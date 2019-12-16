ABOUT BENCH FORUMS PODCAST LOGIN REGISTER
OWC Launches ThunderBay 4 Mini DAS: 4 SATA Bays With SoftRAID, Up to 1.5 GB/s

 by Anton Shilov on December 16, 2019 11:00 AM EST
OWC has introduced a new small form factor high performance, high redundancy DAS for the professional market. The ThunderBay 4 Mini incorporates 4 2.5-inch storage bays, allowing it to store up to 16 TB of data, and with OWC touting transfer speeds of up to 1.5 GB/s. The device is aimed at various creative professionals who need an ample amount of reliable storage space, but in a relatively small package.

The OWC ThunderBay 4 Mini DAS can accommodate four 2.5-inch/15.5 mm storage devices and is based on Intel’s JHL6540 (dual-port TB3) and ASMedia’s ASM1062 (PCIe 2.0 x2 => two SATA 6 Gbps bridge) controllers. Given constraints imposed by a SATA 6 Gbps interface and the ASM1062 chip, the ThunderBay 4 Mini can offer up to 1556 MB/s read/write performance when equipped with four SATA SSDs, or around 560 MB/s when populated with four Seagate’s 2.5-inch 4 TB hard drives. To ensure stable operation and consistent performance, the DAS comes equipped with a fan.

OWC's SoftRAID
  SoftRAID XT SoftRAID XT Lite
RAID Levels RAID 0
RAID 1
RAID 4
RAID 5
RAID 0+1		 RAID 0
RAID 1
Disk Certification + +
Disk Monitoring + +
Email Alerts + -
Command Line Interface + -
Tech Support Free Online Forum

Layered on top of the hardware to provide both multi-disk performance and redundancy is OWC's SoftRAID software. OWC will offer the ThunderBay 4 Mini with either its SoftRAID XT or SoftRAID XT Lite software, depending on the model and required RAID level. The applications support both Apple macOS and Microsoft Windows operating systems, so the DAS is compatible with a wide variety of computers available today.

OWC Thunderbay 4 Mini
  HDD Models
SoftRAID XT		 HDD Models
SoftRAID XT Lite
4 TB $669.99 $599.99
8 TB $719.99 $649.99
16 TB $1,019.99 $949.99
  SSD Models
SoftRAID XT		 SSD Models
SoftRAID XT Lite
2 TB $819.99 $749.99
4 TB $1,149.99 $1,079.99
8 TB $2,069.99 $1,999.99
  Enclosure Only
SoftRAID XT		 Enclosure Only
SoftRAID XT Lite
0 TB $379.99 $299.99

The barebones OWC ThunderBay 4 Mini with SoftRAID Lite XT costs $299.99, whereas a version with SoftRAID XT is priced at $379.99. Enclosures populated with SSDs or HDDs are priced depending on capacity and type of software that comes with them.

Source: OWC

24 Comments

View All Comments

  • OFelix - Monday, December 16, 2019 - link

    Do you have to rely on OWC software or can Windows do it for you? Reply

  • ksec - Monday, December 16, 2019 - link

    Are there any DAS that can be wirelessly attached? Reply

  • crimsonson - Monday, December 16, 2019 - link

    Via what protocol? Reply

  • 29a - Monday, December 16, 2019 - link

    Bluetooth. Reply

  • sandtitz - Monday, December 16, 2019 - link

    IrDA. Reply

  • crimsonson - Monday, December 16, 2019 - link

    That is like 16 Mb/s. That is 2 MB/s. Why not just connect a USB 3 drive to your router if that is the speed you need?

    The point of this is performance and portability.     Reply

  • sandtitz - Monday, December 16, 2019 - link

    Zigbee Reply

  • TheSkullCaveIsADarkPlace - Monday, December 16, 2019 - link

    Timex Data Link Reply

  • close - Tuesday, December 17, 2019 - link

    I'd read IrDA as sarcasm. ;)

    Is there a device like this for multiple NVMe drives over TB?     Reply

  • crimsonson - Tuesday, December 17, 2019 - link

    LOL. Touche!

    OWC has a model called 4M2. It supports 4 NVME M.2 drives. there are also PCIe based cards that will host multiple M.2 that you can RAID (though I doubt in RAID 5 or 6).     Reply
