ARM ( Qualcomm ) laptop but I would serious consider a Qualcomm based Chromebook for some light. Reply
phoenix_rizzen - Thursday, January 23, 2020 - link1366×768 resolution needs to just die already (as do all of the 16:9 resolutions). Especially in a <15" screen size. 16:10 or 3:2 or even 4:3. The lack of vertical space in these small devices is a pain!
1920x1080 really should be the minimum resolution, regardless of screen size. 1920x1200 would be better. Reply
Inteli - Thursday, January 23, 2020 - linkIt's not a great resolution, but it's an extremely cheap resolution, which is perfect for these cost-engineered laptops. Besides, I doubt the kids using them will care. Reply