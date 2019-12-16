OWC Launches ThunderBay 4 Mini DAS: 4 SATA Bays With SoftRAID, Up to 1.5 GB/s

OWC Launches ThunderBay 4 Mini DAS: 4 SATA Bays With SoftRAID, Up to 1.5 GB/sby Anton Shilov on December 16, 2019 11:00 AM EST
- Posted in
- Storage
- SSDs
- HDDs
- OWC
- DAS
- Thunderbolt 3
- ThunderBay
OWC has introduced a new small form factor high performance, high redundancy DAS for the professional market. The ThunderBay 4 Mini incorporates 4 2.5-inch storage bays, allowing it to store up to 16 TB of data, and with OWC touting transfer speeds of up to 1.5 GB/s. The device is aimed at various creative professionals who need an ample amount of reliable storage space, but in a relatively small package.
The OWC ThunderBay 4 Mini DAS can accommodate four 2.5-inch/15.5 mm storage devices and is based on Intel’s JHL6540 (dual-port TB3) and ASMedia’s ASM1062 (PCIe 2.0 x2 => two SATA 6 Gbps bridge) controllers. Given constraints imposed by a SATA 6 Gbps interface and the ASM1062 chip, the ThunderBay 4 Mini can offer up to 1556 MB/s read/write performance when equipped with four SATA SSDs, or around 560 MB/s when populated with four Seagate’s 2.5-inch 4 TB hard drives. To ensure stable operation and consistent performance, the DAS comes equipped with a fan.
|OWC's SoftRAID
|SoftRAID XT
|SoftRAID XT Lite
|RAID Levels
|RAID 0
RAID 1
RAID 4
RAID 5
RAID 0+1
|RAID 0
RAID 1
|Disk Certification
|+
|+
|Disk Monitoring
|+
|+
|Email Alerts
|+
|-
|Command Line Interface
|+
|-
|Tech Support
|Free
|Online Forum
Layered on top of the hardware to provide both multi-disk performance and redundancy is OWC's SoftRAID software. OWC will offer the ThunderBay 4 Mini with either its SoftRAID XT or SoftRAID XT Lite software, depending on the model and required RAID level. The applications support both Apple macOS and Microsoft Windows operating systems, so the DAS is compatible with a wide variety of computers available today.
|OWC Thunderbay 4 Mini
|HDD Models
SoftRAID XT
|HDD Models
SoftRAID XT Lite
|4 TB
|$669.99
|$599.99
|8 TB
|$719.99
|$649.99
|16 TB
|$1,019.99
|$949.99
|SSD Models
SoftRAID XT
|SSD Models
SoftRAID XT Lite
|2 TB
|$819.99
|$749.99
|4 TB
|$1,149.99
|$1,079.99
|8 TB
|$2,069.99
|$1,999.99
|Enclosure Only
SoftRAID XT
|Enclosure Only
SoftRAID XT Lite
|0 TB
|$379.99
|$299.99
The barebones OWC ThunderBay 4 Mini with SoftRAID Lite XT costs $299.99, whereas a version with SoftRAID XT is priced at $379.99. Enclosures populated with SSDs or HDDs are priced depending on capacity and type of software that comes with them.
Related Reading:
- OWC Mercury Elite Pro Dock / DAS Combo: TB3, up to 28 TB, USB 3.0, DP, GbE, SD
- OWC Unveils Second-Gen ThunderBlade External SSDs: 2800 MB/s Starting at $799
- OWC Ships ThunderBlade External SSDs, Touts SoftRAID Tech for 3800 MB/s Speeds
- HighPoint RocketStor 6618 Thunderbolt 3 DAS: 8-Bays, Up to 96 TB, 2.7 GB/s, $999
- Promise Launches Pegasus3 External Storage via TB3: Up to 48 TB, 1.6 GBps
Source: OWC
Post Your CommentPlease log in or sign up to comment.
24 Comments
View All Comments
OFelix - Monday, December 16, 2019 - linkDo you have to rely on OWC software or can Windows do it for you? Reply
ksec - Monday, December 16, 2019 - linkAre there any DAS that can be wirelessly attached? Reply
crimsonson - Monday, December 16, 2019 - linkVia what protocol? Reply
29a - Monday, December 16, 2019 - linkBluetooth. Reply
sandtitz - Monday, December 16, 2019 - linkIrDA. Reply
crimsonson - Monday, December 16, 2019 - linkThat is like 16 Mb/s. That is 2 MB/s. Why not just connect a USB 3 drive to your router if that is the speed you need?
The point of this is performance and portability. Reply
sandtitz - Monday, December 16, 2019 - linkZigbee Reply
TheSkullCaveIsADarkPlace - Monday, December 16, 2019 - linkTimex Data Link Reply
close - Tuesday, December 17, 2019 - linkI'd read IrDA as sarcasm. ;)
Is there a device like this for multiple NVMe drives over TB? Reply
crimsonson - Tuesday, December 17, 2019 - linkLOL. Touche!
OWC has a model called 4M2. It supports 4 NVME M.2 drives. there are also PCIe based cards that will host multiple M.2 that you can RAID (though I doubt in RAID 5 or 6). Reply