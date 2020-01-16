CES 2020: HP Unveils Advanced Docking Monitors w/ Webcam, GbE, USB-C PD

HP has introduced a new series of displays with docking capabilities that have been developed with corporate and business customers in mind. The HP E24D G4 and HP E27D G4 support high-end docking capabilities that we've come to expect from a modern LCD, along with multiple network manageability features that are required by the target audience.

HP’s E24D G4 and E27D G4 advanced docking monitors use IPS panels with diagonals of 23.8-inches and 27-inches, offering Full-HD (1920×1080) and Quad-HD (2560×1440) resolutions respectively. The displays offer 250 or 300 nits brightness, a 1000:1 contrast ratio, a 5 ms GtG response time, and a 60 Hz or 75 Hz refresh rate. Both monitors have very thin bezels to simplify usage of multi-display configurations. Exact specifications of the LCDs are in the table below.

As their names suggest, the key selling points of the E24D G4 and E27D G4 monitors are their advanced docking capabilities that include a GbE port, a pop-up webcam, DisplayPort input and output to daisy chain another LCD, a quad-port USB 3.0 hub, and 100 W USB-C Power Delivery. In a bid to comply with requirements of corporate and business customers, HP enabled numerous network manageability features, including OCI, eTag, MAC address passthrough, PXE boot, WoL, and LAN/WLAN switching.

Since the monitors are designed for offices where space is limited, they naturally come with an adjustable stand that can regulate height, tilt, and swivel. Also, the displays can work in portrait modes.

HP’s E24D G4 and E27D G4 displays will be available directly from the company later this month for $349 and $479, respectively.

Specifications of HP's Advanced Docking Displays HP E24D G4 HP E27D G4 Panel 23.8" IPS 27" IPS Native Resolution 1920 × 1080 2560 × 1440 Maximum Refresh Rate 60 Hz 75 Hz Response Time 5 ms GtG Brightness 250 cd/m² 300 cd/m² Contrast 1000:1 Viewing Angles 178°/178° horizontal/vertical Pixel Pitch 0.2744 mm² 0.2335 mm² Pixel Density 92.56 ppi 108.79 ppi Display Colors ? ? Color Gamut Support ? Stand Height: ? mm

Tilt: -5° to 20°

Swivel: -?° to ?°

Pivot: -90° to 90° Inputs 1 × DisplayPort 1.2 (+ DP 1.2 MST out)

1 × HDMI 1.4

1 × USB-C (DP 1.4 Alt Mode + 100 W Power Delivery)

1 × USB-C (DP 1.2 Alt Mode + 100 W Power Delivery) USB Hub 4-port USB 3.0 (Type-A) Audio audio out port Power Idle 0.5 W 0.5 W Typical 70 W 80 W Peak 175 W 175 W Delivery 100 W 100 W Launch Price $349 $479

Source: HP