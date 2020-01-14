Want a $50k Mac Pro Cheese Grater? Get a $60 PC Cheese Grater!by Dr. Ian Cutress on January 14, 2020 4:00 PM EST
One of the more bemusing aspects of 2019 was the launch of the new Mac Pro. Powered by Intel’s Xeon W CPUs, it offered a range of options such that the most buoyant of budgets could splash out on a fully equipped $50k+ system from the fruit company. The chassis was a doozy: nicknamed the cheese grater, because it had a holey and angled design such that you could grate cheese on it. Some reviewers even did that in there reviews – no joke. The only problem with this case is that it is only available for Macs. Phanteks' gaming brand, Metallicgear, has the solution if you want it for PC, and it’s much cheaper.
This cheese grater is called the Metallicgear Neo Pro, and currently in the last stage of design before retailing later this year in March/April. The concept from Phanteks has, for lack of a better phrase, turned into a cheap knockoff, intentionally. Apple’s case is machined aluminum for that premium feel – this Neo Pro is by contrast a plastic design, hence its ability to be only $60.
The circular vents are different to the Apple design, and the feel of the material is definitely different. Not only this, but Phanteks is thinking on making a set of wheels for it – a steal at $395 (they’re not actually making wheels, that’s a joke). However at a distance, you would be none the wiser, for at least the first few seconds.
The chassis design fits an ATX motherboard, and the idea is to ship the black model first with two black fans. The side panel is tempered glass, and the power supply bay is covered compared to the rest of the design. The front IO panel is on the top of the case, with two USB ports and audio outputs. More details to come when Phanteks is ready to ship.
Part of me wants this case, just to build a more powerful system in it than the top-end Mac Pro. Either that, or fill it with more than $50k of hardware, just to see if it is possible.
Images provided by Phanteks - ours weren't that great.
FreckledTrout - Tuesday, January 14, 2020 - linkAt least that is not much cheddar. :) Could.... not..... resist.
The brand should be Cheeseteks or if we want to continue the play on words by carrying out there Greek Ph replacement of F in Phanteks we could call it Chezteks. Reply
quadibloc - Tuesday, January 14, 2020 - linkBut you're comparing the price of a case to that of a whole computer! That's unfair to Apple!
I've heard the claim that the specs of the Mac Pro are so high that a similarly-equipped PC would be nearly as expensive - if one could even find one. While that may be true, of course, that misses the point, which was that open, upgradeable PC systems are available at much lower prices, which highlights how limited choices are in the Mac world. Reply
extide - Tuesday, January 14, 2020 - linkIt's not true. You can go configure a workstation from Dell/Lenovo/HP with equivalent specs for less, and you could build one yourself for even cheaper than that. Reply
close - Tuesday, January 14, 2020 - linkTrue. People keep laughing at the $35000 Mac Pro because they are blissfully unaware that it's a completely different beast from the $600 PCs that they buy in Walmart. $18000 worth of RAM! Shocking! Until you realize it's marginally more expensive than the cheapest similar modules available on eBay. Or the $7500 Xeon CPU.
Building a Mac Pro equivlent will be 10% cheaper at best but probably with caveats that will cost you more than that.
I find these clone-components the pinnacle of kitsch. Even worse than the unicorn-vomit-LEDs that adorn every "respectable" PC nowadays. You're screaming "I actually wanted that but couldn't get it". Reply
Operandi - Tuesday, January 14, 2020 - linkYeah, this is the most tasteless nonsensical thing I've seen in awhile. Trying to be a Mac Pro ripoff while also cashing in on the RGB tempered glass trend; this thing has a real identity crisis going on for sure.
Also, random fun fact there is Dune Pro which is a pretty legit Mac Pro copy. It still demonstrates 0 originality in its design so it dosn't win many points for me but the build quality is there. Reply
thunderbird32 - Tuesday, January 14, 2020 - linkAnd of course they've added a window to it. Is it so much to ask to have stylish PC cases without windows (other than Fractal Design)? Reply
Operandi - Tuesday, January 14, 2020 - linkThats pretty much what Lian Li used to do, and they still do though the have recently been making a push with their own tempered glass + GRB offerings to the market.
They are still making full anodized AL cases and I'm sure they would/will turn their focus there again when/if people start buying them. Reply
lazarpandar - Tuesday, January 14, 2020 - linkHonestly I think that's just funny enough to sell. Hell I'd buy one. Reply
baka_toroi - Tuesday, January 14, 2020 - linkThose cases make me feel sooooo uneasy. What's going on lately with Apple and its trypophobic releases? Reply
Awful - Tuesday, January 14, 2020 - link@ian If you want to build a Mac Pro cheese grater to beat the real one - check out the Dune Pro case. Linus tech tips and a couple of others have reviewed them - surprisingly good thermals, accoustics, build quality, and way closer to the real thing. Even has the cnc milled aluminium front panel. Reply