CES 2020: Lenovo Launches Legion Y740S Ultra-Thin 4K 15.6-Inch Gaming Notebook

CES 2020: Lenovo Launches Legion Y740S Ultra-Thin 4K 15.6-Inch Gaming Notebookby Anton Shilov on January 8, 2020 8:00 AM EST
Lenovo has introduced its new ultra-thin 15.6-inch notebook, the Legion Y740S. Formally, the company positions this laptop for gaming and it is meant to be paired with Lenovo’s new Legion BoostStation eGFX solution to get desktop-class graphics performance, yet it can serve as an everyday machine for performance-minded users too.
The Legion Y740S weighs just 1.9 kilograms and comes in an Iron Grey aluminum chassis that is just 14.9 mm thick, which is in line with thickness of various 13.3-inch-class machines. Meanwhile, the Y740S comes equipped with a 300-nits Full-HD or a 500-nits Ultra-HD 15.6-inch display panel with a 60 Hz refresh rate.
Inside Lenovo’s Legion Y740S sits Intel’s 10th Generation Core processor H-series with integrated graphics accompanied by up to 32 GB of DDR4 memory as well as an up to 1 TB PCIe SSD. To make sure that the CPU works at full steam at all times, the Legion Y740S uses Lenovo’s new Coldfront 2.0 cooling system comprising of a vapor chamber and four fans.
Connectivity department of the Legion Y740S includes Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, two Thunderbolt 3 ports, two USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-C connectors, an SD card reader, and a 3.5-mm jack for headsets. Apparently, to make the Legion Y740S laptop as thin as possible, Lenovo decided to get rid of USB Type-A ports as well as of GbE. Still, since the notebook is meant to be paired with the Legion BoostStation that has both USB-A and GbE connectors, the design decision makes sense.
Lenovo says that what sets the Legion Y740S notebook apart from non-gaming ultra-thin 15.6-inch laptops is its TrueStrike keyboard with ergonomic keys and a special coating to ensure long-term durability. In addition, design of its ports, with two on the left side, and two on the back, is arranged in a way to make it easier to connect the Legion BoostStation external GPU box. Finally, the laptop has a dual-speaker Dolby Atmos-supporting audio subsystem.
Lenovo’s Legion Y740S will be available this May starting at $1,099.99.
Source: Lenovo
notashill - Wednesday, January 8, 2020 - linkThis thing is baffling, it's a "gaming laptop" only 60Hz screen options and no dGPU while barely being lighter than Razer Blade with RTX 2080 MaxQ. It's probably not even any cheaper once you add the price of the eGPU setup. Reply
Valantar - Wednesday, January 8, 2020 - linkIf not for the 60Hz screen and weight, I would see the point of this. Not many thin-and-light laptops have H-series CPUs, and it would make for an enticing travel solution with gaming performance at home. But at 1.9kg, with a 60Hz display and even a relatively small battery? No. As you say there are competing laptops with similar dimensions and weight with a dGPU included, and many of those have high refresh rate displays. No thanks. Reply
Irata - Wednesday, January 8, 2020 - linkSo if I understand it correctly, it‘s only a gaming laptop if you use Lenovo‘ eGPU ?
Do you also need an external display when using the eGPU ? Reply
notashill - Wednesday, January 8, 2020 - linkeGPUs can work with the internal display, but it uses up bandwidth on the Thunderbolt link and can hurt performance especially with higher end GPUs. Reply
nerd1 - Wednesday, January 8, 2020 - linkSo it's heavier and less equipped than its own thinkpad x1 extreme. Reply
Miggleness - Wednesday, January 8, 2020 - linkOh my! Proper arrow keys from Lenovo? Reply