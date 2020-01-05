CES 2020: Acer ConceptD 700 Workstation For Creators, With Xeon E

Through 2019, all the major hardware providers and OEMs in the spaces we cover have been pushing the idea of the ‘Creator’ – someone who needs a high powered system in order to process video, animation, architecture, engineering, and anything with some level of computer-aided design which requires a lot of compute. To that end, Acer is putting forward its latest desktop offering for this market. The ConceptD 700 is build ground up with the Xeon E platform paired with NVIDIA’s Quadro GPUs, offering traditional Intel mainstream performance but with extra layers of professional features.

The design of the ConceptD 700 Workstation is meant to appear seemless, and integrate into a professional environment, offering a peak 40 dBA noise level and ‘minimalist Scandinavian design’. This means a white finish on most of the case, a wood-grain inspired top of the chassis, and a triangular patterned front panel equipped with three energy-efficient cooling fans to draw air into the chassis. Not only this in the design, but there’s also a wireless charging spot on the top of the case along with a headset pop-out cradle.

Inside is the Xeon E-2200 platform, designed for up to 8 cores, up to 64 GB of DDR4-2666 ECC memory, multiple M.2 SSDs and other 2.5/3.5-inch storage options. The Quadro inside will be an RTX 4000, which enables the unit to get the ‘RTX Studio’ badge. Acer says the unit has been testified and certified by major ISVs to ensure software compatibility, which enables it to go after the creator market.

The Acer ConceptD 700 will be available in Europe from March, starting at EUR 1700. Specifications for that price are unknown, such as core count, storage, or memory, aside from the styled chassis and the Quadro RTX 4000.