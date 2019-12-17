ADATA Reveals XPG Hunter SO-DIMMs: Up to DDR4-3000, Up to 32 GB

ADATA has introduced its new family of SO-DIMMs for laptops and small form-factor desktops. The XPG Hunter DDR4 SO-DIMMs offer data transfer rates of up to 3000 MT/s and capacities from 8 GB to 32 GB, allowing typical dual-channel (dual slot) systems to go up to 64 GB of RAM in total.

ADATA’s XPG Hunter DDR4 SO-DIMMs are based on cherry-picked memory chips as well as high-quality PCBs. Like other enthusiast-class memory modules, the XPG Hunter SO-DIMMs feature XMP 2.0 SPD profiles to make it easier to set the correct speed settings. Also, to maximize stability, the modules come equipped with heat spreaders.

The XPG Hunter SO-DIMMs are set to be available in 8 GB, 16 GB, and 32 GB sizes and will be rated for DDR4-2666 CL18 and DDR4-3000 CL17 at 1.2 V operation.

ADATA's XPG Hunter SO-DIMMs Size Latency Voltage DDR4-2666 8 GB CL18 18-18 1.2 V DDR4-2666 16 GB DDR4-3000 8 GB CL17 19-19 DDR4-3000 16 GB DDR4-3000 32 GB

ADATA did not announce MSRPs for its XPG Hunter DDR4 memory modules, but considering the fact that we are not dealing with SO-DIMMs designed for extreme PCs, it is unlikely that the new modules will be particularly spendy.

