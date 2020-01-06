Acer Swift 3, either with Core i7-1065G7 or Ryzen 7 4700U: The Laptop Market Just Blew Wide Open

Acer Swift 3, either with Core i7-1065G7 or Ryzen 7 4700U: The Laptop Market Just Blew Wide Openby Dr. Ian Cutress on January 6, 2020 6:30 PM EST
Everyone wants a notebook that fulfills their needs, is super light, lasts forever, and only costs a dime. We’re not in fantasy land just quite yet, but Acer is trying with its new Swift 3 for 2020. There’s one kicker in these units though – there will be AMD and Intel variants, using the latest and greated from both – Intel’s 10nm Ice lake vs. AMD’s new 7nm APUs.
The new Acer Swift 3 ultraportable is a 14-inch unit weighing 1.2 kg (2.6 lbs) that has either up to an octo-core AMD Ryzen 7 4700U inside or up to an Intel Core i7-1065G7, 16 GB of LPDDR4X memory, and up to 512 GB of NVMe storage. Acer is going for a premium design feel here, with the lightweight chassis, narrow bezels (4.37mm), and support for features like Windows Hello and Wake on Voice supported. The full unit is 16.55mm / 0.65-inches thick.
AMD Prices will start from $599 for the base configuration, and exact specifications will come closer to the launch in May. Intel will start from $699 and be available from March.
If one thing is going to be clear at this year’s CES, it’s going to be that AMD and Intel are going to be hitting each other with design wins. Normally for design wins we talk about flagships, but I suspect we’ll see AMD in a lot of mid-price notebooks with good all-round specifications, which is going to be where Intel will feel the heat. Not to be outdone, Intel is expected to have a number of Ice Lake designs at CES as well – the Intel Acer Swift 3 has Athena certification for example, which might be where the extra base cost comes from, as it will likely have Thunderbolt 3, Wi-Fi 6, and an ultra-low power display. It would be interesting to square off Intel vs AMD here in a review later this year.
timecop1818 - Monday, January 6, 2020 - link4K screen? If not, fuggedit. Reply
brakdoo - Monday, January 6, 2020 - linkI learned to appreciate 1080p again after I've seen my old XPS13 and my new Yoga S940 have worse battery life with 4k displays compared to their cheaper FullHD counterparts... Reply
brakdoo - Monday, January 6, 2020 - linkOk I've just seen on another site that the Intel version has a 3:2 display aspect ratio and the AMD 16:9 or 16:10 (they are not sure) . So the Intel version won't be 4k as I've never seen a 4k 3:2 laptop panel... Reply
SolarBear28 - Monday, January 6, 2020 - linkThe Swift 5 has a 3:2 display according to an earlier Anandtech article. That one might be Intel only. But it looks like Swift 3 will be both Intel and AMD. Reply
SolarBear28 - Monday, January 6, 2020 - linkNVM, that was the Spin 3 and Spin 5 lol. So many new announcements today. Reply
rahvin - Monday, January 6, 2020 - linkThere is so much older software that doesn't support HiDPI that I've found 4k painful to use. Until you aren't constantly running into applications that don't support HiDPI 4k is a pixel doubled 1080P to me. Reply
The Hardcard - Monday, January 6, 2020 - linkI want more nits. With Ryzen 3000 call mobile you still had to choose between chassis with good thermals or a display with more than 300 nits. Hopefully some of these new design wins will combine the two and get my money. Actually, I’m glad the previous generation didn’t have what I wanted, because the CPUs are so much better. I would have been left coveting what I could not buy. Reply
Papaspud - Monday, January 6, 2020 - linkWho needs battery sucking 4k on a 14" screen? Reply
akvadrako - Monday, January 6, 2020 - linkPeople with good eyes who like reading clear text. Reply
StevoLincolnite - Monday, January 6, 2020 - link1440P would be a better middle ground for that. Reply