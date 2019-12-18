ECS to Unveil LIVA Z3 Plus & LIVA Z3E Plus UCFF PCs at CES: Intel’s 10th Gen Core Inside

ECS to Unveil LIVA Z3 Plus & LIVA Z3E Plus UCFF PCs at CES: Intel’s 10th Gen Core Insideby Anton Shilov on December 18, 2019 10:00 AM EST
ECS this week disclosed plans to introduce new LIVA ultra-compact form-factor (UCFF) PCs based on Intel’s 10th Gen Core processors. Set to be fully unveiled at CES next month, the new LIVA Z3 Plus and LIVA Z3E Plus systems are designed to fit in the usual UCFF niches for regular office PCs, media streamers, digital signage players, and industrial applications.
As things stand, ECS’s LIVA Z3 Plus & LIVA Z3E Plus UCFF PCs will be among the most compact desktop computers based on Intel’s 10th Generation Core processors. The systems will belong to the company’s Premium LIVA series, offering advanced features like Wi-Fi 6, USB Type-C, and out-of-box Amazon Alexa assistant support. Furthermore, the larger LIVA Z3E Plus will have two COM ports.
In addition to higher-end LIVA Z3 Plus & LIVA Z3E Plus computers, ECS also plans to introduce special-purpose 0.6-liter to 1.6-liter LIVA systems. The upcoming LIVA Q1L, Q1D, and DH310 are expected to feature an integrated 4G/LTE modem, two GbE ports, and multiple display outputs.
Last but not least, ECS also intends to reveal its first LIVA-branded all-in-one PCs at CES trade show in January. The company yet has to disclose specifications of these systems and the only thing that the company tells us right now is that its LIVA AIO PCs will be aimed at both the consumer and commercial markets.
Source: ECS
Jorgp2 - Wednesday, December 18, 2019 - linkWhich 10th gen? Reply
YB1064 - Wednesday, December 18, 2019 - linkHere is the NUC product line for comparison (~$700)
https://ark.intel.com/content/www/us/en/ark/produc... Reply
HStewart - Wednesday, December 18, 2019 - linkThese are just Comet lake, even for me it best to wait for IceLake or higher versions of chip. Reply
vladx - Wednesday, December 18, 2019 - linkIce Lake is not a performance improvement over Comet Lake, GPU is also pretty much the same. Reply
PeachNCream - Wednesday, December 18, 2019 - linkThe silver one is super cute! I wanna hug one and take it home to play video games (non-demanding stuff mind you since they're using the iGPU). Reply
Great_Scott - Wednesday, December 18, 2019 - linkThis looks like a big improvement. The original Liva Z was just too slow. Dual core Atom when it could and should have been quad-core.
I tried using it as a PFSense box but it just couldn't hack a 300Mbps connection. Reply