Microsoft Officially Unveils The Surface Pro With LTE

Earlier this year, Microsoft announced the next generation of their popular Surface Pro, and at the launch event, a new LTE model was also announced, but without a release date. That release date is now a bit more firm, with the company announcing that Surface Pro with LTE Advanced will be available to business customers beginning in December 2017.

The new model will feature a Cat 9 modem, which would be capable of up to 450 Mbps, and it will support 20 cellular bands for “global connectivity” over LTE. This isn’t the first Surface device to utilize LTE, but previously it was only the non-Pro models with the option. They only had Cat 6 modems, so the Surface Pro with LTE offers a 50% higher peak throughput for wireless data. While not as blisteringly fast as the latest smartphone modems, the Surface Pro with LTE does match the 2017 iPad Pro modems.

We got a chance to test out the latest Kaby Lake powered Surface Pro back in June, and for a full rundown on the changes, please check out our review.

Microsoft Surface Pro Processor Intel Core m3-7Y30 (2C/4T, 1.0-2.6GHz, 4MB L3, 14nm, 4.5w)



Intel Core i5-7300U (2C/4T, 2.6-3.5GHz, 3MB L3, 14nm, 15w)



Intel Core i7-7660U (2C/4T, 2.5-4.0GHz, 4MB L3, 14nm, 15w) Memory 4 GB, 8 GB, 16 GB Dual-Channel Graphics Intel Core m3-7Y30

Intel HD 615 (24 EUs, 300-900 MHz)

Intel Core i5-7300U

Intel HD Graphics 620 (24 EUs, 300-1100 MHz)

Intel Core i7-7660U

Intel Iris Plus Graphics 640 (48 EUs, 64 MB eDRAM, 300-1100 MHz) Display 12.3" 2736x1824 3:2 PixelSense

LG Display, Touch and Pen support

100% sRGB color + enhanced color, individually calibrated panels Storage 128 GB, 256 GB, 512 GB, 1 TB PCIe NVMe PM971 Networking 802.11ac, 2x2:2, 866Mpbs Max, 2.4 and 5GHz

Bluetooth 4.1

Marvell AVASTAR

Optional LTE-A Cellular Modem, Cat 9, 20 bands Audio Stereo Speakers (front facing)

Dolby Audio Premium Battery 45 Wh, 45 W AC Adapter with USB charging port Right Side USB 3.0

Mini DisplayPort 1.2

Surface Connect Port (charging and docking) Left Side Headset Jack Power Button

Volume Rocker Keyboard Connector Dimensions 292 x 201 x 8.5 mm (11.5 x 7.9 x 0.33 inches) Weight Core m3: 766 grams (1.69 lbs)

Core i5/i7: 786 grams (1.73 lbs) Cameras Rear: 8.0 MP auto-focus

Front: 5.0 MP auto-focus and Windows Hello support Extras Surface Pen and Dial (sold separately)

Surface Dock - 2 x mDP 1.2, 4 x USB 3.0, 1 x Gigabit (sold separately)

micro SD card slot

TPM 2.0 Pricing 128 GB Intel Core m3 with 4GB of RAM: $799

128 GB Intel Core i5 with 4GB of RAM: $999

256 GB Intel Core i5 with 8GB of RAM: $1299

256 GB Intel Core i7 with 8GB of RAM: $1599

512 GB Intel Core i7 with 16GB of RAM: $2199

1 TB Intel Core i7 with 16GB of RAM: $2699

For those that have been waiting for the LTE model, the wait is almost over. Microsoft hasn’t announced pricing or availability yet, other than it will be shipping to business customers in December 2017. Expect a small price hike over the non LTE models to accommodate the modem and antennae costs. Hopefully we’ll see it available for order soon on the Microsoft Store, where they should have all of the particulars.

Source: Microsoft at Future Decoded in London