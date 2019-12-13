Update: Sales of Samsung Galaxy Fold Are Nowhere Near 1 Million Units

Update: Sales of Samsung Galaxy Fold Are Nowhere Near 1 Million Unitsby Anton Shilov on December 12, 2019 7:00 PM EST
Update 12/14: While claims were earlier made by Samsung's Chief Strategy Officer that the company had sold 1 million Galaxy Folds, the company has since stepped in to correct the executive. Speaking to the Yonhap News Agency, the spokesperson said that "Sohn may have confused the figure with the company's initial sales target for the year." In actuality, the company's most recent comments are that it expects to sell half as many phones for the year.
While Samsung may have suffered a rather unforgettable snafu with their first attempt to launch their Galaxy Fold smartphone, following its re-launch a few months back, it looks like shipments of the cutting edge folding phone have turned out to be rather decent. Speaking at TechCrunch Disrupt Berlin, Young Sohn, the president and chief strategy officer of Samsung Electronics, stated that the company has sold about a million of the Galaxy Fold smartphones since its launch in September, a good start for the ultra-expensive phone.
Samsung formally introduced its Galaxy Fold at MWC 2019 in January and planned to start its sales in April. However, after it was discovered that its hinge needed reinforcements and the top protective layer of the Infinity Flex Display had to be redesigned, the company had to delay the device. In the end, the firm finished with refinements by late July and started shipments in late September after all re-qualifications had been made.
Samsung did not comment on how this delay affected the demand for its flagship smartphone. However, since the Galaxy Fold is the only foldable smartphone currently available outside of China, for the moment at least Samsung's $2000 foldable phone has the western market to itself.
Here is what Mr. Sohn said:
“And I think that the point is, we are selling [a] million of these products. There is a million people that want to use this product at $2,000.”
Source: TechCrunch
qhd - Thursday, December 12, 2019 - linkSo that's $2 billion in revenue from one experimental phone model, in a mere 3 months! Reply
Vitor - Thursday, December 12, 2019 - linkNot really. There is a considerable percentage to the store and such Reply
Sahrin - Thursday, December 12, 2019 - link...I don't think you understand what 'revenue' means.
Even if you wanted to back out the retailer and distributor's cut, that's a *maximum* of 30% (which would be a huge markup for a retailer on a cutting edge piece of hardware - retailers at game console launches, e.g., tend to get less than 5% of the purchase price, counting on peripheral sales to make money) which cuts it to $1.4B. Still very impressive. Reply
flyingpants265 - Saturday, December 14, 2019 - linkAh, so he was right then, it's not really $2 billion. Haha! Reply
Kishoreshack - Thursday, December 12, 2019 - linkEven though I couldn't buy I was happy to see disruptive technology
they risked it & to some extent they got a positive response
this will encourage them to make a second version which will be even cheaper & better
hopefully we more companies making more such products
well that's how the industry will flourish
make something different from Normal usual boring phones Reply
PeachNCream - Friday, December 13, 2019 - link“And I think that the point is, we are selling [a] million of these products. There are a million suckers willing to shell out $2,000 in order to upload unsightly selfies to Facebook.”
Fixed that for ya, Mr. Sohn. Reply
web2dot0 - Friday, December 13, 2019 - linkWhen are people gonna call out the elephant in the room?
Samsung tax? 🤣🤣🤣
Funny how that only applies to Apple huh. Reply
Topweasel - Friday, December 13, 2019 - linkEh. An experimental proof of concept phone for 2k, vs 1.5 for an extra 256GB of Nand (where I got a 512GB 450MB/s read 375MB/s write USB drive for $40). On of those seems to be a "company tax" and the other seems to be an early adopter fee. Those are generally treated differently. Reply
liquid_c - Sunday, December 15, 2019 - linkNice way of outlying the details. 1.5K $ for an extra 256gb as opposed to... what? Compared to... what? What are those extra 256gb added to? Or do you mean you have to pay 1.5K for the storage alone? Surely, that isn’t right. Also, NAND, as you so graciously put it, is also incorrect. Apple’s storage solutions have been pretty good and comparable with nowadays’ SSDs. Also, please upload a screenshot of the receipt for that wondrous 256gb, will you? I’m sorry to say but you tried to, graciously i might add, take a huge shit on Apple while defending Samsung (despite their blunders with the Fold’s launch). Also, i’m waiting for that printscreen of the receipt (this is my way of writing to you that i think you’re full of c*ap and a liar but hey, at least i was gracious about it, wasn’t i?). Reply
liquid_c - Sunday, December 15, 2019 - linkIs also “misleading” instead of “incorrect”. This really needs an edit button :-(. Reply