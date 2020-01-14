CES 2020: be quiet! Unveils New Pure Rock 2 CPU Cooler For Entry Level

Adding to its extensive selection of CPU air coolers, be quiet! has announced its latest entry-level model, the Pure Rock 2. Building on the success of the original Pure Rock cooler, the be quiet! Pure Rock 2 keeps it simple with support for up to 150 W TDP processors, and comes with an included Pure Wings 2 120 mm PWM fan.

The be quiet! Pure Rock 2 has four 6 mm heat pipes with a direct contact baseplate design for better cooling performance. Targetted entry-level users, the Pure Rock 2 boasts the same 150 W TDP cooling performance as the previous Pure Rock model. To aid memory compatibility, the Pure Rock 2 cooler uses an asymmetrical design.

It comes in two versions including a standard silver, or in black which looks good with its anodised coating. Supplied with the be quiet! Pure Rock 2 is a single Pure Wings 2 120mm PWM cooling fan, with fan retention clips for two fans included in the accessories.

The be quiet! Pure Rock 2 is set to launch in April with an MSRP of around $40 for the silver model, and $44 for the black model.