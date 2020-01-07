CES 2020: Lenovo’s Dual-Screen ThinkBook Plus w/ Comet Lake

Lenovo is one of the companies that experiments with form-factors and capabilities of its PCs. At CES 2020, the manufacturer introduced its ThinkBook Plus laptop that features two screens: one main 13.3-inch LCD and one auxiliary e-ink display on the top cover. The additional monitor doesn't add a lot of bulk to the device, thanks to the nature of e-ink.

With the ThinkBook Plus, Lenovo decided to offer SMB something it yet has to offer to other markets: the second e-ink screen on top cover. This display can be used to receive ongoing essential notifications, read documents, take notes, and create illustrations or diagrams using the integrated Lenovo Precision Pen without firing up Windows and the main screen. Lenovo does not reveal much about the auxiliary display, but it looks like it uses a proprietary set of applications with all the peculiarities of such approach, and as such some hands-on time is going to be needed to really get a feel for the benefits.

If the second screen is not considered, the ThinkBook Plus is a regular 13.3-inch laptop that comes in an aluminum chassis with 180° lay-flat hinges found on ThinkPads as well as a 13.3-inch Full-HD IPS display. The machine weighs 1.4 kilograms, which is heavier when compared to the ThinkPad X1, and is 17.4 mm thick.

At the heart of Lenovo ThinkBook Plus is Intel’s 10th Generation ‘Comet Lake’ Core i7 processor with built-in Intel UHD Graphics accompanied by 8 GB or 16 GB of DDR4 memory as well as an M.2 SSD featuring up to 512 GB capacity or Intel’s Optane Memory H10 storage solution comprising of 3D XPoint and QLC 3D NAND. Lenovo says that the ThinkBook Plus can last for 10 hours on its 45 Wh battery.

On the connectivity side of matters, the ThinkBook Plus has a pretty standard set of technologies, including Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5, USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-C, USB 3.0 Type-A, HDMI 1.4b, and a 3.5-mm audio jack. As for security, the laptop has a fingerprint reader, and a dTPM 2.0 chip.

Since the ThinkBook Plus laptop has an auxiliary e-ink display on its top cover, it is natural that this screen needs some extra protection. Because of that, Lenovo will offer a special charcoal grey ThinkBook 13.3-inch Plus Sleeve with soft-touch microfiber interior with foam padding. In addition, Lenovo preps its iron grey ThinkBook Bluetooth Silent Mouse with a 2400 DPI sensor.

Lenovo says that sales of its ThinkBook Plus will begin in March at prices starting at $1,999. The sleeve and the mouse will be available in April for $44.99 and $39.99, respectively.

Related Reading:

Source: Lenovo