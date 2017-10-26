Now Shipping: Radeon Pro WX 9100 and SSG, with New Vega Pro Drivers

Last week, AMD quietly announced the availability of the Radeon Pro WX 9100 and Radeon Pro Solid State Graphics (SSG), and with them two new Radeon Pro Software drivers for Pro WX 9100, Pro SSG, and Radeon Vega Frontier Edition. The major driver, Radeon Pro Software Crimson ReLive Edition 17.10, is actually the same Vega Pro driver previewed and announced earlier this summer, now bringing full Driver Options and more to the WX 9100 and Vega Frontier Edition. The other driver, 17.10.1, is the inaugural driver for the Radeon Pro SSG (Vega), although it is not clear if it includes 17.10’s new features.

Prosumers and close readers may remember AMD’s SIGGRAPH 2017 Capsaicin event, and at the time they slated the WX 9100 and SSG for release on September 13th, at $2199 MSRP and $6999 MSRP respectively. While it is late, the products are finally shipping, both at HPC/professional outlets and traditional retailers. SabrePC is offering the Pro WX 9100 at $1549 and Pro SSG at $4599, significantly cheaper than the original MSRP, while Newegg has the Pro WX 9100 at $1599 and the Pro SSG, due for release on October 31st, at $6999.

For the WX 9100, this slots in at the top of the AMD workstation video card stack, joining the Polaris based cards announced last year, as well as the entry-level Polaris 12 based cards, first introduced as the RX 550. For the SSG (Vega), this release has finally productized the prototype SSG, although swapping Fiji out for Vega. With 2TB M.2 NVMe SSG + 16GB ECC High Bandwidth Cache (HBC) of total video memory, the Radeon Pro SSG allows for significantly larger workset sizes. As opposed to the beta SSG, the Radeon Pro SSG is now able to coordinate the video memory with Vega’s HBCC, a feature that was not present in Fiji.

AMD Workstation Card Specification Comparison Radeon Pro

SSG (Vega) Radeon Pro

WX 9100 Radeon Vega

Frontier Edition Stream Processors 4096 ROPs 64 Boost Clock 1500MHz 1500MHz 1600MHz Memory Clock 1.89Gbps HBM2 Memory Bus Width 2048-bit Single Precision 12.3 TFLOPS 12.3 TFLOPS 13.1 TFLOPS Half Precision 24.6 TFLOPS 24.6 TFLOPS 26.2 TFLOPS VRAM 2TB SSG + 16GB HBC ECC 16GB HBC ECC 16GB HBC TDP <300W <250W Air: 300W

Liquid: 375W Power Connectors 1x 6pin, 1x 8pin 1x 6pin, 1x 8pin 2x 8pin GPU Vega 10 Architecture GCN 5 (Vega) Manufacturing Process GlobalFoundries 14nm Launch Date 10/2017 6/2017 Launch Price (MSRP) $6999 $2199 Air: $999

Liquid: $1499

In terms of drivers, 17.10 brings full functionality of “Driver Options,” although limited to Windows 10. Essentially, Driver Options allows Radeon Pro Software to swap between up to two gaming drivers (Radeon Software for Radeon Pro) and one professional driver (Radeon Pro Software) without a reboot. The installation process requires the Custom Install option to be selected, and AMD has provided a user guide outlining the setup of Driver Options. Alongside the driver, AMD had also released updates to the Radeon ProRender plug-ins, centered around performance and new features.

17.10 also fixes 10-bit display anomalies in display results and Blu-ray playback issues on PowerDVD after switching to Game Mode, as well as infrequent hangs during wake from sleep or resume states, and TDRs during sleep and resume when instant replay is enabled.

As for 17.10.1, the Radeon Pro SSG launch driver is only available for Windows 10 (64 bit), with an SSG API User Manual available online. Both drivers state that the WX 9100 and SSG do not support Multi-GPU Large Surface, AMD CrossFire Pro, Display Overlap, and Serial Digital Interface. Additionally, the WX 9100 does not support Pack Pixel with 10-bit support, and the SSG does not support Bus Active Chip Off.

For more driver details, see the 17.10 and 17.10.1 release notes, as well as AMD’s workstation graphics driver index.