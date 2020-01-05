Lenovo’s Yoga Creator 7: A Budget 15.6-Inch NVIDIA Studio Laptop for Creators

Nowadays the market for content creation is bigger than ever. And while suitable machines need to be fairly fast, few of need to be an expensive machine with a professional-grade GPU; moderately-priced machines are increasingly powerful enough to do the job. So, aiming for this audience, Lenovo is introducing its Yoga Creator 7, a 15.6-inch laptop that promises to meet performance needs of mobile digital content creators.

The Lenovo Yoga Creator 7 is equipped with a 15.6-inch display panel that covers 100% of the sRGB color gamut, which remains the web standard. The notebook is based on Intel’s 10th Generation Core processors (presumably Comet Lake, though Lenovo does not specify) that is accompanied by NVIDIA’s GeForce GPU with NVIDIA Studio drivers certified by select ISVs for their applications. The system supports Lenovo’s Q-Control technology to boost performance when it is needed most as well as Lenovo’s Intelligent Cooling that automatically adjust fan speed depending on the workload to optimize battery life. Speaking of the latter, Lenovo says that the mobile PC can last for 13 hours on one charge and supports its Rapid Charge capability.

Being a performance-mainstream notebook, the Yoga Creator 7 comes with a Windows Hello-compliant IR-enabled webcam, a fingerprint scanner, an optional Wi-Fi 6 adapter, Dolby Atmos-certified speakers, and far-field microphones compatible with Amazon Alexa and Microsoft Cortana.

The 15.6-inch Lenovo Yoga Creator 7 weighs 1.9 kilograms and is 16.4 mm thick, which is lower than that of mainstream 15.6-inch notebook, which will make it more attractive for the modern audience.

In addition to the Yoga Creator 6, Lenovo also announced its IdeaPad Creator 5 15.6-inch mainstream laptop. The IdeaPad features an IPS display, Intel’s 10th Gen Core processors, an NVIDIA’s GeForce GPU with Studio Drivers, up to 16 GB DDR4 DRAM, and up to 1 TB PCIe SSD. The machine weighs 2.2 kilograms and promises up to 8 hours of battery life, which is in line with other mainstream 15.6-inch-class machines.

For now, Lenovo plans to make its Yoga Creator 7 and IdeaPad Creator 5 available on select markets and has no plans to bring them to North America.

