Lenovo’s 23.8-Inch ThinkCentre M90a AIO PC: 10th Gen Core, Radeon 625, PrivacyGuard Screen

Along with today's other CES 2020 pre-announcements, Lenovo has introduced a new all-in-one desktop PC designed for business and corporate customers. The ThinkCentre M90a AIO brings together performance and features of a modern laptop, a fairly large display, and top-notch security capabilities from Lenovo.

The Lenovo ThinkCentre M90A AIO comes equipped with a 23.8-inch Full-HD display with 250 nits or 350 nits maximum brightness, and with further optional PrivacyGuard technology to protect potentially sensitive information against prying eyes. In addition, the system supports Lenovo’s PrivacyAlert technology that warns its user of any ‘over the shoulder’ spies (presumably by detecting them using its webcam) and automatically blurs the monitor when the user turns away from the screen. Topping off ThinkCentre M90A’s security capabilities are match-in-sensor fingerprint reader as well as a dTPM 2.0 chip.

In a bid to make its ThinkCentre M90A as compact as possible, Lenovo used components designed for mobile PCs, including Intel’s 10th Gen Core processors (presumably Comet Lake-U), AMD’s Radeon 625 discrete GPU with 2 GB GDDR5 DRAM, two SO-DIMM memory modules (supporting up to 32 GB of DDR4), an M.2-2242 SSD (optionally with OPAL), and a 2.5-inch HDD. Meanwhile, the PC can be equipped with a slim ODD.

When it comes to connectivity, the ThinkCentre M90A has everything one might need for work, including Wi-Fi 6, GbE, USB 3.1 Gen 1/Gen 2 Type-A ports, a USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-C connector, a 3-in-1 card reader, an optional serial port, and a DisplayPort output to connect another monitor.

While formally Lenovo positions its ThinkCentre M90A for business and corporate clients, the company did equip it with a Dolby Atmos-badged speaker, which will certainly please home users too. Evidently, a Blu-ray drive could be a nice addition to the advanced audio sub-system, but there is no word whether the manufacturer intends to offer such a drive as an option.

Lenovo’s ThinkCentre M90A will be available in June 2020 starting at $1,099.

