Update: Sales of Samsung Galaxy Fold Are Nowhere Near 1 Million Units

Update 12/14: While claims were earlier made by Samsung's Chief Strategy Officer that the company had sold 1 million Galaxy Folds, the company has since stepped in to correct the executive. Speaking to the Yonhap News Agency, the spokesperson said that "Sohn may have confused the figure with the company's initial sales target for the year." In actuality, the company's most recent comments are that it expects to sell half as many phones for the year.

While Samsung may have suffered a rather unforgettable snafu with their first attempt to launch their Galaxy Fold smartphone, following its re-launch a few months back, it looks like shipments of the cutting edge folding phone have turned out to be rather decent. Speaking at TechCrunch Disrupt Berlin, Young Sohn, the president and chief strategy officer of Samsung Electronics, stated that the company has sold about a million of the Galaxy Fold smartphones since its launch in September, a good start for the ultra-expensive phone.

Samsung formally introduced its Galaxy Fold at MWC 2019 in January and planned to start its sales in April. However, after it was discovered that its hinge needed reinforcements and the top protective layer of the Infinity Flex Display had to be redesigned, the company had to delay the device. In the end, the firm finished with refinements by late July and started shipments in late September after all re-qualifications had been made.

Samsung did not comment on how this delay affected the demand for its flagship smartphone. However, since the Galaxy Fold is the only foldable smartphone currently available outside of China, for the moment at least Samsung's $2000 foldable phone has the western market to itself.

Here is what Mr. Sohn said:

“And I think that the point is, we are selling [a] million of these products. There is a million people that want to use this product at $2,000.”

Source: TechCrunch