CES 2020: Lenovo Launches Legion Y740S Ultra-Thin 4K 15.6-Inch Gaming Notebook

Lenovo has introduced its new ultra-thin 15.6-inch notebook, the Legion Y740S. Formally, the company positions this laptop for gaming and it is meant to be paired with Lenovo’s new Legion BoostStation eGFX solution to get desktop-class graphics performance, yet it can serve as an everyday machine for performance-minded users too.

The Legion Y740S weighs just 1.9 kilograms and comes in an Iron Grey aluminum chassis that is just 14.9 mm thick, which is in line with thickness of various 13.3-inch-class machines. Meanwhile, the Y740S comes equipped with a 300-nits Full-HD or a 500-nits Ultra-HD 15.6-inch display panel with a 60 Hz refresh rate.

Inside Lenovo’s Legion Y740S sits Intel’s 10th Generation Core processor H-series with integrated graphics accompanied by up to 32 GB of DDR4 memory as well as an up to 1 TB PCIe SSD. To make sure that the CPU works at full steam at all times, the Legion Y740S uses Lenovo’s new Coldfront 2.0 cooling system comprising of a vapor chamber and four fans.

Connectivity department of the Legion Y740S includes Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, two Thunderbolt 3 ports, two USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-C connectors, an SD card reader, and a 3.5-mm jack for headsets. Apparently, to make the Legion Y740S laptop as thin as possible, Lenovo decided to get rid of USB Type-A ports as well as of GbE. Still, since the notebook is meant to be paired with the Legion BoostStation that has both USB-A and GbE connectors, the design decision makes sense.

Lenovo says that what sets the Legion Y740S notebook apart from non-gaming ultra-thin 15.6-inch laptops is its TrueStrike keyboard with ergonomic keys and a special coating to ensure long-term durability. In addition, design of its ports, with two on the left side, and two on the back, is arranged in a way to make it easier to connect the Legion BoostStation external GPU box. Finally, the laptop has a dual-speaker Dolby Atmos-supporting audio subsystem.

Lenovo’s Legion Y740S will be available this May starting at $1,099.99.

